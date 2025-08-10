India-Russia Oil Insanity Part II

DR. NAVARRO: So, let’s talk first about the India tariffs, which went up to 50 percent today. It’s important to understand that the rationale for the India tariffs are very different from the reciprocal tariffs. This was a pure national security issue associated with India’s abject refusal to stop buying Russia oil. And the math of this, every American needs to understand because it’s related to the trade situation. You start with the fact that India is the Maharaja of Tariffs. It’s the highest tariffs in the world charging on American products, and it’s got high non-tariff barriers, so we can’t get our products in. So, we send a lot of dollars overseas to India to buy their products in an unfair trade environment. India then uses American dollars to buy Russian oil. Russia then uses those American dollars that come from India to finance its armaments to kill Ukrainians, and then American taxpayers are then called upon to pay for the weapons that have to defend Ukraine against Russian armaments paid for by American dollars that came from India. That’s got to stop. That math doesn’t work. The President understands the connection between economic security and national security, so that was the bottom line there.

Second thing, totally unrelated, I want to talk to this briefly and make one point about the Russia Hoax. Because I was –

KAITLAN COLLINS: Can I ask you about the India tariffs first before you do that?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, sure.

COLLINS: On that front, if that’s the rationale, China buys more Russian oil than India does, and they have not been targeted for that. So, why is India having its tariffs doubled?

DR. NAVARRO: As the Boss says, let’s see what happens. Keep in mind that we have over 50-percent tariffs on China already, Kaitlan.

COLLINS: Right, but you could go higher –

DR. NAVARRO: We have –

COLLINS: – but they haven’t been punished for buying Russian oil.

DR. NAVARRO: We have over 50-percent tariffs on China, so we don’t want to get to a point where we actually hurt ourselves. Okay? So that – that question –

COLLINS: But do you see why people would be confused by that?

DR. NAVARRO: And I think I’ve given a really good answer to that. We’ve got tariffs at 50 percent, and we already have high tariffs on China. So, I – I take your point. The President certainly will be working with China on that issue. Okay?

REPORTER 2: Just on that, as well, the President mentioned the money that India makes selling those oil products on the international market –

DR. NAVARRO: Correct.

REPORTER 2: Australia, where I’m from, buys, you know, a fair bit –

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

REPORTER 2: – from India.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

REPORTER 2: Has the Administration got its eye on countries that have been buying that product from India?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, we’re looking at that all. It’s got to stop. I mean, again, think about what I just told you. It’s like, American dollars buy Indian products. And that sets in motion where those dollars finance a war, which then requires American taxpayers to pay for defending against the Russian armaments. So, it just – that kind of trade doesn’t work. Okay? That’s – that just doesn’t work.

Now, let me just really shift gears radically, because I want to talk a little bit about the Russia Hoax, the Grassley report, and the Durham Annex, which came out last week. I had been working with Senator Grassley’s office. I’ve got to give him three cheers, because he’s been working relentlessly to get out the information about the Russia Hoax. And here’s what I want to say. I went to prison. I went to prison, as did Steve Bannon, for defending the Constitution. But there isn’t a single person associated with the Russia Hoax that’s been held accountable. And the list is a long one. It goes Obama, Clinton, FBI Director Comey and the people – other people who worked there like Page and Strzok. It involved the Intelligence Community in Brennan and Clapper, and the importance of the Durham index – annex – the importance of the Durham Annex is that ties it all together and brings also in George Soros and his son Alex and the Open Society Foundation. And there’s just – this is the most sophisticated political scandal that’s ever been engineered. No one’s been held accountable. Good for Attorney General Pam Bondi for pursuing that, and the most important thing I can tell you: if people are not held accountable for the Russia Hoax, they will do it again. If people are not held accountable, they will do it again. And that’s what I’m most concerned about. Okay?

COLLINS: Do you believe – are secondary sanctions still going in place tomorrow? What’s the latest decision on that? We had heard yes, but then there was some confusion.

DR. NAVARRO: I’m going to check for you.

COLLINS: So, it’s TBD right now?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. I’ve had to say what I’ve had to say. I – what I do, Kaitlan, is I never – I think you know this – I never get ahead of the Boss. What I try to do is when news is done, then I’ll come out and tell you what I think it means. Okay?

COLLINS: So, not clear if the potential Putin summit changes that?

DR. NAVARRO: Asked and answered. Okay, thanks for your patience.

REPORTER 2: And just to clarify your previous answer, you would like countries that are buying refined oil –

DR. NAVARRO: I didn’t say that.

REPORTER 2: – from India to start –

DR. NAVARRO: I didn’t say that. You asked me a question whether we were looking at the chessboard. I can assure you we are. Okay? Thanks for being civil today. I appreciate that.

COLLINS: Thanks, Peter. We’re civil every day.

DR. NAVARRO: [Smiles] Except for the ones that end in ‘y.’ Just kidding.