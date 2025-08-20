India’s Russian Oil Profiteering, Trump’s Tariff Crackdown, and Exposing a Decade of Deep State Hoaxes

Share

TRANSCRIPT

Mornings With Maria (FBN) – Senior Trade Counselor Peter Navarro Interview

MARIA BARTIROMO: white house senior counselor for trade manufacturing Peter Navarro thank you so much for being here. great to be with you. i know you've got other op-ed coming out soon on the Russia collusion last 10 years scandal let's start with India, and their what you say funding Putin's war machine how are they doing it peter.

SENIOR COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: there is a general perception, that somehow India needs Russian oil to basically power its domestic economy, that is just wrong. back to when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, India did not buy oil, zip, russia invades immediately see surge, of oil, purchased by India, ask what is going on what is going on, is the Russia refiners got in bed with the Indian refiners Russia offers these refine areas steep discount on the crude. and they partner with Indian refiners sell refined products premium prices Africa Asia Europe over a million barrels a definite Russian oil spent back to fund the war machine. think about that. so what that means is that we wind up having to pay more, Europe has to pay more, for the defense u.s. have to Ukraine more because of India profiteering the subtext india ma har ma. harage of tariffs, seals our jobs slows growth unfair trade practices, okay. so, we will take a hit there. and then when it gets into this profiteering scheme with Russia to send oil basically kremlin laundromat for the crude oil, basically forces u.s. taxpayers to pay more to help Ukraine in the war, just insanity look there is a lot of roads that run to peace president Donald j. trump most incredible peace president ever seen one road runs through new Delhi India needs to stands up for democracy biggest democracy in the world by amount of people basically in bed with the Russians. that is not conducive to peace if India tomorrow stopped buying russian oil that would go a long way, towards getting Putin to the ultimate yes, that we need Donald Trump his -- that, Maria, i was all four years in the white house first term never seen anything like what president trump did with those European leaders putting them together, with Zelenskyy, and talking about how to proceed forward that is i mean that will go down in history for the ages.

BARTIROMO: i mean look. it doesn't look like India is going to stop? right? you are right the meeting was unprecedented, and, finally, having beginnings of a conversation to end this war after four years of no effort it appears, the secondary sanctions interesting India is not onboard.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: see what happens as boss says with India way hope i have done with financial times article sensitized the world this advanced argument to keep heat on or air-conditioning on, just wrong. they don't need that oil, full stop. they don't need that oil. it is just -- they -- the -- Russian refiners are partnering with india refiners, they don't create a lot of jobs just profiteer, that is wrong as is high tariffs nontariff barriers they can keep doing what they are doing donald trump is going to keep doing what he is doing that is going to mean high tariffs, to stop them from selling -- buying Russian oil high tariffs to get trade barriers down.

BARTIROMO: a cup other things in terms of 232 tariffs that we're talking about u.s. expanding the 50% steel and aluminum tariffs on more than 400 products including winds are the boehners cranes appliances, parts of heavy equipment commerce department calling it crackdown on loopholes higher tariffs will revitalize american field aluminum industry i know from u.s. steal makers delighted dealing with something of products that much cheaper levels, but you are also unmanned aircraft systems, a lot of -- of other goods that weren't expecting 50% tariff. how do they use loopholes to get cheap products into america put u.s. at disadvantage.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: in the beginning before the trump steel, aluminum tariffs in 2018 dumped steel, aluminum fullstop. when Donald Trump put tariffs on, what they began to do brazil, Russia, china, all big steel producers starred to take the steel or aluminum and turn it into downstream products we call that derivative articles; right? to evade the tariffs a strategic game there is a lot of moz in the game. what we're doing is we are anticipating what they are doing, and so we -- we basically do it that way in order to, the industry remember the goal to get 80% or hire capacity utilization in both steel and aluminum industries get new investment continuing aluminum industry we lost several found release during biden years that thing is on life support. we bring them back for national security purposes can't do that if they get around tariffs just making steel, aluminum, derivative products that is what that is all about.

BARTIROMO: i gotcha, move to weaponization, dni tulsi Gabbard removing security clearances of 37 current former intelligence officials saying they manipulated intelligence, includes Bret Holmgren, former principal deputy director stephanie o'sullivan being accused of being involved in 2016 Obama era problem of collusion between Russia and president trump, of course, a complete made-up story by hillary Clinton's team. i want to get your take on this last 10 years of recommend scandals efforts to take down president trump. i spoke with ed martin over the weekend the head of the weaponization unit at DoJ said a lot of same people tried to do you in take you to prison, those people who came up with lies about president trump, they're still out there trying to take down president trump, and it went from scandal to scandal including January 6 ed martin watch.

ED MARTIN (CLIP): we know the birthday of the Russia hoax is December 8, 2016. where the Obama administration, including Obama, said don't put the truth out. lie. then we had a Russia hoax that went on 10 years, every time they get in trouble meaning the "deep state" and others throw another hoax out all we are doing at doj across government saying get truth out when you are a liar you lie not just on one thing when you are a cheater you cheat not just one thing, when you are doing corruption you generally don't just do one thing, so we have that is our, what we are asked to do as prosecutors, always the same same people on December 9, 2016 in the situation room in Obama's white house playing the same game all these years.

BARTIROMO: unbelievable. peter you lived it, impacted your life severely.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: a blockbuster article on Breitbart for his on Walter Dinwhy are they me perp-walked my fiancée put me in leg irordinance got fired a couple weeks ago maybe trying to make him martyr what is interesting the thread, that takes us across the entire arc of Donald trump and associates from 2016 right up to the day that guy got fired, it starts with steele dossier i don't know if you know, Maria, this guy walter giordina agent green lit steele dossier after read it said that is okay begat "crossfire hurricane", at the same time you had another operation crimson river renamed red Marari, that one falsely accused of the trump campaign of receiving, 10 million dollars from Egyptian -- a total fraud but giordina was center that have went to mueller report served on that by the way, is because of efforts of senator chuck grassley has done a beautiful job, getting whistleblower documents. and whistleblowers allege giordina wiped his hard drive so we couldn't get his records got award for mueller people crazy stuff then another thing, called emoluments includes a went after trump sake member from foreign lobbyists, state governments illegally but it was just a fishing expedition cannot -- whistleblowers al what Giordino did was that, the last one art of trust the fake electors one, another -- nothing fake, Gordino smeared Jeff Clark Eastman all those as well as trump, read the Breitbart article when it comes out. is acting accountability getting fired for more. i called for full investigation everybody else Obama Clinton Comey page, stub, Brennan clapper ed martin, that man that man is a bulldog going to get to the bottom i love yesterday martin going to get to the bottom of it.

BARTIROMO: i enjoyed the conversation we had on Sunday he also paid the point that january 6th everything they did around January 6 was effort to shut down any speech or conversation about 2020. the election. going to follow his for sure and yours as well peter great thank you, sir peter navarro we will see you soon.