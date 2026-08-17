Indicting Communist China for Its COVID-19 Attack—and Fauci for Crimes Against Humanity

Team,

This is my recent conversation with Steve Bannon about indicting Communist China for attacking the United States with its COVID-19 virus, and indicting Anthony Fauci for crimes against humanity.

In addition, we discuss the ISM Manufacturing Index reaching its highest level since May 2022, new tariffs protecting our quartz industry, and President Trump’s tariffs and tax cuts onshoring our production and supply chains while leveling the playing field for American industry.

And in case you missed it, President Trump posted my New York Times piece—introducing my office’s new Great Transshipment Scam report—to Truth Social yesterday.

The Great Transshipment Scam report details the Shadow Transshipment Network of more than 40 countries through which China’s tariff evasion moves and our ongoing work to stop it.

You can read my introductory piece in the New York Times HERE.

And I strongly encourage you to read my 24-page report HERE.

As I discuss with Steve, I want to make sure that we are able to indict Communist China for infecting us with their COVID-19 virus.

The Wuhan lab leak is a certainty. We know the COVID-19 virus that China spread around the globe, killing more than 1.2 million Americans and over 7 million people worldwide, came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The question I’ve always had is whether it was an accidental leak or whether China was trying to influence the 2020 presidential election through the leak.

And the more facts we get from John Solomon regarding China’s election interference, the more I believe that its COVID-19 attack on the United States was election interference on China’s part.

You can also listen to my recent podcast interview with John Solomon HERE (the interview begins at about the 8:40 mark in the podcast).

As I say in my interview with John, “We’ll get this message out. But the clock’s ticking here, and everybody watching this show, you be sure you get out and vote in November and bring, like, 50 people with you, because if we let those Democrats back in, it’s going to be the crazy weaponization all over again.”

President Trump posted the interview to Truth Social on Saturday.

Anthony Fauci would turn out to be Beijing’s useful idiot in China’s attack on President Trump because, as we know, China’s COVID-19 virus hit us, and Fauci was propped up and portrayed in the legacy media as the ‘reasonable guy,’ always in the press briefing room as he tried to outshine the Boss and blame various things on President Trump.

I had multiple battles with Dr. Frankenstein Fauci in the West Wing. And Fauci’s diaries have totally revealed that he was wrong about everything from the lockdowns to the China travel ban to the Wuhan lab leak to hydroxychloroquine, and I was right.

Fauci hid and covered up so much life-and-death information from the American people, and he did it to cover his own ass.

Let’s be clear: Fauci is the Godfather of the Pandemic.

Fauci is culpable of giving gain-of-function research, money, and capabilities to the Chinese, who then created the COVID-19 virus using some of those tools. China then leaked the COVID-19 virus and attacked America with it.

Fauci has become a prisoner in his home but, to be clear, I want him in an actual prison.

Fauci should be in jail for crimes against humanity.

I’m working to figure out the best way to put Fauci in jail for his crimes. His “pardon” from Biden’s autopen regime is a bump in the road, but that is a federal “pardon.” There are certain legal avenues that states can pursue to bring Fauci to justice, and I would guess that Florida under Governor DeSantis’ leadership would be most likely to do so.

The bottom line is that Communist China is culpable for attacking the United States and the world with its COVID-19 virus, killing millions of people.

And Fauci is culpable for what happened.

They need to be held accountable, and Steve and I are going to keep working to make that happen.

With regard to the economy, we stand with tariffs and tax cuts onshoring American production and supply chains. Major evidence of that happening is July’s ISM Manufacturing Index, which marked the seventh straight month of manufacturing expansion and the strongest index reading since May 2022.

This is a very big deal, and what it means for the American people is blue-collar manufacturing jobs coming back and real wages rising again.

You can read my piece below, published in RealClearMarkets, about the July ISM Manufacturing Index report.

Steve and I also discuss President Trump’s new tariffs on quartz.

Quartz surface products are engineered slabs used for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, backsplashes, floors, and wall surfaces. And India and Vietnam have been blowing out American quartz manufacturers with their cheap tricks of mercantilism, cheating, and slave labor.

President Trump has drawn the line with his new proclamation protecting America’s quartz industry from a devastating surge in imports. We now have a hard quota on quartz imports, and then above the quota is a 50% tariff. That’s consistent with what we know will help industry.

American quartz is made in Le Sueur and Belle Plaine, Minnesota; Dickson, Tennessee; McRae-Helena and Adairsville, Georgia; Latta, South Carolina; Sebring, Florida; and Sealy, Texas. These are heartland production towns where a manufacturing payroll supports truckers, machine technicians, maintenance crews, local diners, equipment suppliers, schools, and tax bases.

You can read my recent piece below, published in The Washington Times, about President Trump’s new tariffs protecting America’s quartz industry.

During our conversation, Steve asks about the naivete of those who adhere to the anti-tariff views of Milton Friedman and the Chicago school of economics.

Milton Friedman’s view was that if a country wants to sell something to us cheap or give it to us for nothing, we should just take it. That was decades and trillions of dollars in U.S. trade deficits ago.

What we’ve learned from the snapshot view of the world of Milton Friedman then and Steve Moore today is that when you export 19 trillion dollars in the form of trade deficits, that money comes back in the form of foreigners buying America.

We see that in America’s real estate, we see that in the form of Communist China buying our pork industry in 2013 through the purchase of Smithfield Foods, and everything in between.

President Trump is leveling the playing field against the World Trade Organization’s rules, which allow the world to cheat the hell out of us. President Trump and the American people say ‘no more’ to this.

And it’s working.

As much as the legacy media tries to spin tariffs as causing inflation, the facts will not cooperate with the media’s narrative, and the American people see it.

Demonstrating this, you can read my respective pieces below about the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports, published in RealClearMarkets.

We will keep doing what we’re doing in the Trump Administration: defending American industry, strengthening our manufacturing base, and creating jobs on behalf of President Trump and the American people.

I look forward to your comments. Please share this with friends and family.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

STEVE BANNON: Okay. We’ve got to—I want to—I’ve got to continue on Fauci, and we’re going to bring on the hero that took on Fauci from the first time he met him, 23 January of 2020, very first meeting. Peter Navarro, the fighting Peter Navarro, takes on Fauci. You just heard Bobby Kennedy. We’ve just had Tony Lyons on for two segments playing the Dana Bash beatdown. You’ll see Bobby Kennedy did that. Then Ed Luce came up on Morning Joe this morning and said, you know, Bobby Kennedy’s a nut job, it’s a conspiracy theory, he should be hauled in front of Congress, that Fauci’s a hero. Your assessment of this, since you’re the one person that fought Fauci all the time up close and personal, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Good to see you, Steve. Yes, I am looking over here at the West Wing. I had multiple battles with Dr. Frankenstein Fauci in there. The diaries have totally, totally revealed that I was right, he was wrong on everything. Everything from the lockdowns to the China travel ban to the lab leak from the Wuhan lab to hydroxychloroquine. That dude hid so much from the American people, and he did it to cover his ass. Let’s be clear, because he is the godfather of that pandemic. And I spent the weekend doing a little deeper dive on how to put that guy behind bars. You know, the pardon’s a bump in the road, certainly, but it’s a federal pardon. There’s certain things states can do, and I would guess that if any state would do it, it would be DeSantis in Florida because there’s a lot of cross-traffic there. I’d love to get a foreign country to sue the guy, because that—pardons don’t cover that.

But what he’s culpable of is the crime itself, which is giving gain-of-function, research, money, and capabilities to the Chinese, who then created the virus using some of those tools. And then it leaked and attacked America. He’s guilty of that. But the cover-up, it’s always the cover-up, Steve, is worse. So, let’s keep pursuing ideas and hound him. But it’s also true that the more we get out now, the more people understand his culpability in the court of public opinion. And it’s becoming very difficult to be anything but a prisoner in his home right now. I mean, that guy can’t go anywhere without people looking at him and accusing him.

BANNON: No. Okay. Hold it, hold it, hold it, hold it. Hang on. Hang on. Hang on.

DR. NAVARRO: No, I want him in prison, to be clear. To be clear.

BANNON: One of the reasons I have you on here, we’ve got a ‘clean-up in aisle three’ with Dr.—you’re literally a legend to this audience. You are beloved by this audience. And man, the blowback I got from your thing the other day, ‘oh, we just should maybe have a civil thing, and…’ What do you really think? Let’s do ‘clean-up in aisle three’ right now. Tell me what you’ve got.

DR. NAVARRO: Well, I want him in jail, okay, for crimes against humanity.

BANNON: Yes! Yes! Yes!

DR. NAVARRO: And I’m trying to figure out the best way to get him in jail. I also want to make sure that we are able to indict Communist China for infecting us with the virus. And you and I believe—well, the lab leak is a certainty. Let’s—we know it came from the lab. The question I’ve always had is whether it was an accidental leak or whether they were trying to influence this election.

BANNON: It’s no accident. 100 percent. 100 percent.

DR. NAVARRO: And the more we get from John Solomon on election interference, the more I believe that this was election interference on China’s part.

BANNON: Okay. Because it didn’t happen in January. We had Dr. [Li-Meng] Yan on the other day. It happened starting in the summer, in August, you know, after—

DR. NAVARRO: Exactly.

BANNON: Here’s the inciting incident, as we say in Hollywood. The inciting incident is May of 2019, which is still the most important geopolitical month in the century. I don’t know, maybe February this year, but up until then when Peter Navarro and Bob Lighthizer—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. Yes.

BANNON: —for two years worked with Liu He, and you worked out a deal, as you said, that took care of the original Seven Deadly Sins of the Chinese Communist Party’s state capitalism.

DR. NAVARRO: Yep.

BANNON: You worked for two years. Liu He presents it after the Shanghai meeting with Putin on the One Belt One Road. And Wang Qishan and Xi [Jinping] go, ‘We are not going to kowtow to the foreign devils. Tear it up, declare a people’s war, let’s get it on.’ A couple months later, you’ve got this leaked out the Military Games. And then they just let it rip. They did it, and then they got involved in the 2020 election by hacking the systems and messing with the voter rolls for the mail-in ballots.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. Yes. We know that.

BANNON: They had a two-pronged attack to remove Donald Trump and his henchman Peter Navarro from the White House, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. And Fauci would turn out to be Beijing’s useful idiot in the attack on Trump because, as we know from the history, the virus hits us and Fauci becomes the ‘reasonable guy’ always going to the press briefing rooms, trying to outshine the boss and blaming stuff on Trump and this, that, and the other thing. And I had a number of incidents in the Oval [Office] and in the Situation Room where I’m trying to explain, ‘Hey, if we don’t blame the Chinese for the virus, voters are going to blame Donald John Trump, and it wasn’t his fault.’ And I had an executive order all teed up that would have set up this presidential commission that would have investigated this thing, got the results out before the election.

BANNON: Oh, yes. Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: Remember that, Steve?

BANNON: Yes. Yes. 100 percent.

DR. NAVARRO: That thing was everything. I mean, the two pivotal moments for me—

BANNON: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: —is like, I couldn’t turn Fauci on a lot of these things. I went head-to-head on him. I did my best but, you know, the adulation and the back biting and stabbing, like [Mick] Mulvaney in the West Wing as Chief of Staff covering Fauci’s ass.

BANNON: Yeah. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: That needs to be on the record. And [Mark] Meadows was no, you know, fruit punch either. But bottom line, Steve, is Fauci is culpable for what happened.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: The CCP is culpable for it happening.

BANNON: Yeah. Okay. Hold on.

DR. NAVARRO: And you and I are going to keep working to get that out.

BANNON: 100 percent. CCP, they’ve got—when Xi [Jinping] comes over for the state visit, bring a checkbook with a 10-trillion-dollar check, minimum, or just wire the money. Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: Thank you.

BANNON: We’ve got to get to all the—we’ve got to walk—get to everything you’re going over. We’ve only got five minutes. Tell me about The Guardian’s telling me—The Guardian’s saying that his henchman, Trump’s henchman, Navarro, is trying to start a trade war again. You had a big win with India the other day. As the global financial markets are in turbulence, you’re trying to get sorted the trade situation here to bring back high-value-added jobs to the United States of America. Where do we stand, Peter Navarro?

DR. NAVARRO: We stand with the tariffs and the tax cuts onshoring our production and supply chains. Another big evidence of that is today’s ISM Manufacturing Index, a zero to 100 diffusion index. I’ve written about this thing for years. It’s my favorite indicator. It’s jumped again. It went up to 56 today. It’s the highest since May of 2022. Anything above 50 says that manufacturing’s expanding, and all of the major components went up. You had production, you had orders, you had supplier deliveries, you had inventories. And most important, Steve, finally the employment part of the index got above 50. So we’re hitting on all cylinders there. This is—these are the important news that if we didn’t have, obviously, the news cycle looking at other stuff, this would be a really big deal. But for the American people, what it means is blue-collar manufacturing jobs are coming back, and that’s going to be real wages going up again and everything on that is good.

We had a victory on Friday when President Trump put in significant tariffs on quartz. Quartz are the stuff that goes on countertops. We talked about this last week a little bit, Steve, but India, in particular, and Vietnam are just blowing out American manufacturers with all their cheap tricks of mercantilism and cheating and slave labor and all of that stuff. And the President drew a line in the sand. We’ve got a hard quota. And then above the quota, it’s a 50-percent tariff. That’s consistent with what we know will help industry.

BANNON: Okay. 50 percent. We’ve had the guy—yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: So, every day, what I’m doing as the news cycle’s kind of doing other stuff over here, I’m trying to create jobs on behalf of President Trump and the American people.

BANNON: You’re doing signal, not noise.

DR. NAVARRO: Signal.

BANNON: Real quick, I’ve got to get to this while I’ve got you. Because we’re having this discussion now about the Japanese situation, we’re going into on capital markets and about bailouts. Everybody sits there and goes, ‘Navarro’s got it wrong, Bannon’s got it wrong, Trump’s really got it wrong, this is all free markets and free trade, all this intervening with tariffs.’ Milton Friedman hated it. Milton Friedman. What is the naivete of Milton Friedman and the Chicago School that got us in this jam as the Republican Party fell in line, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, Milton Friedman’s view was that if they want to sell it to us cheap or give it to us for nothing, we should just take it. Okay? And that was like, I don’t know, 30 years ago and 19 trillion dollars of trade deficits later. And what we learned from the snapshot view of the world of Milton Friedman and Steve Moore today versus the video is that when you export 19 trillion dollars in terms of a trade deficit, that money comes back and they buy America. They buy our real estate, they buy our pork industry, and everything in between. So, what—all the President is doing is leveling the playing field against the World Trade Organization set of rules, which by definition and law allow the rest of the world to cheat the hell out of us. President says ‘no more.’ When he south of the border, he says ‘no más.’

And it’s just working. And try as they might, the American media cannot spin tariffs causing inflation. It just doesn’t show up. Just doesn’t show up. So, we’ll keep doing what we’re doing.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: That article you referenced in the Daily Mail, it’s like the new tool we’re using, 338, used against Canada.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s a clear case of discrimination against America.

BANNON: That was The Guardian. That was The Guardian. I’m going to get that up. You’re going to—

DR. NAVARRO: The Guardian.

BANNON: Thank you. Where do people go get all your content? I know you’ve got to bounce and get back to work.

DR. NAVARRO: ‘Potayto, potahto.’ You know what I’m saying?

BANNON: Where do they go get your content? Where do they get it?

DR. NAVARRO: Chips or french fries, you know what I’m saying? www.PeterNavarro.com. PeterNavarro.com. Go there. You’ll get Gettr, Truth, X, Instagram. You’ll get the Navarro Report.

BANNON: Wow.

DR. NAVARRO: Don’t forget that, on election integrity.

BANNON: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And let’s talk maybe later in the week a little bit about what some of John Solomon’s great finds, dig a little deep there on that.

BANNON: Fine. We’ll get you on the next couple days. I know you’ve got to go back to work, get this manufacturing rolling, brother. Dr. Peter Navarro. Was that a clean-up in aisle three? He wants Fauci in prison. Just remember that.

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