Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
scott carl's avatar
scott carl
22m

The country has been hollowed out by cartels. Auto four companies, pharma, ag, insurance, AI, Tech, ...

This may not technically be a monopoly, but it is most certainly adjacent.

Reply
Share
Christopher Turner's avatar
Christopher Turner
28m

I'm on a fixed income, and I can barely afford to eat a small piece of steak four times a month. I'll buy two small steaks a month and cut them in half so I can enjoy a little once a week. Steak has doubled in price and I buy at Walmart. We all could use some relief.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture