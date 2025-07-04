Team,

Thanks,

Peter Navarro

Inside the Biden Gulag – My First Day

When those cold iron doors slammed behind me, it felt surreal, like something from a dystopian movie. They assigned me a number: 04370-510. My identity erased, my dignity challenged.

My first day was a stark introduction to Biden’s America—political persecution, intimidation, and retribution. I saw firsthand how Democrats were prepared to weaponize every institution—including the Bureau of Prisons—to break patriots who supported Trump.

This isn’t justice—it’s vengeance disguised as law.

I went to prison because I refused to surrender. My story is a warning, a wake-up call, and a call to action for every American who values freedom.

