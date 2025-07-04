Team,
I’m offering these posts every few days in the countdown to the publication of “I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.” Please pre-order the book now and help me get the word out about the weaponization of our justice system! CLICK HERE.
Inside the Biden Gulag – My First Day
When those cold iron doors slammed behind me, it felt surreal, like something from a dystopian movie. They assigned me a number: 04370-510. My identity erased, my dignity challenged.
My first day was a stark introduction to Biden’s America—political persecution, intimidation, and retribution. I saw firsthand how Democrats were prepared to weaponize every institution—including the Bureau of Prisons—to break patriots who supported Trump.
This isn’t justice—it’s vengeance disguised as law.
I went to prison because I refused to surrender. My story is a warning, a wake-up call, and a call to action for every American who values freedom.
Thinking of you on Independence Day. Thank you for sacrificing your freedom to protect ours, just like many of the founding fathers. You are a legend, Peter.
Amazon link is broken. Can't pre-order thru it. The censoring continues! Will look elsewhere. Thank you for everything you currently do and have previously done for those of us that do love America and stand with President Trump and the team.