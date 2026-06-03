Team,

Check out my new piece in The Hill, published today.

The decades-long pattern with regard to Iran is unmistakable.

Iran takes hostages, bombs barracks, funds Hezbollah and other militias, plots assassinations on American soil, fires missiles at American bases, and turns sea lanes into weapons.

This is not a normal state seeking normal relations. It is a terrorist regime that has spent nearly half a century killing, maiming, and kidnapping Americans, daring America to pretend the next attack will somehow be the last.

The idea that a nation so intent on “Death to America” should be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles to deliver warheads to Tel Aviv, Riyadh, or New York is as unthinkable as it is unacceptable.

Iran lit the fuse long ago. Only President Trump has had the courage to put out the flames.

Peter

Share

Iran, not Trump, lit the inflation fuse

by Peter Navarro

06/03/26 7:00 AM ET

U.S. inflation has risen to its fastest pace in three years, and gas prices have been hit particularly hard. This is not Trump inflation. It is Iran terror inflation.

Iran is using anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, fast attack boats, and mines to paralyze an oil trade that moves through one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints — the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is engaged in this maritime terrorism because President Trump has done what no president before him has had the courage to do–demand an end to Iran’s nuclear weapons development.

The question is not why America is confronting Iran, but why anyone thinks America can avoid confronting Iran forever.

For nearly half a century, Iran has attacked Americans directly, through proxies that include Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, and through terror networks it arms, funds, trains, and protects.

In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and held American diplomats hostage for 444 days. In 1983, terrorists tied to Iran’s emerging Hezbollah network bombed the Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 220 Marines, 18 sailors, and three soldiers. It remains one of the darkest days in Marine Corps history.

In 1996, Iran’s hand appeared again at Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia. A truck bomb killed 19 American airmen and wounded 372 Americans. Attorney General John Ashcroft said elements of the Iranian government “inspired, supported, and supervised” the terrorist activity behind the attack.

Then came the Iraq War. Qasem Soleimani did not merely command Iran’s shadow army. He helped perfect and spread one of the most lethal weapons used against our troops in Iraq: the explosively formed penetrator. These Iranian-designed roadside bombs fired molten metal slugs through American armor. They tore off limbs, burned bodies, and killed or maimed our soldiers by the hundreds. The American body count alone numbers over 600 by Iran’s black hand.

Nor did Iran stop there. In 2011, the Justice Department charged an Iranian-backed plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington. In 2020, Iran fired ballistic missiles at U.S. forces at Ain al-Asad and Erbil in Iraq, leaving more than 100 U.S. troops later diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries. In 2024, an Iranian-backed militia drone struck Tower 22 in Jordan, killing three American soldiers and wounding dozens more.

The pattern is unmistakable. Iran takes hostages, bombs barracks, funds Hezbollah and other militias, plots assassinations on American soil, fires missiles at American bases and turns sea lanes into weapons.

This is not a normal state seeking normal relations. It is a terrorist regime that has spent nearly half a century killing, maiming and kidnapping Americans, daring America to pretend the next attack will somehow be the last.

The idea that a nation so intent on “Death to America” should be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles to deliver warheads to Tel Aviv, Riyadh, or New York is as unthinkable as it is unacceptable.

Lest anyone think Iran would be a responsible steward of the ultimate weapon of mass destruction, look at the current conflict. Iran has fired missiles into Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel. It has struck near Dimona and Arad, close to Israel’s nuclear infrastructure.

It has hit the U.S. Fifth Fleet facilities in Manama, Bahrain. It has attacked the Bapco refinery complex on Sitra Island in Bahrain. It has sent drones toward Saudi Arabia’s Shaybah oil field and missiles toward Prince Sultan Air Base.

It has struck the Fujairah oil industry zone in the United Arab Emirates, threatened Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and forced Gulf civilians into shelters. It has targeted Kuwait International Airport, residential buildings in Kuwait, and U.S. facilities there.

It has attacked Qatar despite Doha’s role as a diplomatic channel. It has hit or threatened Oman’s ports at Salalah, Duqm, and Khasab. It has pushed drones and missiles toward Jordan’s Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base.

It has used Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan as another battlefield, with attacks near Baghdad International Airport, the U.S. Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, Erbil International Airport, Harir Air Base, and other military sites.

Nor is Iran’s missile threat confined to the Middle East. In March, Iran fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, the joint U.S.-U.K. base in the Indian Ocean roughly 2,500 miles from Iran. Neither hit, but the message was clear: Iran tried to strike American forces thousands of miles away. That shows reach. More importantly, it shows intent.

That is the record without nuclear weapons. Now imagine the same regime, but with nuclear weapons.

Critics argue that war is expensive. But delay is more expensive. Waiting until Iran has more capable long-range ballistic missiles and a nuclear kill-shot is more expensive still.

The hard strategic truth is this: Iran believes it does not need to defeat the U.S. militarily. It only needs to outlast us politically.

Democrats and much of the legacy media have become useful idiots in Iran’s effort to manipulate the November election. Yet if Americans blame Trump for the inflationary shock caused by Iran’s war strategy, then Iran wins twice. First, it raises the cost of living, then it converts that pain into political pressure against the very leader trying to stop it.

The question for voters is simple: Will they blame the arsonist in Tehran or the firefighter in the White House?

Peter Navarro is the White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. He is speaking today at The Hill’s Invest in America Summit.

Share