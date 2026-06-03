Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Derek Gilna's avatar
Derek Gilna
12h

The question I always ask myself is why , after 250 years, a civil war in which half a million people perished (out of a population of less than 50 million), two world wars, and multiple conflicts, Americans are so obsessed with the temporary spike in gas prices?

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Kathy Monteiro's avatar
Kathy Monteiro
9h

History proves diplomacy will always fail with tyrants. In simpler terms, everyone knows a bully will only get more brash until someone brave enough steps up and punches him. Its time for the punch. Get this over with.

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