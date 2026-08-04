Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
13m

This is the Trump economic argument in factory-floor form. The old crowd said tariffs would only raise prices, tax cuts would only help the rich, and manufacturing was never coming home. Then the data started speaking. Production is up. Employment is turning positive. Factory construction is rising. Overtime is rising. Real wages for frontline manufacturing workers are recovering. Capital investment is booming. The Fed should not strangle this revival with rate hikes designed for a different problem. America does not need more managed decline in a nicer suit. It needs production, workers, machines, wages, and sovereignty.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture