Team,

This is my new piece on the July ISM Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) report released this week.

You can also read my piece HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The latest ISM manufacturing report delivers a simple message: America’s factory floor is continuing its robust tariff- and tax cut-induced renaissance.

The July ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped 2.3 points to 55.6, well above market expectations and comfortably above the 50 line that separates expansion from contraction. This was the seventh straight month of expansion and the strongest reading since May 2022.

That is not noise. That is a trend.

For years, America’s industrial base was treated by Washington’s globalist class as a museum exhibit: something to admire in campaign speeches, then sacrifice in trade deals, climate regulations, open-border labor policy, and China-first supply chains. Under Biden, outside the pandemic rebound period, manufacturing contracted month after month. The country was told to accept industrial decay as destiny.

The July ISM report says otherwise.

The employment component of the report is especially important. Manufacturing employment has turned positive in 2026 after years of erosion. Factory construction jobs are up more than 83,000 since President Trump took office. Average overtime hours for factory workers have risen sharply, showing real labor demand beneath the surface. And real wages for frontline manufacturing workers are up strongly after falling under Biden.

That is the right kind of recovery: not just more jobs, but better jobs, higher wages, more capital, more output, and more productivity.

The Trump economic strategy is driving an industrial comeback. Tariffs change incentives. Tax policy rewards domestic investment. Energy strength lowers strategic risk. Deregulation reduces the drag on builders and producers. Enforcement against transshipment prevents China and other mercantilist actors from using third countries as back doors into the American market.

The result is now showing up in the data.

For too long, Washington managed America’s decline and called it modernization. The latest ISM report points in a different direction: production at home, investment at home, higher wages at home, and an end to the one-way bleeding of America’s manufacturing base.

The factory floor is speaking. The Fed, Wall Street, and the globalist commentariat should listen.

I love reading your comments. Please share this everywhere.

Peter

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The ISM Report Confirms America’s Manufacturing Revival

By Peter Navarro

August 03, 2026

The latest ISM manufacturing report delivers a simple message: America’s factory floor is continuing its robust tariff- and tax cut-induced renaissance.

The July ISM Manufacturing PMI jumped 2.3 points to 55.6, well above market expectations and comfortably above the 50 line that separates expansion from contraction. This was the seventh straight month of expansion and the strongest reading since May 2022.

That is not noise. That is a trend.

For years, America’s industrial base was treated by Washington’s globalist class as a museum exhibit: something to admire in campaign speeches, then sacrifice in trade deals, climate regulations, open-border labor policy, and China-first supply chains. Under Biden, outside the pandemic rebound period, manufacturing contracted month after month. The country was told to accept industrial decay as destiny.

The July ISM report says otherwise.

Even better, the strength was broad. All five major components of the index were in expansion territory. New orders came in at 56.7. Production surged to 58.5. Employment moved into expansion at 52.8. Supplier deliveries and inventories were also above 50.

That composition matters. A headline PMI can sometimes be flattered by one or two categories. Not this time. New orders show demand. Production shows output. Employment shows factories beginning to add workers. Inventories and supplier deliveries show the machinery of industrial commerce moving. Put it together, and this is a manufacturing report with breadth, not just a headline pop.

The employment component is especially important. The critics have been asking where the manufacturing jobs are. The honest answer is that the labor market always lags an industrial turn. Businesses first run overtime, use existing workers more efficiently, install new equipment, and raise productivity before committing to large permanent headcount increases.

That is exactly what an early-stage manufacturing recovery looks like. Output rises first. Hours rise. Investment rises. Productivity rises. Then jobs follow.

The evidence is already visible. Manufacturing employment has turned positive in 2026 after years of erosion. Factory construction jobs are up more than 83,000 since President Trump took office. Average overtime hours for factory workers have risen sharply, showing real labor demand beneath the surface. And real wages for frontline manufacturing workers are up strongly after falling under Biden.

That is the right kind of recovery: not just more jobs, but better jobs, higher wages, more capital, more output, and more productivity.

The ISM report is also consistent with the broader investment boom now underway. Core capital-goods orders are running at record levels. Nonresidential fixed investment grew at an 11.7 percent annualized rate in the second quarter. Durable-goods orders have been rising strongly. Capital-goods imports now account for more than 40 percent of total goods imports — a sign America is importing machinery, equipment, and production systems that help build future domestic capacity.

In plain English, we are importing some of the seeds of reindustrialization.

That distinction is essential. A cheap subsidized consumer good that displaces an American worker is industrial erosion. An advanced machine tool imported to expand production in Ohio, Texas, Arizona, Pennsylvania, or South Carolina can be part of an industrial comeback.

The Trump economic strategy is designed around that distinction. Tariffs change incentives. Tax policy rewards domestic investment. Energy strength lowers strategic risk. Deregulation reduces the drag on builders and producers. Enforcement against transshipment prevents China and other mercantilist actors from using third countries as back doors into the American market.

The result is now showing up in the data.

There are still caution flags. The ISM prices index remains elevated at 71.1, marking another month of rising input costs. Supply managers also continue to cite tariff-related business reconfigurations and uncertainty tied to the Iran conflict. Supplier deliveries above 50 can reflect stronger demand, but they can also reflect supply-chain friction.

The Fed should understand the difference. Rising input prices from energy, geopolitics, tariffs, and supply-chain reconfiguration are not the same as a runaway wage-price spiral. A central bank cannot fix Iran, rebuild supply chains, or defeat Chinese transshipment with a rate hike. What it can do is crush housing, chill capital investment, slow manufacturing, and sabotage the industrial revival just as it is gaining speed.

That would be a historic mistake.

The right lesson from the July ISM report is not that growth must be punished. It is that Trumpnomics is expanding the supply side of the American economy. Manufacturing demand is rising. Production is rising. Employment is finally expanding. Investment is booming. Factory construction is up. The industrial base is responding.

For too long, Washington managed America’s decline and called it modernization. Today’s ISM report points in a different direction: production at home, investment at home, higher wages at home, and an end to the one-way bleeding of America’s manufacturing base.

The factory floor is speaking. The Fed, Wall Street, and the globalist commentariat should listen.

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