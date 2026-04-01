Team,

This is my new piece on the March ISM Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The headline PMI rose to 52.7 in March, beating expectations and marking the third straight month above the 50 line that separates expansion from contraction.

The March ISM manufacturing report says something important and unmistakable: American manufacturing is expanding again.

I always appreciate your comments, and please be sure to share.

Peter

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ISM Manufacturing Says It Plainly: American Industry Is Expanding Again

By Peter Navarro

April 01, 2026

The March ISM manufacturing report says something important and unmistakable: American manufacturing is expanding again.

The headline PMI rose to 52.7 in March, beating expectations and marking the third straight month above the 50 line that separates expansion from contraction. That is not noise. That is not a rounding error. That is a signal that the factory sector is moving in the right direction.

And the internals make the point even clearer.

New orders came in at 53.5. Production rose to 55.1. Supplier deliveries jumped to 58.9. Read together, those numbers tell a straightforward story. Demand is improving. Output is rising. Activity is picking up across the industrial economy.

That matters because manufacturing does not fake strength for long. When orders rise and production follows, the signal is real. You can only run a factory so long on sentiment. At some point, steel gets cut, machines get turned on, and goods start moving.

On the caution side, employment remained below 50 at 48.7, and inventories also contracted at 47.1. So this is not yet a full-spectrum manufacturing boom. But that is exactly why the March report is encouraging. The core activity measures are moving first. Jobs and inventories often follow with a lag.

There is also a caution flag in the prices index, which surged to 78.3, the highest reading since June 2022. That is a serious number. Input costs are rising, and the comments from supply managers make clear that conflict in Iran and related supply-chain uncertainty are part of the picture. Supplier deliveries lengthened sharply as well. If that combination persists, it bears watching.

But none of that changes the central fact of the report: manufacturing is expanding.

During the Biden years, manufacturing spent more time in retreat than in recovery. So when the ISM shows three straight months of expansion, with the best headline reading in well over three years and solid gains in output and orders, that deserves to be called what it is: Trumpian progress.

This is what an industrial comeback looks like in the data before it fully shows up everywhere else. First come the orders. Then the production lines. Then the broader labor adjustment. It does not all happen in one month. But March makes clear that the direction of travel has changed.

And in manufacturing, direction matters.

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