Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Trump is on the list.'s avatar
Trump is on the list.
5d

Sure manufacturing is increasing. We need to feed Operation Epstein Cover up. 2 billion per day. We need to produce more bombs to kill little school girls in Tehran. Pedoboy can either order a ground invasion and imperil the young patriotic defenders of our country or walk away and declare victory and leave the mess to the rest of the world. What do you think he will do. Friends, it is time to get rid of this incompetent perverted racist. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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Melissa Fountain's avatar
Melissa Fountain
5d

Thank-you so much for all you do and for continuing to be here for us.

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