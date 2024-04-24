As I noted in my last post, one Congressman, or even a more united House of Representatives, can only do so much. Congress cannot issue pardons to January 6th defendants, for example. The most critical thing for these defendants we can do is to re-elect Donald Trump in 2024: he has promised pardons, and he will keep that promise. A Trump DOJ could also get to the bottom of prosecutorial misconduct and improper surveillance, and could provide money settlements.

But I have still been very active on the January 6th front. Last year, I convened the first House hearing where we showcased some nonviolent January 6th defendants. I encourage you all to watch that. One of the witnesses, John Strand, has since reported to prison, first at FCI Miami, where Peter is now held, and now to FCI Oakdale, in Speaker Mike Johnson’s district.

I have remained in contact with many J6 defendants and their families, and have sent numerous letters to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) seeking relief for these prisoners. In the bar cases of Dr. John Eastman and Jeff Clark—I have provided testimony and letters of support for them. I have also worked to secure return of property from the government for certain defendants who have served their time. All of these are behind-the-scenes work that aren’t flashy, but which really matter to people.

A more difficult but critical action I have taken has been actually touring facilities. Earlier this year, for example, I visited FCI Miami and toured the facility. And I have spoken on the phone with John Strand, and am working with BOP right now to speak with Peter.

At the end of the day, BOP has wide discretion, and it should have wide discretion, to keep its facilities safe and manage the inmates. My job, and the job of all of you, is to keep eyes on their work and help hold them accountable. Currently, I do have a reasonably good relationship with the BOP, and by asking routine questions about how Peter is doing, as I have, BOP is on notice to follow its own protocols and treat him well.

Indeed, my grilling of BOP Director Collette Peters before the House Judiciary Committee late last year highlighted J6 defendant Owen Shroyer and helped lead to his quick release the following month. (Owen came on my podcast mere days after being released.) So having eyes-on actually does work.

If you are not a member of Congress (and you probably are not), there are still many things you can do. Obviously, you can donate to causes which support those targeted, including for legal defense. The left-wing Biden administration targeting of these people is not just focused on winning, but on spending the unlimited resources of the federal government to cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills.

You can also reach out to families and defendants, and those targeted. Show them support, because they need it. And I really believe our prayers in many of these cases have worked as well.

Finally, I can assure you that writing or calling your elected representatives works as well. So many decisions in Washington can be influenced by constituents voicing their concerns.

Representative Matt Gaetz is the United States Representative for Florida’s First Congressional District and is a guest columnist for Peter Navarro’s Taking Back Trump’s America

