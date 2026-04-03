Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Nancy Regets's avatar
Nancy Regets
2d

Thank you Peter.

I’m still hoping for all American men to be full time in workforce and single women full time, married women part time or not at all.

Too many foreigners/visas still in market/country.

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Ed Y.'s avatar
Ed Y.
3d

The trend is our friend. Once this war wraps, the economy will zoom.

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