Source: Fatima Shbair, Associated Press

As continued mass protests swept the nation for the last several weeks, those events completely buried important news: US troops being sent to Gaza for a complex and poorly planned humanitarian mission in a combat zone, with the extreme risk of the US becoming intertwined in yet another war in the Middle East.



Last week, during the House Armed Services Committee Hearing on 30 April 2024, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin admitted that the US military supporting the Gaza pier project could defend themselves if fired upon. This simple statement demonstrates how the US is a razor's edge from being pulled into yet another conflict. A few days later, on 2 May 2024, Secretary Austin also stated that he saw no indications that Hamas might conduct any sort of attack. However, Secretary Austin failed to mention that at least one attack already occurred. An attack on the US military constructing or operating the pier/causeway in Gaza is not a hypothetical situation, as there has already been at least one attack in the vicinity of the pier. On 25 April 2024, five days before the HASC hearing, Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Patrick Ryder confirmed that there was an attack in the vicinity of the pier, stating,

"So, there was this mortar attack today on shore. Right? So, what I said is that initial construction has begun of the causeway and the temporary pier at sea. So, they're not constructing that anywhere near the shore at this point in time, if that makes sense." [Note: Maj Gen Ryder did not confirm if the attack damaged any US or Israeli equipment.] The downplaying of any threat aligns with prior statements Maj Gen Ryder made in his initial press conference, in response to a question about whether Hamas would fire on US troops, when he stated, "[T]hat's certainly a risk, again, but if Hamas truly does care about the Palestinian people, then again, one would hope that this international mission to deliver aid to people who need it would be able to happen unhindered."



Other news agencies, including Israel-based news outlets, reported on the same attack. These news agencies reported that the Israel Defense Force (IDF) was escorting visitors from the UN. The group was attacked by mortars coming from Gaza. The i24 News agency reported damaged engineering equipment and that one individual sustained minor injuries. The Associated Press reported that ", "A Hamas official told The Associated Press on [24 April 2024] that [Hamas] will resist any foreign military presence involved with the port project".



American troops have deployed to Gaza to support a humanitarian mission in a combat zone. There are indicators of potential threats via reporting and at least one attack on the pier. Downplaying the risk to troops or "hoping" that Hamas does not attack is a reckless approach to risking the lives of US service members. Any time the USG deploys military soldiers to an active combat zone between nations or entities with whom the US is not at war and Congress has not addressed, there is good reason for concern. No one voted for this, and troops are in harm's way.

To read the full report, click below!

Gaza Aid Report Hk May 6 2024 496KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Heather Kaiser is a former military intelligence officer and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She is an independent researcher and analyst for defense, intelligence, and political matters. Heather earned a bachelor's in geopolitics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a degree in sculpture from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Since the 2020 riots, she has returned to research and analysis of current events for organizations such as American Contingency and Grayzone.

