John Solomon of Just The News Interview

John Solomon is a one man wrecking crew in The DC Swamp. Always first with the scoop, John is a national treasure.

Just this interview out!

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

All right.

(00:00:00):

I’m really excited to kick off today’s show.

(00:00:02):

He wrote a book that I think all everyone here should read.

(00:00:05):

I went to prison so you don’t have to.

(00:00:06):

He was one of the abject targets of the Democratic weaponization machinery in the

(00:00:11):

Justice Department.

(00:00:12):

Today,

(00:00:13):

he got to see the actual document showing how he was targeted,

(00:00:17):

how they made a spectacle of his arrest.

(00:00:18):

Joining us now, one of President Trump’s closest advisers.

(00:00:21):

He advises him on trade and manufacturing and so much more.

(00:00:24):

Our good friend, Peter Navarro.

(00:00:25):

Peter, good to have you here.

(00:00:26):

Nice to see you.

(00:00:28):

All right.

(00:00:28):

You wrote this book.

(00:00:29):

You knew this was going on.

(00:00:30):

But today, when you see the documents.

(00:00:32):

Well, I was there.

(00:00:33):

I’ve got to thank Chuck Grassley and his chief of staff, Josh Flynn Brown.

(00:00:39):

They’re absolutely tigers getting this.

(00:00:43):

And I was sitting there.

(00:00:44):

I went and looked at it.

(00:00:46):

I was sitting way too close to Adam Schiff.

(00:00:49):

I was worried I was going to, like, stay in my suit or something, you know.

(00:00:53):

slime was kind of dripping off him.

(00:00:55):

But,

(00:00:56):

you know,

(00:00:56):

this book,

(00:00:57):

what’s interesting about what happened today is like the first chapter of this

(00:01:00):

book,

(00:01:00):

I went to prison so you won’t have to.

(00:01:02):

That’s me, by the way, with my fiancee.

(00:01:04):

The night of the day I walked out of prison, gave a speech to the Republican National Committee.

(00:01:09):

But the first chapter documents in detail this arrest for a misdemeanor.

(00:01:16):

That’s right.

(00:01:17):

At Reagan Airport.

(00:01:18):

Yeah.

(00:01:19):

Where in the chapter I write five armed FBI agents took me down.

(00:01:25):

Now,

(00:01:26):

I got to revise the chapter because what we learned today from the document drops

(00:01:31):

by Chuck Grassley.

(00:01:33):

is there were more than a dozen,

(00:01:35):

more than a dozen of these agents not fighting terrorism,

(00:01:40):

not outfighting drug cartels,

(00:01:42):

but going after a 74-year-old guy for a dispute with Congress that I was on the

(00:01:48):

right side of,

(00:01:49):

right?

(00:01:50):

So this stuff is like Kafka and it’s like the Marx Brothers.

(00:01:56):

It’s like you read the field report and it goes,

(00:01:59):

suspect leaves residence at 9.02,

(00:02:04):

gets into an Uber.

(00:02:05):

Now, where was my residence, okay?

(00:02:07):

My residence was literally...

(00:02:10):

the street right 50 yards across the street from the FBI okay so they had they had

(00:02:15):

two decisions like they could have taken me there okay fine or the the smart thing

(00:02:22):

to do was to just call me and have me self surrender now why is that important what

(00:02:27):

did we learn today like when we asked for discovery from the judge I’m at Maida

(00:02:35):

they call him the jackal clever dude

(00:02:38):

He refused to give me full discovery on that arrest,

(00:02:43):

and the prosecution itself said they had given me everything they had,

(00:02:47):

okay?

(00:02:48):

They didn’t give us this stuff,

(00:02:50):

and according to a guy,

(00:02:52):

I know a guy at Just the News,

(00:02:54):

he said there’s going to be more.

(00:02:55):

I think that’s right.

(00:02:56):

We didn’t get that either.

(00:02:58):

But why is it important?

(00:02:59):

It’s like right in the form.

(00:03:01):

I love this.

(00:03:02):

I just love it.

(00:03:02):

I’m reading it.

(00:03:03):

It’s like there’s a box that says, is this guy armed and dangerous?

(00:03:09):

And then we’re going to go,

(00:03:10):

check,

(00:03:10):

no,

(00:03:10):

not armed and dangerous,

(00:03:12):

which would have been the only excuse for doing what they did,

(00:03:15):

okay?

(00:03:17):

The only excuse.

(00:03:18):

And right after the thing, they said, no, not armed and dangerous.

(00:03:20):

This was lawfare, plain and simple.

(00:03:23):

Now, let’s go back a little bit and look at

(00:03:26):

What happened yesterday,

(00:03:27):

which you reported,

(00:03:29):

which is the surveillance and eavesdropping on the Republican senators.

(00:03:35):

Right.

(00:03:35):

That was Arctic Frost.

(00:03:36):

Right.

(00:03:37):

Right.

(00:03:37):

Now, what’s the connection between me and that?

(00:03:42):

There’s an agent named Walter Giardina who reports to a guy named Tim Tebow at the FBI.

(00:03:49):

And both of these SOBs were intimately involved.

(00:03:55):

in every single attempt to take Donald Trump down and put away people like me in

(00:04:00):

prison from 2016 to 2024.

(00:04:03):

Think about that, John.

(00:04:05):

This was the FBI, right?

(00:04:08):

And Giardina is like, he’s like, he was a guy, it’s fascinating stuff.

(00:04:14):

You can’t make this stuff.

(00:04:15):

You try to write this as a film, they’d say, nah, that’s over the top.

(00:04:20):

This was the guy who read the Steele dossier

(00:04:25):

and said that it was real, not fake.

(00:04:30):

It’s indisputable that it was fake.

(00:04:32):

It was done by Christopher Steele, paid for by Hillary Clinton.

(00:04:37):

It was designed to falsely portray Donald Trump in the pocket of the Russians.

(00:04:41):

Just totally false.

(00:04:43):

Giardino was a guy who green-lit that thing, and that begat what?

(00:04:48):

Crossfire Hurricane.

(00:04:49):

Which was a major figure in your book, right?

(00:04:51):

Major figure.

(00:04:52):

He’s a guy of the book.

(00:04:53):

He’s he’s he’s the guy who when I again, chapter one, I went to prison.

(00:04:59):

You know, so you won’t have to go in the book.

(00:05:02):

And it’s like Bonnie, my fiance.

(00:05:06):

We’re having like the loveliest two hours of our life on the way to the airport,

(00:05:09):

playing backgammon on the way to Nashville.

(00:05:12):

We’re happy as clams.

(00:05:13):

We get in, we give more tickets, we get in the gangway.

(00:05:16):

Everybody’s had this experience.

(00:05:18):

So what happens is they slam the doors behind us from the ticketing end.

(00:05:23):

And I’m walking there with Bonnie.

(00:05:25):

I didn’t see him do that.

(00:05:27):

And I see Giardina.

(00:05:29):

and his partner at the door of the aircraft coming at me with their guns at their side.

(00:05:35):

I looked behind me, and I got three armed agents coming in behind me.

(00:05:39):

And I literally, I literally, you’ll see this if they ever have any video footage of this.

(00:05:45):

I said, I laughed.

(00:05:49):

I was like, you got to be kidding me, right?

(00:05:50):

Because you got to be kidding me.

(00:05:52):

Yeah.

(00:05:55):

giardina proceeds to put me arms behind the back refused by the way to let me call

(00:06:01):

a lawyer i asked him twice uh...

(00:06:04):

put my arms around my back handcuffs they take me off i wind up in leg irons and in

(00:06:10):

the end of i went to prison so you won’t have to there’s like a chapter called the

(00:06:14):

ghost of john hinkley right they’re walking me down in leg irons and i’m trying to

(00:06:18):

catch up to this guy who’s going really fast i get to the cell

(00:06:23):

bleak little piece of the world,

(00:06:26):

and the guy makes the point of telling me that was the cell that John Hinckley was

(00:06:30):

in after he shot Reagan.

(00:06:31):

I’m thinking like, what’s the moral equivalence here?

(00:06:34):

A guy standing up for the Constitution?

(00:06:37):

Okay, versus... A guy trying to assassinate a president.

(00:06:41):

Yeah, yeah.

(00:06:42):

So anyway,

(00:06:43):

I think the point here is,

(00:06:45):

and the point of I went to prison so you won’t have to,

(00:06:47):

is simply this.

(00:06:49):

If we don’t hold them accountable, John,

(00:06:52):

They’re going to do it again.

(00:06:53):

And it may start as early as 2026 if they get a hold of the House of

(00:06:58):

Representatives,

(00:06:59):

because we know these people have no shame.

(00:07:02):

I saw that on display.

(00:07:03):

I feared for my republic today, John.

(00:07:06):

Look at that hearing, like everybody from Durban to the right of him who are all Democrats.

(00:07:14):

Durbin’s trying to make the case that we’re weaponizing the Justice Department.

(00:07:19):

Wait a minute.

(00:07:20):

You’re the ones who put us in prison?

(00:07:23):

Like, how’s that about it?

(00:07:24):

Blumenthal gets on his soapbox.

(00:07:27):

Cambondi calls him on it.

(00:07:28):

It’s like, hey, you lied.

(00:07:30):

You lied about the military.

(00:07:32):

Schiff lied to Congress.

(00:07:34):

I mean, that guy, it’s like, I don’t know why that guy’s not in jail.

(00:07:37):

Peter, I got to ask you, because we’re going to run up on our clock.

(00:07:43):

These people are recalcitrant.

(00:07:44):

They are crooked to their core.

(00:07:46):

Your book is going to have a huge impact in the way of not allowing this to happen

(00:07:51):

again,

(00:07:52):

but it’s not enough.

(00:07:53):

Something else has to happen.

(00:07:54):

What do you want to see as far as reparations?

(00:07:56):

What will make it hurt enough they won’t do it again?

(00:07:58):

This is a call to action.

(00:08:00):

And one of the things I learned in prison is that when you do something wrong,

(00:08:05):

like the 200 felons I was in with,

(00:08:07):

I was the only guy for a misdemeanor,

(00:08:09):

they had all done something wrong.

(00:08:12):

And what you have to do is punish so that it fits the crime and do it in a way that

(00:08:18):

leads to deterrence so you don’t have recidivism.

(00:08:22):

Okay?

(00:08:23):

And the last time I looked, it’s Old Testament.

(00:08:26):

We need just Old Testament stuff.

(00:08:29):

And if you don’t hold them accountable, they will do it again and again and again.

(00:08:35):

And we know who they are.

(00:08:36):

We got Comey,

(00:08:37):

first in the queue,

(00:08:38):

but there’s a long line after that that need to be investigated.

(00:08:42):

Brennan, Clapper, Page, Strzok, Rosenstein, Giardina.

(00:08:50):

tebow weisman shift shift shift shift weisman who knows better that list than just

(00:08:58):

the news i mean folks if you want to know what’s happening before it happens this

(00:09:03):

is the place to find out right there that guy there one question because i i think

(00:09:07):

it will shock people if the fbi had called your lawyer and asked you to surrender

(00:09:12):

you would have surrendered right

(00:09:14):

Not only that,

(00:09:15):

I wrote a memo to them two days earlier and said,

(00:09:19):

hey,

(00:09:20):

if you’re going to do something,

(00:09:22):

call my lawyer.

(00:09:23):

His name’s Adam Katz.

(00:09:25):

Yep.

(00:09:27):

Whatever you need.

(00:09:27):

Yeah.

(00:09:28):

I told them that.

(00:09:29):

I know you did.

(00:09:30):

Okay.

(00:09:31):

You weren’t going to do it.

(00:09:32):

And by the way,

(00:09:32):

the other names are Ahmed Mehta,

(00:09:35):

the judge,

(00:09:36):

two of my appeals court judges who decided that they decided this.

(00:09:42):

I have no appeal and no grounds for appeal.

(00:09:45):

Well, guess what?

(00:09:46):

My appeals go into oral argument in December.

(00:09:49):

And you know who’s going to rule on that?

(00:09:52):

Same two judges.

(00:09:53):

That’s another show we’ll do sometime.

(00:09:54):

Yeah.

(00:09:55):

Yeah.

(00:09:55):

It’s got to get to the Supreme Court.

(00:09:56):

That’s where it’s got to go.

(00:09:57):

That’s where it’s got to go.

(00:09:59):

Peter, the book is amazing.

(00:10:01):

Your story is amazing.

(00:10:01):

I thought about you all day knowing these documents are coming out.

(00:10:04):

Thanks for joining us.

(00:10:05):

It’s a very powerful moment.

(00:10:06):

Thank you, my friend.