John Solomon of Just The News Interview

TRANSCRIPT
All right.
I’m really excited to kick off today’s show.
He wrote a book that I think all everyone here should read.
I went to prison so you don’t have to.
He was one of the abject targets of the Democratic weaponization machinery in the
Justice Department.
Today,
he got to see the actual document showing how he was targeted,
how they made a spectacle of his arrest.
Joining us now, one of President Trump’s closest advisers.
He advises him on trade and manufacturing and so much more.
Our good friend, Peter Navarro.
Peter, good to have you here.
Nice to see you.
All right.
You wrote this book.
You knew this was going on.
But today, when you see the documents.
Well, I was there.
I’ve got to thank Chuck Grassley and his chief of staff, Josh Flynn Brown.
They’re absolutely tigers getting this.
And I was sitting there.
I went and looked at it.
I was sitting way too close to Adam Schiff.
I was worried I was going to, like, stay in my suit or something, you know.
slime was kind of dripping off him.
But,
you know,
this book,
what’s interesting about what happened today is like the first chapter of this
book,
I went to prison so you won’t have to.
That’s me, by the way, with my fiancee.
The night of the day I walked out of prison, gave a speech to the Republican National Committee.
But the first chapter documents in detail this arrest for a misdemeanor.
That’s right.
At Reagan Airport.
Yeah.
Where in the chapter I write five armed FBI agents took me down.
Now,
I got to revise the chapter because what we learned today from the document drops
by Chuck Grassley.
is there were more than a dozen,
more than a dozen of these agents not fighting terrorism,
not outfighting drug cartels,
but going after a 74-year-old guy for a dispute with Congress that I was on the
right side of,
right?
So this stuff is like Kafka and it’s like the Marx Brothers.
It’s like you read the field report and it goes,
suspect leaves residence at 9.02,
gets into an Uber.
Now, where was my residence, okay?
My residence was literally...
the street right 50 yards across the street from the FBI okay so they had they had
two decisions like they could have taken me there okay fine or the the smart thing
to do was to just call me and have me self surrender now why is that important what
did we learn today like when we asked for discovery from the judge I’m at Maida
they call him the jackal clever dude
He refused to give me full discovery on that arrest,
and the prosecution itself said they had given me everything they had,
okay?
They didn’t give us this stuff,
and according to a guy,
I know a guy at Just the News,
he said there’s going to be more.
I think that’s right.
We didn’t get that either.
But why is it important?
It’s like right in the form.
I love this.
I just love it.
I’m reading it.
It’s like there’s a box that says, is this guy armed and dangerous?
And then we’re going to go,
check,
no,
not armed and dangerous,
which would have been the only excuse for doing what they did,
okay?
The only excuse.
And right after the thing, they said, no, not armed and dangerous.
This was lawfare, plain and simple.
Now, let’s go back a little bit and look at
What happened yesterday,
which you reported,
which is the surveillance and eavesdropping on the Republican senators.
Right.
That was Arctic Frost.
Right.
Right.
Now, what’s the connection between me and that?
There’s an agent named Walter Giardina who reports to a guy named Tim Tebow at the FBI.
And both of these SOBs were intimately involved.
in every single attempt to take Donald Trump down and put away people like me in
prison from 2016 to 2024.
Think about that, John.
This was the FBI, right?
And Giardina is like, he’s like, he was a guy, it’s fascinating stuff.
You can’t make this stuff.
You try to write this as a film, they’d say, nah, that’s over the top.
This was the guy who read the Steele dossier
and said that it was real, not fake.
It’s indisputable that it was fake.
It was done by Christopher Steele, paid for by Hillary Clinton.
It was designed to falsely portray Donald Trump in the pocket of the Russians.
Just totally false.
Giardino was a guy who green-lit that thing, and that begat what?
Crossfire Hurricane.
Which was a major figure in your book, right?
Major figure.
He’s a guy of the book.
He’s he’s he’s the guy who when I again, chapter one, I went to prison.
You know, so you won’t have to go in the book.
And it’s like Bonnie, my fiance.
We’re having like the loveliest two hours of our life on the way to the airport,
playing backgammon on the way to Nashville.
We’re happy as clams.
We get in, we give more tickets, we get in the gangway.
Everybody’s had this experience.
So what happens is they slam the doors behind us from the ticketing end.
And I’m walking there with Bonnie.
I didn’t see him do that.
And I see Giardina.
and his partner at the door of the aircraft coming at me with their guns at their side.
I looked behind me, and I got three armed agents coming in behind me.
And I literally, I literally, you’ll see this if they ever have any video footage of this.
I said, I laughed.
I was like, you got to be kidding me, right?
Because you got to be kidding me.
Yeah.
giardina proceeds to put me arms behind the back refused by the way to let me call
a lawyer i asked him twice uh...
put my arms around my back handcuffs they take me off i wind up in leg irons and in
the end of i went to prison so you won’t have to there’s like a chapter called the
ghost of john hinkley right they’re walking me down in leg irons and i’m trying to
catch up to this guy who’s going really fast i get to the cell
bleak little piece of the world,
and the guy makes the point of telling me that was the cell that John Hinckley was
in after he shot Reagan.
I’m thinking like, what’s the moral equivalence here?
A guy standing up for the Constitution?
Okay, versus... A guy trying to assassinate a president.
Yeah, yeah.
So anyway,
I think the point here is,
and the point of I went to prison so you won’t have to,
is simply this.
If we don’t hold them accountable, John,
They’re going to do it again.
And it may start as early as 2026 if they get a hold of the House of
Representatives,
because we know these people have no shame.
I saw that on display.
I feared for my republic today, John.
Look at that hearing, like everybody from Durban to the right of him who are all Democrats.
Durbin’s trying to make the case that we’re weaponizing the Justice Department.
Wait a minute.
You’re the ones who put us in prison?
Like, how’s that about it?
Blumenthal gets on his soapbox.
Cambondi calls him on it.
It’s like, hey, you lied.
You lied about the military.
Schiff lied to Congress.
I mean, that guy, it’s like, I don’t know why that guy’s not in jail.
Peter, I got to ask you, because we’re going to run up on our clock.
These people are recalcitrant.
They are crooked to their core.
Your book is going to have a huge impact in the way of not allowing this to happen
again,
but it’s not enough.
Something else has to happen.
What do you want to see as far as reparations?
What will make it hurt enough they won’t do it again?
This is a call to action.
And one of the things I learned in prison is that when you do something wrong,
like the 200 felons I was in with,
I was the only guy for a misdemeanor,
they had all done something wrong.
And what you have to do is punish so that it fits the crime and do it in a way that
leads to deterrence so you don’t have recidivism.
Okay?
And the last time I looked, it’s Old Testament.
We need just Old Testament stuff.
And if you don’t hold them accountable, they will do it again and again and again.
And we know who they are.
We got Comey,
first in the queue,
but there’s a long line after that that need to be investigated.
Brennan, Clapper, Page, Strzok, Rosenstein, Giardina.
tebow weisman shift shift shift shift weisman who knows better that list than just
the news i mean folks if you want to know what’s happening before it happens this
is the place to find out right there that guy there one question because i i think
it will shock people if the fbi had called your lawyer and asked you to surrender
you would have surrendered right
Not only that,
I wrote a memo to them two days earlier and said,
hey,
if you’re going to do something,
call my lawyer.
His name’s Adam Katz.
Yep.
Whatever you need.
Yeah.
I told them that.
I know you did.
Okay.
You weren’t going to do it.
And by the way,
the other names are Ahmed Mehta,
the judge,
two of my appeals court judges who decided that they decided this.
I have no appeal and no grounds for appeal.
Well, guess what?
My appeals go into oral argument in December.
And you know who’s going to rule on that?
Same two judges.
That’s another show we’ll do sometime.
Yeah.
Yeah.
It’s got to get to the Supreme Court.
That’s where it’s got to go.
That’s where it’s got to go.
Peter, the book is amazing.
Your story is amazing.
I thought about you all day knowing these documents are coming out.
Thanks for joining us.
It’s a very powerful moment.
Thank you, my friend.