Here’s the link to the live event in case you missed it! CLICK HERE: https://x.com/RealPNavarro/status/1965536150724256039

Team,

My fiancée and I will be doing a virtual book signing TODAY through a great company called Premiere Collectibles.

You can join the big show at 6 p.m. eastern by clicking on this link. https://rumble.com/v6ypiqq-peter-navarro-livesigning.html

Bonnie and I will be discussing the book.

I hope you can join us!!

If you miss the event, you can access the book at this link: premierecollectibles.com/prison

See you soon!

Peter