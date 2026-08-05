Team,

This is my new piece on the June trade report released this week. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

Trade reports are like oceans. Much of the action happens beneath the surface.

That is the lesson of the June trade report. On the surface, the headline number improved. The U.S. goods and services trade deficit fell by $4.4 billion, or 5.6 percent, to $73.3 billion. The goods deficit fell to $102.1 billion, while America’s services surplus rose to $28.8 billion.

That is welcome movement in the right direction. But the deeper story is more important: America’s high-value services engine is strong, its energy strength remains strategic, capital and advanced-technology flows point to industrial rebuilding — and the transshipment warning lights are flashing bright red.

The Trump trade strategy is driving reindustrialization with tariffs that change incentives, tax policy that rewards domestic investment, energy strength that lowers strategic risk, deregulation that reduces the burden on builders and producers, and enforcement that blocks evasion. The goal is production at home, fair trade abroad, and an end to the one-way bleeding of America’s industrial base.

But the June report also shows exactly where the next fight lies.

The deficits with Mexico, Vietnam, and South Korea were each the highest on record. And imports from Mexico, Vietnam, and South Korea were also each the highest on record. That cannot be ignored.

In a world sorted into higher- and lower-tariff countries, record deficits with key production platforms require scrutiny.

When the U.S. raises tariffs on higher-tariff countries like China, the incentive to route goods through lower-tariff countries rises. Goods can be shifted, relabeled, lightly processed, repackaged, or embedded in supply chains that obscure their true origin. The declared nationality changes. The industrial substance may not. That’s transshipment—a modern form of smuggling.

The good news: the deficit narrowed, services exports hit a record, energy strength remains historic, and advanced-technology and capital-goods flows point to a rebuilding industrial base.

The marching orders: crack down on transshipment, tighten rules-of-origin enforcement, scrutinize record deficits with key platforms, and make sure tariffs are actually changing production behavior rather than merely changing paperwork.

America’s trade position is improving beneath the surface. But leaks remain in the boat. Plugging them is the next stage of the Trump trade agenda.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this with a friend.

Peter

Share

The June Trade Report Is a Welcome Movement In the Right Direction

By Peter Navarro

August 04, 2026

Trade reports are like oceans. Much of the action happens beneath the surface.

That is the lesson of the June trade report. On the surface, the headline number improved. The U.S. goods and services trade deficit fell by $4.4 billion, or 5.6 percent, to $73.3 billion. The goods deficit fell to $102.1 billion, while America’s services surplus rose to $28.8 billion.

That is welcome movement in the right direction. But the deeper story is more important: America’s high-value services engine is strong, its energy strength remains strategic, capital and advanced-technology flows point to industrial rebuilding — and the transshipment warning lights are flashing bright red.

Start with services. American services exports hit a record $107.8 billion in June. Services imports also hit a record, but the United States still ran a strong services surplus. Financial services exports were up 11 percent from a year earlier. Travel and financial services both contributed to export growth.

This is one of America’s enduring advantages. Finance, technology, intellectual property, logistics, professional expertise, travel, and other high-value services remain powerful export engines. A serious trade strategy does not ignore that strength. It builds on it.

Next, energy. America continued to run a historic surplus in energy-related crude oil and petroleum products. In a world where hostile regimes weaponize oil, gas, and shipping lanes, American energy exports are not merely a trade statistic. They are a national-security asset. Every barrel America supplies to world markets helps strengthen allies, weaken adversaries, and reduce dependence on unstable or hostile producers.

Then there is the industrial signal. Imports of advanced technology products reached $108.5 billion, up 48 percent from June 2025. Capital goods continue to make up a record-breaking share of America’s goods imports.

This requires careful interpretation. Imports are not all alike. A subsidized consumer good that displaces an American worker is industrial erosion. But machinery, equipment, advanced technology, and production systems imported to expand output in American factories can be part of an industrial comeback.

In plain English, some imports are the seeds of reindustrialization.

That is the distinction the Trump trade strategy is built around. Tariffs change incentives. Tax policy rewards domestic investment. Energy strength lowers strategic risk. Deregulation reduces the burden on builders and producers. Enforcement blocks evasion. The goal is not autarky. The goal is production at home, fair trade abroad, and an end to the one-way bleeding of America’s industrial base.

But the June report also shows exactly where the next fight lies.

The deficits with Mexico, Vietnam, and South Korea were each the highest on record. Imports from Mexico, Vietnam, and South Korea were also each the highest on record. That cannot be ignored.

Some of this may reflect legitimate supply-chain activity. Some may reflect genuine demand for capital goods, technology, autos, parts, equipment, and intermediate inputs. But in a world sorted into higher- and lower-tariff countries, record deficits with key production platforms require scrutiny.

When the United States raises tariffs on higher-tariff countries like China, the incentive to route goods through lower-tariff countries rises. Goods can be shifted, relabeled, lightly processed, repackaged, or embedded in supply chains that obscure their true origin. The declared nationality changes. The industrial substance may not. That’s transshipment—a modern form of smuggling.

Mexico’s record deficit is especially important against the backdrop of USMCA. Mexico should be a North American production partner, not a tariff shelter for third-country industrial strategies. The issue is not Mexican production per se. The issue is whether USMCA is building genuine North American value added — or allowing non-North American capital, components, steel, autos, and subsidies to enter the American market through a lower-tariff side door.

Vietnam raises the same question for China. South Korea raises it for autos, steel, batteries, advanced technology, and supply-chain positioning. The question is whether trade flows reflect real domestic value added or foreign industrial strategies wearing a different flag.

The good news: the deficit narrowed, services exports hit a record, energy strength remains historic, and advanced-technology and capital-goods flows point to a rebuilding industrial base.

The marching orders: crack down on transshipment, tighten rules-of-origin enforcement, scrutinize record deficits with key platforms, and make sure tariffs are actually changing production behavior rather than merely changing paperwork.

America’s trade position is improving beneath the surface. But leaks remain in the boat. Plugging them is the next stage of the Trump trade agenda.

Share