Kick Ass Interview With Big Ben Domenich

TRANSCRIPT

(00:00:00):

Welcome back to The Big Ben Show,

(00:00:02):

where I’m happy to be joined today by Peter Navarro,

(00:00:04):

Senior Counselor to the President.

(00:00:05):

You can check out all of his work at PeterNavarro.com,

(00:00:10):

including his latest book,

(00:00:12):

I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have to.

(00:00:15):

Thanks so much, Peter, for taking the time to join me today.

(00:00:18):

I found it amusing right off the bat when I was looking at your state of play there

(00:00:24):

in the lead up to your targeted arrest in a very public way that you actually

(00:00:31):

reside a literal stone’s throw from it seems like all the different folks in D.C.

(00:00:37):

who spent time in buildings and

(00:00:39):

bent on putting you behind bars and going after you in every way possible.

(00:00:45):

Did you just happen to run into them on the street when they were going to lunch,

(00:00:48):

ask them how things were going?

(00:00:49):

That’s a funny story, too, because Merrick Garland actually lived in the same building as I did.

(00:00:55):

There’s twin buildings, and he lived in the other twin.

(00:01:01):

I’d look at him getting his little Secret Service car and stuff like that,

(00:01:05):

and I was tempted to give him a piece of my mind.

(00:01:09):

But I mean,

(00:01:09):

if I’ve been if I’ve been able to go to Vegas and put a bet down at the beginning

(00:01:15):

of the first term of the Trump administration and say,

(00:01:17):

what are the odds that I’m going to be living in an apartment that I could see

(00:01:21):

three government agencies,

(00:01:23):

which would all try to put me in prison,

(00:01:25):

the National Archives,

(00:01:26):

which was like right in front of me,

(00:01:28):

the DOJ,

(00:01:29):

which is on the diagonal and the FBI,

(00:01:32):

which was on the side,

(00:01:33):

which,

(00:01:33):

by the way,

(00:01:34):

when I was a field goal kicker back in college,

(00:01:37):

I could hit with a field goal from my back.

(00:01:40):

I would I would have been,

(00:01:41):

you know,

(00:01:41):

that would have been bigger than the biggest lotto ticket you could ever imagine.

(00:01:45):

The odds are astronomical.

(00:01:47):

But, yeah, I mean, and the problem is my circus arrest.

(00:01:51):

Right.

(00:01:52):

Which we’re learning a lot about.

(00:01:53):

Ben,

(00:01:54):

I don’t know if you’ve been following it,

(00:01:55):

but Grassley,

(00:01:56):

Senator Chuck Grassley doing a great job.

(00:01:58):

What’s a blower stuff?

(00:01:59):

And in fact, it turned out that you had underestimated the degree to which it was.

(00:02:02):

Yeah, yeah.

(00:02:04):

The first chapter of I went to prison so you won’t have to is it starts with my arrest.

(00:02:10):

The Reagan.

(00:02:11):

And yeah, I’m doing the tick tock on it.

(00:02:13):

And it’s like I tell about five armed FBI agents.

(00:02:16):

Well, we get this whistleblower stuff revealed.

(00:02:20):

And like this was a big op.

(00:02:21):

They had like a dozen FBI agents out there not.

(00:02:26):

looking at trying to get terrorist arrest.

(00:02:28):

They were going after little old me and my fiance, who’s like 4’11”, for a misdemeanor.

(00:02:35):

And, you know, you read the TikTok on it.

(00:02:38):

It’s hilarious.

(00:02:38):

Like,

(00:02:39):

Navarro leaves at 9.02,

(00:02:41):

gets into Uber,

(00:02:42):

and then they pick me up,

(00:02:43):

enters north entrance,

(00:02:45):

goes to gate two.

(00:02:46):

You know, it’s like, and then when I was actually there,

(00:02:51):

in the airport two days before I’d ask him I sent a note to the FBI and called him

(00:02:56):

and said hey if you need anything just you know where I am it’s just I’m happy to

(00:03:01):

report or do whatever you want they totally ignored that but I was thinking you

(00:03:07):

know I was like looking at guys the guy with the garbage sweeper you know was he

(00:03:11):

you know is he an FBI you know typical TV show they grabbed me leg irons handcuffs

(00:03:20):

CNN had the thing like an hour beforehand and things like that so they could report

(00:03:25):

it immediately.

(00:03:26):

But my case, I mean, look, this is a serious thing, Ben.

(00:03:30):

And this is I think this is probably the best show to talk about the legality of this.

(00:03:35):

I mean,

(00:03:36):

They arrested me for refusing to testify before Congress after I got a subpoena.

(00:03:43):

Now, if you got a subpoena, Ben, you would have to go or risk prison.

(00:03:47):

But the difference is I’m a senior White House advisor and there’s this pesky

(00:03:52):

little thing called executive privilege,

(00:03:54):

which goes back to George Washington.

(00:03:58):

And it’s been the policy of the Department of Justice across party lines for more than 50 years.

(00:04:04):

If you get a subpoena,

(00:04:06):

You refuse that because you have what’s called absolute testimonial immunity.

(00:04:11):

And I was weaned on that, Ben.

(00:04:13):

In the first term,

(00:04:15):

when Pelosi got a hold of the Congress and they started handing out the subpoenas

(00:04:20):

like licorice.

(00:04:22):

It was Don McGahn, the White House legal counsel.

(00:04:25):

It was my good buddy at Ledge Affairs, Rick Dearborn.

(00:04:28):

Kellyanne Conway got one.

(00:04:31):

Rob Porter, the staff secretary.

(00:04:33):

I mean,

(00:04:33):

they just they just tried to get in every time we one of those guys,

(00:04:38):

my good friends and colleagues got a subpoena.

(00:04:40):

They said, no, ain’t going executive privilege, absolute testimony.

(00:04:45):

So, look, I get this subpoena.

(00:04:48):

It was my duty.

(00:04:50):

My honor, my oath of office.

(00:04:52):

And it’s a big issue, Ben.

(00:04:54):

It’s like if you don’t have executive privilege and testimony immunity,

(00:04:59):

you can’t have what the Supreme Court has called in defense of executive privilege,

(00:05:04):

candor and confidentiality in presidential decision making.

(00:05:08):

So it’s a big deal.

(00:05:10):

It’s a violation of the separation of powers.

(00:05:13):

for Congress to command a member of the White House to go to go to the Hill and testify.

(00:05:18):

Just like as George Washington said about the J Treaty when this whole concept was

(00:05:23):

done,

(00:05:24):

I can’t order any congressman to come to the White House.

(00:05:28):

So I’m fighting it.

(00:05:29):

And I don’t know if you’ve been watching the case.

(00:05:33):

But December, December, Ben, I’m having oral arguments in my appeal.

(00:05:39):

And what’s so interesting about that is that the three judge panel contains these

(00:05:44):

two judges,

(00:05:46):

Patricia Millett and Cornelia Pillar.

(00:05:49):

They’re both Democrat appointees, as is the third judge on the three judge panel.

(00:05:54):

Now.

(00:05:55):

Go back to the days after I got convicted and sentenced to four months in prison.

(00:06:01):

The first thing we did is my legal team did was ask for what’s called release pending appeal.

(00:06:08):

This is almost like a pro forma kind of thing.

(00:06:11):

No flight risk.

(00:06:14):

Major constitutional issues that could be overturned on appeal.

(00:06:20):

Well, guess what?

(00:06:21):

Those two judges said I had no appealable issues back then.

(00:06:26):

And now they’re going to be the judges.

(00:06:29):

They’re going to be the judges.

(00:06:31):

Who are going to judge my appeal?

(00:06:32):

It’s like nuts.

(00:06:34):

Our system is broken.

(00:06:35):

That’s what the book, I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have to, is about.

(00:06:39):

It’s a wake-up call to America that our system of justice is broken and that if we

(00:06:47):

don’t hold the people accountable who broke it,

(00:06:50):

and I name names in I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have to,

(00:06:54):

if we don’t hold them accountable,

(00:06:57):

they’re going to just do it again.

(00:06:58):

And they may start doing it again as early as

(00:07:00):

as 2027 january if they get control of the house of representatives because those

(00:07:06):

people those people have no concept of weaponized justice they just will do it

(00:07:13):

willy-nilly and i was but this last week ben i was um i went to um the hearing that

(00:07:19):

chuck grassley had where attorney general pam bondy testified

(00:07:24):

And Senator Grassley,

(00:07:25):

as he’s done now three times in his opening remarks to the hearing,

(00:07:30):

he released another set of whistleblower documents,

(00:07:33):

which was all about my arrest.

(00:07:37):

And it was frightening to me.

(00:07:39):

And I don’t get frightened very often.

(00:07:42):

OK, but seeing seeing Durbin and Schiff and these all of the Democrat senators

(00:07:50):

Start talking about how us, the Trump administration, had weaponized the justice system.

(00:07:57):

Hey, they put me in prison.

(00:07:59):

They put Bannon in prison.

(00:08:01):

They’re trying to take the bar cards of John Clark and Jeff John Eastman and Jeff Clark.

(00:08:09):

They cost.

(00:08:10):

Everybody I know,

(00:08:11):

Ben,

(00:08:12):

everybody I know and serve within that first term has paid a very heavy price.

(00:08:17):

If they didn’t go to prison,

(00:08:18):

they at least had to pay hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars.

(00:08:21):

So this is a big issue.

(00:08:23):

I’m glad we’re talking today.

(00:08:25):

And yeah, they had no business arresting me when I live right next door to them.

(00:08:32):

I want to ask you about the theater briefly before we go on to the legal issues at stake here.

(00:08:39):

The

(00:08:40):

I think people have an appreciation now that they may not have had prior to the

(00:08:47):

experience coming out of the first Trump administration of how much the FBI in

(00:08:52):

particular,

(00:08:53):

but the forms of justice that we have here in America are...

(00:09:00):

engaged in acts of propaganda when they do some of these things.

(00:09:05):

Particularly,

(00:09:06):

I think people’s eyes were opened by the Mar-a-Lago raid and by the idea that this

(00:09:12):

is something in the same way that you think of the old days of Elliot Ness having

(00:09:22):

the Newspaperman.

(00:09:24):

there with a photographer, you know, just to see him crack open the barrels.

(00:09:28):

It’s one of these things where people I think now understand when somebody has this

(00:09:33):

type of experience,

(00:09:34):

the FBI wants you to see them in this context because they want you to predetermine

(00:09:38):

their guilt before anything is actually argued in front of the court of law.

(00:09:43):

To me, I am not surprised to see because of that a number of people online who

(00:09:49):

who have complained about some of the cases that have been brought most recently,

(00:09:54):

of course,

(00:09:54):

against James Comey and Letitia James,

(00:09:57):

that they have not been subject to similar approaches,

(00:10:00):

that they have been allowed to surrender peacefully and do the normal professional

(00:10:06):

thing.

(00:10:07):

That doesn’t surprise me, but I do think that there is clearly a difference there.

(00:10:13):

Do you wish that there was more of that?

(00:10:14):

Just what is Peter Navarro’s opinion on that?

(00:10:17):

Do you wish that there was more of the circus attitude or do you think that that is

(00:10:20):

a degree to which it’s actually a sign of seriousness to not go down that road?

(00:10:26):

I love the question.

(00:10:28):

Look,

(00:10:29):

what I want in terms of accountability is for people who actually broke the law in

(00:10:38):

very serious manner to be investigated and

(00:10:43):

If the investigations confirm what I think we all know, they should be put on trial.

(00:10:51):

They should be given what I wasn’t given, Ben, which is to say a fair trial.

(00:10:57):

As I talk about,

(00:10:57):

and I went to prison so you won’t have to,

(00:10:59):

I was stripped of every single defense.

(00:11:02):

before I even got to a jury, which is something I never thought could happen in America.

(00:11:08):

I want to see him given a fair trial.

(00:11:10):

And if they’re convicted,

(00:11:11):

I want to see son of a bitches go to prison and not get get their risk lab,

(00:11:17):

because I was in with 200 felons who were in for crimes that are far less serious

(00:11:26):

than,

(00:11:26):

for example,

(00:11:27):

with

(00:11:28):

I believe Comey,

(00:11:29):

Clapper,

(00:11:29):

Page,

(00:11:30):

Strzok,

(00:11:31):

Brennan,

(00:11:32):

Rosenstein,

(00:11:33):

and Schiff,

(00:11:34):

just to name a few,

(00:11:36):

are guilty of.

(00:11:37):

And look, Ben.

(00:11:39):

The beauty of what we’re learning now and what’s in my book,

(00:11:42):

I went to prison so you won’t have to,

(00:11:45):

is that my case unlocks the whole conspiracy.

(00:11:48):

Why do I say that?

(00:11:50):

There was a guy who the guy who put me in leg irons following me here.

(00:11:55):

The guy who put me in leg irons to lead the five agent team.

(00:12:01):

is an agent named Walter Giordina.

(00:12:04):

What we’ve learned now from whistleblowers is that Giordina is what I call like the

(00:12:10):

Forrest Gump of the Trump conspiracy.

(00:12:13):

And I don’t use that term lightly.

(00:12:16):

OK, but if you look at Giordina, you see the conspiracy.

(00:12:21):

So so follow me here.

(00:12:23):

Eight years of a conspiracy conspiracy.

(00:12:25):

either to interfere with the election in 2016,

(00:12:30):

2020 and 24 to prevent Trump from getting in or once he was in to take him out.

(00:12:35):

So it starts with Giordina, the guy who put me in handcuffs and leg irons.

(00:12:40):

Back in 2016, the Steele dossier comes to the FBI.

(00:12:46):

Now, we all know now this is a fact, even even though CNN won’t even admit this.

(00:12:53):

The dossier was a fabricated document paid for by Hillary Clinton designed to

(00:12:58):

falsely implicate Donald Trump in some kind of Russian entanglement.

(00:13:03):

Full stop.

(00:13:05):

Fake as the day is long.

(00:13:08):

When the FBI vetted it,

(00:13:10):

one of the agents who allegedly did that,

(00:13:13):

according to whistleblowers,

(00:13:15):

was none other than Walter Giardina,

(00:13:18):

the guy who put me in handcuffs.

(00:13:20):

This was back in 2016.

(00:13:22):

Now, that gave the green light to what?

(00:13:26):

Crossfire Hurricane, which was the big Russia hoax investigation that Schiff

(00:13:32):

Lied to Congress about and released all sorts of sensitive documents,

(00:13:36):

which he should go to jail for.

(00:13:38):

OK, then Giordano goes to the Mueller investigation for a couple of years.

(00:13:44):

Mysteriously, his laptop gets wiped of all kinds of data.

(00:13:49):

OK.

(00:13:50):

Oh, big mystery there.

(00:13:52):

It was a pattern among the FBI agents who worked on the Mueller report to lose data

(00:13:57):

on both their phones and their laptops.

(00:14:00):

At the same time, Ben, I don’t know if you remember this operation.

(00:14:05):

It was called Crimson River, and then they renamed it the Red Massari.

(00:14:09):

That was an Egyptian claim that somehow Trump had gotten $10 million from Egypt.

(00:14:17):

For a campaign, it’s like it was total BS, total BS, no facts whatsoever.

(00:14:22):

But Giordina and the FBI used that as a license to hunt,

(00:14:28):

essentially subpoenas,

(00:14:30):

phone records,

(00:14:31):

emails and all of that.

(00:14:33):

It doesn’t stop there, Ben.

(00:14:36):

The biggest one was Arctic Frost,

(00:14:39):

which was the whole J6 thing,

(00:14:41):

which involved now we know the surveillance system.

(00:14:45):

Of Republican senators.

(00:14:47):

OK.

(00:14:48):

And Pence, Trump, all his left tenants.

(00:14:52):

I bet you a lot of money that I’m going to pop up in one of the next tranches of that.

(00:14:57):

And there was nothing there.

(00:14:59):

But look, how do you do that?

(00:15:02):

Now, I’ll tell you one other thing, which I hope makes you laugh.

(00:15:06):

OK, because you can’t make this up.

(00:15:10):

You know who Walter Giudina’s father-in-law is?

(00:15:13):

It’s a guy named Larry Potts.

(00:15:16):

You know who Larry Potts is?

(00:15:18):

He was the number two at the FBI,

(00:15:21):

and he was in charge of the two worst scandals in FBI history,

(00:15:27):

Waco and

(00:15:29):

Ruby Ridge.

(00:15:30):

Now, how’s that for a family?

(00:15:32):

Okay.

(00:15:33):

So when you go back to Sean Connery, like with the things in the wire, it was dope on the table.

(00:15:41):

It’s like,

(00:15:43):

This is just wrong.

(00:15:45):

This is just wrong.

(00:15:46):

And Kash Patel is changing the culture there,

(00:15:49):

but it’s going to be very difficult because it’s so entrenched.

(00:15:53):

The DOJ,

(00:15:54):

I mean,

(00:15:54):

it’s like we had a breakthrough last week where we finally got 100 people confirmed

(00:15:59):

by the by the Senate in one piece.

(00:16:01):

And a lot of those are going to DOJ.

(00:16:04):

But then we’re fighting.

(00:16:06):

We’re fighting the deep state and a mindset that the ends justify the means and

(00:16:11):

they can put people like me

(00:16:13):

So I want to ask you one more question about this,

(00:16:18):

and then I do want to save a little bit of time to talk to you about China.

(00:16:21):

The thing that is currently the focus of debate that you are bearing witness to on

(00:16:29):

cable networks and across social media is surrounding mostly the conversation

(00:16:36):

around James Comey,

(00:16:37):

to a degree the conversation around Tish James.

(00:16:40):

And everyone frames these issues pretty much the same way on the left and in the

(00:16:49):

vaster part of the media marketplace,

(00:16:50):

which is these are politically motivated acts of lawfare and that this is

(00:16:59):

ridiculous,

(00:17:00):

these cases are ridiculous,

(00:17:01):

et cetera,

(00:17:01):

et cetera.

(00:17:03):

To me, I think that they’re kind of the tip of the iceberg.

(00:17:07):

But but more fundamentally,

(00:17:09):

I feel like what people don’t understand and that what conservative voters and

(00:17:16):

people who have paid attention to your situation and at the situation of several of

(00:17:20):

the others that you’ve mentioned understand now is that.

(00:17:25):

If the conversation goes along the lines of, well, this is political targeting.

(00:17:31):

This isn’t the sort of case they would normally bring, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.

(00:17:35):

And then eventually,

(00:17:36):

usually at the end of the segment,

(00:17:38):

they get around to saying,

(00:17:39):

now,

(00:17:40):

of course,

(00:17:40):

she probably did sign that mortgage job.

(00:17:43):

document.

(00:17:44):

Or, of course, he was being dishonest to Congress.

(00:17:49):

There’s always this little element there,

(00:17:52):

or at least sometimes it creeps through,

(00:17:53):

not always,

(00:17:54):

where they basically acknowledge,

(00:17:56):

yeah,

(00:17:56):

the person did this thing,

(00:17:57):

we just don’t think they should be held accountable for it.

(00:18:00):

When, from my perspective, the accountability

(00:18:02):

Has to be even higher for them in those in those clear positions,

(00:18:06):

because otherwise the assumption is that these people are above the law and we’ve

(00:18:10):

heard nothing but four years of them saying that no one is above the law.

(00:18:13):

And that gave them permission to go after Donald Trump and everyone associated with

(00:18:17):

him and all of his defenders,

(00:18:18):

including you.

(00:18:20):

for anything that they could find, anything that they could attach a hook to.

(00:18:24):

And,

(00:18:25):

you know,

(00:18:25):

and certainly using,

(00:18:26):

as you said,

(00:18:27):

the public reporting or other,

(00:18:30):

you know,

(00:18:30):

false claims to justify wiretaps and and investigations that were just designed to

(00:18:36):

turn up something that they couldn’t have known.

(00:18:40):

What is your attitude toward the coverage that you see happening right now about

(00:18:44):

the cases,

(00:18:45):

the James Comey situation,

(00:18:46):

the Tish James situation and others like them?

(00:18:50):

Well,

(00:18:50):

first of all,

(00:18:51):

everybody who’s coming to the defense of James Comey on the left,

(00:18:56):

who’s talking about how this is just political or weaponized.

(00:19:01):

This was like their lips were closed in my case.

(00:19:06):

And the difference between James Comey and I make this very clear,

(00:19:10):

Ben,

(00:19:10):

the difference between James Comey and I.

(00:19:14):

I didn’t break the law.

(00:19:16):

I obeyed Department of Justice policy on executive privilege.

(00:19:21):

It was my duty constitutionally to refuse the subpoena.

(00:19:26):

On the other hand, Comey broke the law multiple times.

(00:19:30):

Now, in the case that he’s being charged with.

(00:19:33):

It looks like a prima facie case of lying to Congress, full stop.

(00:19:38):

That’s a felony.

(00:19:40):

But more broadly,

(00:19:41):

if you look at the arc of history,

(00:19:44):

he is guilty of two things,

(00:19:46):

at least in a conspiracy,

(00:19:49):

which would be eligible for RICO prosecution,

(00:19:53):

by the way.

(00:19:53):

He’s election interference,

(00:19:57):

because clearly all of the things that transpired with the Russia hoax were prior

(00:20:01):

to the 2016 election.

(00:20:04):

And then insurrection,

(00:20:06):

because after Trump got elected,

(00:20:09):

it was a clear case of trying to overthrow the Trump government.

(00:20:13):

So that’s serious.

(00:20:14):

The thing here’s the thing.

(00:20:16):

What’s interesting to me is like the way the left defends people.

(00:20:19):

Let’s take Lisa Cook, the Federal Reserve chairman.

(00:20:23):

Yeah.

(00:20:24):

I’m in prison.

(00:20:26):

I went to prison so you won’t have to.

(00:20:28):

It’s done in diary form.

(00:20:30):

So 120 days, what happens each day?

(00:20:33):

There’s a number of posts in there talking about guys I’m in prison with who did

(00:20:43):

exactly what Lisa Cook appears to have done,

(00:20:48):

which is to say...

(00:20:49):

screw around with information in order to get a loan, right?

(00:20:53):

In her case, mortgage loans.

(00:20:55):

In their case, business loans, okay?

(00:20:58):

These are just poor schleps

(00:21:00):

who are in prison for years, Ben.

(00:21:03):

This is like a serious frigging crime.

(00:21:05):

They’re not only in prison for years,

(00:21:08):

they had their assets seized,

(00:21:10):

their families kind of on life support,

(00:21:14):

social welfare,

(00:21:15):

food stamps.

(00:21:16):

And even after they get out,

(00:21:18):

they’re going to be burdened with hundreds of thousands of dollars of restitution.

(00:21:22):

Okay.

(00:21:23):

They went to jail.

(00:21:24):

Now,

(00:21:24):

if I’m them watching TV,

(00:21:26):

looking at Lisa Cook and the left’s talking about,

(00:21:30):

oh,

(00:21:30):

slap on the wrist.

(00:21:31):

This is nothing that’s politically motivated.

(00:21:34):

I’m thinking, good God, what is wrong with our judicial system?

(00:21:39):

To me,

(00:21:40):

people who want accountability or say that they claim to want accountability and

(00:21:43):

want trust and faith restoration in the FBI,

(00:21:46):

regardless of ideology.

(00:21:49):

They should be in favor of accountability.

(00:21:51):

They should be the most in favor of accountability because we’re never going to get

(00:21:54):

back to a point where the average American can have faith in the FBI or in the

(00:21:59):

Department of Justice or in any of these institutions unless you go through that

(00:22:03):

process,

(00:22:03):

unless you have that investigation and have the decision at the end about,

(00:22:07):

well,

(00:22:07):

did they do this thing that it looks like in many cases you could.

(00:22:11):

Say the evidence indicates that they likely did.

(00:22:14):

If you don’t have accountability in that vein,

(00:22:17):

it goes completely against the whole argument that you want this faith to be in

(00:22:21):

institutions again.

(00:22:24):

Well, I think that this whole debate now reveals the hypocrisy, the whole kind of thing.

(00:22:32):

And more broadly,

(00:22:34):

as we’re seeing all these liberal judges stop Donald Trump from doing all sorts of

(00:22:39):

things in all sorts of areas,

(00:22:41):

it further undermines things.

(00:22:43):

I mean, look, Donald Trump would have won the election in a landslide, full stop.

(00:22:51):

But I do believe that my case.

(00:22:56):

Sending me to prison,

(00:22:57):

sending Steve Bannon to prison,

(00:22:59):

trying to put Donald Trump in prison for seven years,

(00:23:02):

100 years,

(00:23:04):

that transformed the 2020 election fundamentally from an election just about the

(00:23:10):

economy and inflation in the border into one that also included the weaponization

(00:23:16):

of our justice system.

(00:23:17):

So so maybe I got the boss like one or two votes.

(00:23:21):

And but but it’s an issue.

(00:23:24):

That’s a good way to think about it.

(00:23:27):

We’ve got to resolve.

(00:23:28):

And look, if you I don’t know if you saw my speech at the convention.

(00:23:33):

I mean, I walked on that stage.

(00:23:37):

Having no idea what would happen, I didn’t know if anybody knew I’d been in jail or anything.

(00:23:44):

And when that crowd erupted as it did, it was like, wow, something’s going on here.

(00:23:49):

And the something was going on here is that people are pissed off and tired of with

(00:23:55):

these liberal judges.

(00:23:58):

who are using the court system and these liberal attorney generals and things like that.

(00:24:02):

And by the way, in I went to prison, so you won’t have to.

(00:24:06):

It’s not just the usual suspects of the FBI and DOJ.

(00:24:11):

It’s also like Alvin Bragg, Letitia James.

(00:24:14):

I call them out by names.

(00:24:15):

These people have names, Ben.

(00:24:17):

They have names and they need to be held accountable.

(00:24:21):

It’s for one simple reason.

(00:24:24):

They’ll do it again.

(00:24:25):

I’m an economist, right?

(00:24:26):

So if you just think about incentives,

(00:24:29):

it’s like if if they can get away with subpoenaing and holding everything up and

(00:24:36):

doing what they do.

(00:24:38):

then they’ll just keep doing it.

(00:24:40):

And it’s like it’s sending people like me to prison.

(00:24:44):

I mean, it’s crazy stuff.

(00:24:46):

I was the third oldest guy in that prison.

(00:24:48):

I’m the only guy, 200 guys there.

(00:24:51):

I’m the only guy who’s guilty of a misdemeanor.

(00:24:54):

Everybody else a felon.

(00:24:56):

Half the people are in there for serious like drug and often gun related offenses.

(00:25:03):

I wind up in prison.

(00:25:04):

It’s like, OK, made the best of it.

(00:25:07):

The book, I think, will make you laugh, cry and get angry.

(00:25:11):

I’ll add.

(00:25:12):

But never should have happened, Ben.

(00:25:15):

Not in this country.

(00:25:16):

Well,

(00:25:16):

James Comey wrote an entire piece in his in his memoir about how important it was

(00:25:23):

to prosecute Martha Stewart to send a message.

(00:25:27):

So I think that there’s ways there’s ways.

(00:25:29):

Peter,

(00:25:32):

just quickly,

(00:25:33):

with the time that we have left,

(00:25:34):

I know that you have been somebody who has been paying attention throughout your

(00:25:38):

career to the importance of America’s supply chains.

(00:25:44):

and to the issues that we have regarding our dependence on China.

(00:25:49):

What is your evaluation of the current state of the terror fight and everything

(00:25:56):

that has been related to it in the first year of this second Trump administration?

(00:26:01):

How do you think things are going?

(00:26:03):

Where do you think things are headed as it relates to our relationship with China?

(00:26:07):

Yeah.

(00:26:07):

So just just so your your viewers understand,

(00:26:12):

it’s like I started my China journey back in 2006 with a book called The Coming

(00:26:18):

China Wars.

(00:26:19):

Did a book and a movie Death by China in 2011.

(00:26:23):

And then the military version of that Crouching Tiger in 2015.

(00:26:27):

So I’m a close observer of that.

(00:26:31):

Ben, if you want to know.

(00:26:33):

what the chinese are thinking right now and it’s a fundamental sea change that all

(00:26:37):

of us need to be aware of you just have to read the chinese press which which i

(00:26:44):

follow closely in translation and what they’re saying to us what they’re saying to

(00:26:49):

their people is that they’ve made the decision to basically remove themselves from

(00:26:58):

any dependence

(00:27:00):

on the United States for agriculture or for any kind of chips or anything like that.

(00:27:08):

So they’re basically announced a decoupling strategy from us.

(00:27:14):

At the same time, they’ve made no secret.

(00:27:17):

And again,

(00:27:17):

it’s all in the public press that they are going to use their production capacity,

(00:27:23):

all the jobs and factories and parts of our supply chain that they stole from us,

(00:27:28):

as weapons against not just us,

(00:27:31):

but the rest of the world,

(00:27:32):

Europe,

(00:27:33):

India,

(00:27:33):

other places around,

(00:27:35):

to basically go on the next leg of their journey up to what they want world

(00:27:41):

domination to be in 2049,

(00:27:43):

which is the 100th year birthday of China.

(00:27:48):

Communist, the Communist Chinese Communist Party.

(00:27:53):

So that’s where that’s where this ship’s heading.

(00:27:57):

And what we have to do as a country is be clear eyed about that and take

(00:28:03):

appropriate measures,

(00:28:04):

which the Trump administration is doing,

(00:28:07):

which is to say that we have tariffs in place to defend ourselves and

(00:28:13):

against unfair trade,

(00:28:15):

against the carnage otherwise known as fentanyl that kills hundreds of Americans

(00:28:22):

every day and millions over the last some years.

(00:28:27):

And at the same time,

(00:28:29):

We’re bringing home literally trillions of dollars of investment that’s going to

(00:28:34):

help us fill in the gaps in our supply chain.

(00:28:38):

And the first term I was in,

(00:28:39):

Ben,

(00:28:40):

for four years,

(00:28:41):

I’m only one of three guys besides my good friends,

(00:28:44):

Dan Scabino and Stephen Miller,

(00:28:45):

who were there for the whole time.

(00:28:47):

I spent a lot of my time looking at gaps in our supply chain and figuring out how

(00:28:52):

to bring those jobs back.

(00:28:54):

And we just have to

(00:28:56):

keep doing that.

(00:28:57):

But, but, um, it’s, it’s a, it’s a very serious matter.

(00:29:01):

And, um,

(00:29:02):

There’s just so many things going on in the world that are so serious that I’m just

(00:29:08):

so happy to see President Trump because he gets it.

(00:29:11):

You know, he’s able to multitask.

(00:29:13):

One day he’s settling world peace in Israel and Gaza.

(00:29:18):

And the next day he’s trying to deal with with the Russians and Ukraine.

(00:29:23):

And then then then China hits us last week with and.

(00:29:27):

escalation in their supply chain strategy.

(00:29:31):

So I just want to assure people watching this that that we’re clear eyed,

(00:29:36):

we’re on the case and that we’re going to do what’s best for the American workers,

(00:29:45):

taxpayers,

(00:29:45):

farmers,

(00:29:46):

ranchers and people.

(00:29:48):

Last question for you, Peter.

(00:29:51):

I know that this is an issue that has been of significant importance to you over

(00:29:56):

your career and that you have been quite often a lonely voice on it within the

(00:30:02):

Republican coalition,

(00:30:04):

one that didn’t necessarily have the ear of a lot of the people who used to be in

(00:30:09):

charge of the GOP’s economic policy.

(00:30:12):

One of the questions about the future of the Republican Party after this second

(00:30:17):

administration has run its course is whether a shift in approach to trade policy

(00:30:24):

and to the way that the leaders of the conservative Republican coalition,

(00:30:29):

you know,

(00:30:29):

the coalition of the right view those issues is going to be something that is

(00:30:35):

permanent beyond the person of Donald Trump.

(00:30:38):

How confident are you that this presidency and that the experience through it in

(00:30:45):

both of its terms has fundamentally changed the argument on this area of economic

(00:30:51):

policy,

(00:30:52):

that it will have that kind of staying power even when there’s someone else,

(00:30:58):

presumably,

(00:30:58):

who’s sitting in the Oval or who’s leading the party going forward?

(00:31:03):

Yeah, I love that question, too, Ben.

(00:31:05):

Let’s contrast where we are now with the first term as a way of answering that.

(00:31:10):

So during the first term, I come in as a trade advisor working with Donald John Trump.

(00:31:19):

Early on, I’m sitting in a cabinet meeting.

(00:31:21):

The boss is wondering why we haven’t gone faster on tariffs.

(00:31:26):

And he goes around the room asking every cabinet secretary what they think about the tariffs.

(00:31:31):

And then he asked the economic advisors like Gary Cohn, who’s sitting in the room.

(00:31:36):

And he goes around the whole room and every one of the people there express

(00:31:40):

reservations or outright opposition to the tariffs.

(00:31:43):

And the only person in the room at the time who supported his policy was me and for

(00:31:50):

obvious reasons.

(00:31:52):

And at that point, he has an epiphany and we get moving and rolling.

(00:31:56):

We put the China tariffs in.

(00:31:58):

We put the steel and aluminum tariffs in.

(00:32:00):

Things are rolling.

(00:32:01):

But we get a lot of pushback from the media.

(00:32:04):

And from the economic think tanks, oh, this is going to cause inflation.

(00:32:09):

This is going to call recession.

(00:32:11):

I was like the target of two lead editorials in the Wall Street Journal,

(00:32:16):

not the Main Street Journal,

(00:32:17):

the Wall Street Journal,

(00:32:18):

saying it was going to be the Navarro recession.

(00:32:20):

They literally use that term.

(00:32:22):

Right.

(00:32:23):

So none of that happened.

(00:32:25):

All we got was prosperity, no inflation and a bunch of tariff money.

(00:32:31):

OK, fast forward to now.

(00:32:34):

It’s like the left and legacy media is trying to make the same arguments,

(00:32:38):

but they have no credibility.

(00:32:40):

OK, that’s the difference here.

(00:32:42):

So one difference is Donald Trump has proved that tariffs are

(00:32:47):

And good trade policy work.

(00:32:49):

And as he has brought in line deals with Europe,

(00:32:53):

Japan,

(00:32:53):

Korea,

(00:32:54):

Indonesia,

(00:32:54):

the Philippines,

(00:32:56):

and just pretty much much of the rest of the world,

(00:33:00):

there’s an acknowledgment that this is important.

(00:33:05):

Trade policy and tariffs work.

(00:33:08):

And that they are here to stay.

(00:33:11):

And the reason this is the punchline.

(00:33:13):

The reason why they’re here to stay ultimately is because they raised a ton of money.

(00:33:20):

And they do it in a way which doesn’t cause inflation or recession.

(00:33:25):

And they help us turn what would otherwise be a very dire fiscal situation with a

(00:33:31):

skyrocketing debt,

(00:33:33):

thanks to Joe Biden,

(00:33:34):

into something that’s manageable,

(00:33:37):

where we can actually reduce our debt,

(00:33:40):

not continue to see it go up and pay exorbitant interest rates where those service

(00:33:46):

on the debt crowds out all of our civilian

(00:33:50):

road building social security everything in between plus defense instead of that so

(00:33:56):

the answer to your question is it’s here to stay as long as the republicans are in

(00:34:03):

charge because even the rhinos who were against that on the hill now like the money

(00:34:10):

they love the money and since they’re not seeing any downside and

(00:34:15):

and they’re seeing these deals work, it’s a good place.

(00:34:18):

Now,

(00:34:18):

having said that,

(00:34:21):

there’s a big decision that the Supreme Court’s about to make with respect to our

(00:34:26):

IEPA powers.

(00:34:29):

The appeal that went through,

(00:34:32):

Ben,

(00:34:32):

I don’t know if you read that,

(00:34:33):

but the beauty of the decision,

(00:34:36):

even though it went against us,

(00:34:37):

there’s a very strong...

(00:34:39):

which was unusual, but is very well reasoned.

(00:34:42):

It’s a roadmap for the Supreme Court to support us.

(00:34:45):

If we get past that with a positive thing,

(00:34:49):

this country is going back to the future of Hamilton and Henry Clay and Jefferson

(00:34:57):

and Lincoln,

(00:34:58):

where tariffs were an essential part of our economic and national security.

(00:35:06):

Peter Navarro can be found for all of his different social things and everything

(00:35:10):

related to his latest book,

(00:35:12):

I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To,

(00:35:14):

at PeterNavarro.com.

(00:35:16):

Peter, thank you so much for being so generous with your time and for joining The Big Ben Show.

(00:35:20):

It’s been a pleasure, Ben.

(00:35:21):

And I’m looking at your thing back there, this Big Ben Show.

(00:35:26):

It kind of looks like Big Ben in the back there,

(00:35:28):

but that’s what we all used to call the Trump Tower.

(00:35:30):

I can see it from the house.

(00:35:32):

You can see that in the FBI.

(00:35:34):

So you take care of yourself, and I appreciate your time, brother.

(00:35:38):

Great to have you, sir.

(00:35:39):

