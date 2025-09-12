“Like a Brother, Like a Son”: Remembering Charlie Kirk

Share

TRANSCRIPT

CARL HIGBIE: Well, one of President Trump’s top advisors, Peter Navarro, is here on set with us. Peter, you posted on X earlier: Old enough to be his father, considered him like a brother, unspeakable act, Field General Kirk, rest in peace. Loved… I mean, we were talking to you about it just before air, sir.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Yeah, it’s unfathomable. I knew Charlie going back to the 2016 campaign. I thought he was Don Quixote, to be honest—young kid thinking that he could somehow get the youth of America to become conservative. I mean, that’s a big mountain, a hill to climb. But let me say this: Charlie Kirk will go down in history as one of the top two or three political organizers in the last 50 years. Full stop.

And the two people I would reference: take Ralph Reed, who was able to organize the Christian movement into a political movement. It had been apathetic, but that was an easy lift in a way because ideologically Christians were aligned; they just weren’t active. Reed was directly responsible for helping to get several presidents elected.

Then you look at Axelrod on the Democrat side—he basically made Barack Obama, but people don’t really understand that very well. He did it through a combination of clever use of digital media and messaging.

Charlie beats them both because he took the best of Reed, the best of Axelrod, and he took it to the college campuses. And as we sit here today, thousands of chapters of Turning Point exist. The proof’s in the pudding. If you look at the election results in the last election, yes, we had significant increases in Hispanic voters, yes, African-American voters. Those are understandable from an economic point of view. But ideologically, to have so many young people in America come over to the Trump side—that is an achievement. And that will last, because the name of his organization is Turning Point.

CARL HIGBIE: Yeah.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: And we turn that point now, okay? This will live on beyond Charlie. And I can tell you that among the people who were most relied upon for wisdom and action—

ROB FINNERTY: Yeah, yeah.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: For President Donald John Trump—and I saw this firsthand many, many times—Charlie Kirk stood out as one of his most important confidants. I saw this on the campaign trail, with the Boss. Charlie was always there. He was there with the transition after Donald Trump won, and this time around, I see him at the White House.

ROB FINNERTY: I’ve heard that he, Donald Trump Jr., and Tucker Carlson were almost like the unofficial board of advisors before the election.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: After transition, after the election, he was really inside the personnel decisions. They’d go over all the lists and then talk to some of these other folks you just referenced. But it was always the Boss talking to Charlie. I loved the interactions with them. He called him a brother in his own tweet, but he was like a son. He was like a son.

CARL HIGBIE: Peter, how scared are you of what the left is becoming? It’s becoming exceedingly violent. We’ve watched Trump almost die twice in a matter of a couple of months last year. And now we have this. We’ve had Supreme Court justices targeted. They are losing right now, and they’re getting angrier and angrier—and you wonder what is next?

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Well, you can’t be scared, Rob, if you’re in what I do. No, that’s not the right word. But I’m deeply troubled about the direction of this country. For me, it’s like the broken window theory: we’ve let a few windows break and now we’re into a whole ‘nother world where all bets are off. People out there think they can say or do anything. Let’s be honest—say or do anything.

ROB FINNERTY: Two weeks ago in Minneapolis, Minnesota, two children were killed in a Catholic church. They were praying.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Unbelievable.

ROB FINNERTY: Mass was taking place. Somebody shot through—a trans shooter went through the stained-glass window. This week we learned more about what happened on the light rail in Charlotte. You see that video, and for people that haven’t seen it, I wouldn’t recommend it. And then this happens today. We are past the point. Somebody retweeted JD Vance today—again, this is somebody on the left, absolutely insane and misinformed. He said, Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father. That’s from the Vice President. And this guy retweets: Your next. Tread lightly.

CARL HIGBE: They’ll find that guy tomorrow morning.

ROB SCHMITT: I hope so.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: That’s not the point. The point is that there’s tens of thousands of them. I won’t use a profanity on set, but it’s deeply troubling. Our politics—look, the one thing I would say is that law and order does work. And we are a 50/50 country now in which half of the country, at least politically, doesn’t believe in law and order.

You walk the streets of this city, or you walk the streets of Washington—the odds of something happening every other minute because somebody’s out on the street who shouldn’t be… How does that square with who this country is?

Look, I live in DC. I went to high school there. I know this town like the back of my hand. Never has it been more dangerous—at least up to the point that Donald Trump brought in the National Guard. And now it’s flipped. That works. You can’t have cashless bail. You can’t let people back out on the street. And God, teach these children well, because they’re not learning the right lessons here. And that’s something I don’t know how we even overcome.

ROB SCHMITT: You’ve got a new book out, Peter. It’s called I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To, which is about what they did to you and about the weaponization and politicization of the government. You did a stretch for something fairly ridiculous. I mean, you wouldn’t appease a House committee that should have never existed in the first place because it was fraudulent on its face. Talk about that.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Well, Charlie brought a smile to my face when he said, I went to college campuses so you won’t have to. He gave that speech at the same time when I was at the Republican National Committee. That was Charlie—he had a beautiful, beautiful sense of humor.

But Rob, the only thing I can say about this is: if they can come for me, they can come for everybody. And we’re proving that on a daily basis—whether it’s some poor Ukrainian woman who came over here to be safe and winds up getting killed, or whether it’s Charlie. I mean, think about it.

GREG KELLY: No, no. I’m thinking. You talked about law and order, and he believed in it, but he obviously believed in God Almighty. Charlie talked about his faith in a way that wasn’t boastful, that wasn’t prideful. It was sharing the peace and joy that I believe he derived from his faith. It made it something that, I hope, intrigued people—that they wanted what he had.

And it’s available to all of us, I believe, from the source—from God, from Jesus. To have an ambassador for faith like that was almost as powerful as his political acumen. Because a lot of us don’t talk about faith. You can go years if you miss church, or you flip past Joel Osteen on TV. No one’s going to talk about faith. Charlie did—almost everywhere he went. It was personally inspiring to me, and I hope that some of us who do believe will follow in his footsteps. His commitment to learning, his commitment to his community, and to his country.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: He was fearless. But to your point, Rob, let’s think about it: they put me and Bannon in prison. They tried to put Donald Trump in prison. The worst day I spent in prison was July 13th when I watched the Boss get shot in a similar situation. I was looking at the TV Butler set up, looking through those trees in the background, and I said, What the hell were they doing? That’s not a good venue. And then we learned the FBI was compromised.

ROB FINNERTY: Yeah, this had echoes of Butler, by the way.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Absolutely.

ROB FINNERTY: Same basic idea.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Steve Scalise got shot. In terms of the law—fair imprisonment—I mean Jeff Clark, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, they’re coming after us. And if they can come after us, they can come after all of us.

CARL HIGBE: They’re coming after Supreme Court justices.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: It’s like, what the hell is going on here? We have to wrap our heads around it. But right now, I think the important thing is to remember Charlie Kirk. For me, I want people to understand just how important a historical figure he is at 31 years old. He is, pound for pound, year for year, the best political organizer we’ve seen in 50 years. And the numbers don’t lie.

ROB FINNERTY: Does Donald Trump get reelected if Charlie Kirk is not on the scene?

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: He doesn’t get a landslide, okay? I don’t think anything stops Donald John Trump from winning that election because he’s Donald Trump. But I’ll tell you this: he wouldn’t have gotten the landslide without Charlie Kirk.

And the important thing here is not just Donald Trump getting elected—it’s getting a House and Senate with an R instead of a D. We’re coming up to a midterm election. God help us if the Democrats get back in office, because they’ll do the same damn thing they did last time in the first term at the midterm: rolling out subpoenas, saying we’re all criminals.

This is where the country is divided in a way. Maybe what happened will unite some people.

CARL HIGBE: I certainly hope so.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: You’re seeing Barack Obama putting tweets out, Clinton too.

CARL HIGBE: We don’t know why. Yeah, I mean, that was a little below.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: We know exactly why.

(CROSS TALK)

ROB FINNERTY: Peter, appreciate you being with us. Good luck with you.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: I appreciate you guys doing this special, and thanks for coming in tonight. To the family—Erica and the kids—our hearts are with you this week.

ROB SCHMITT: And we’re going to take care of you too. We’ll take care of that family, 1000%.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Absolutely.

CARL HIGBE: The new book is I Went to Prison So You Don’t Have To. Peter Navarro, thanks so much. We appreciate it.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: Gentlemen. Thanks, sir. Pleasure to be here.