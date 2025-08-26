Three weeks now before the Big Book gets published. Here’s another little taste. Please pre-order I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To today. CLICK HERE to go to Amazon.

Machines That Eat Your Money and Leave You Hungry

Visiting days on Saturday and Sunday: Stale sandwiches, stiff burritos, candy bars that tasted like they’d been stored since the Bush administration. All from vending machines that half the time ate your money and left you hungry.

No matter. We’d sit there laughing, turning a room full of inmates and their families jostling for limited space into our own five-star restaurant.

Pixie would raise a Snickers bar like a toast; I’d pretend to swirl a bottle of water like fine wine.

Even in a system built to crush joy, we found it in a $2 bag of chips.

