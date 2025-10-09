Maria Bartiromo--The Big Lawfare Reveal

Team,

Some thoughts on the incredible breaking news yesterday from the Senate Judiciary Committee about my legs arrest and imprisonment.

Transcript

(00:00:00):

Just extraordinary stuff here.

(00:00:01):

Joining me now,

(00:00:02):

the man himself,

(00:00:02):

White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing,

(00:00:05):

Peter Navarro.

(00:00:06):

Peter, great to see you.

(00:00:07):

Thank you so much for being here.

(00:00:08):

And I’m so grateful that you landed on your Chanel’s and are able to talk about this now.

(00:00:14):

Peter, what was your reaction to what you heard from Grassley yesterday?

(00:00:18):

You wrote a whole op ed about this and the operation to surveil you and follow you

(00:00:23):

was much bigger than you initially expected.

(00:00:25):

And you thought initially, right?

(00:00:28):

Yeah, it was quite a morning.

(00:00:31):

Six armed FBI agents come at me in a gangway.

(00:00:35):

I wind up in handcuffs,

(00:00:37):

leg irons,

(00:00:39):

wondering why Comey didn’t get the same treatment when he was indicted.

(00:00:43):

But that’s another story.

(00:00:45):

But this these documents that Chuck Grassley released yesterday show this much

(00:00:50):

bigger operation.

(00:00:51):

You had nearly a dozen FBI agents doing their like Clouseau stuff.

(00:00:56):

Navarro leaves his residence at 702 or whatever.

(00:01:00):

And what’s extraordinary about this is really the bigger picture here.

(00:01:05):

Senator Chuck Grassley,

(00:01:07):

almost single-handedly,

(00:01:09):

is getting more and more documents that reveal this vast conspiracy.

(00:01:14):

And I don’t use that word very often, but it is.

(00:01:16):

It’s an eight-year-long conspiracy conducted at the top levels of leadership at the

(00:01:22):

Washington field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation,

(00:01:27):

where Comey and then Rae

(00:01:29):

were part of this,

(00:01:30):

but you had Clapper,

(00:01:32):

Brennan,

(00:01:32):

Page,

(00:01:33):

Strzok,

(00:01:33):

a whole cast of characters involved in this.

(00:01:36):

And the reason why my case is important,

(00:01:40):

Maria,

(00:01:41):

besides its constitutional issues,

(00:01:43):

it’s still on appeal.

(00:01:45):

is that the agent,

(00:01:46):

Walter Giordino,

(00:01:47):

who’s the one who put me in handcuffs,

(00:01:50):

seems to be at the center of all of these operations that were designed either to

(00:01:56):

overthrow the Trump government once the president was in or to stop him from

(00:02:01):

winning elections.

(00:02:02):

Walter Giordino, he was the guy...

(00:02:05):

who basically greenlit the Steele dossier as legitimate when we all know it was

(00:02:11):

fake,

(00:02:12):

as Comey and Giardino and all those others knew.

(00:02:14):

That begat Crossfire Hurricane,

(00:02:18):

the Mueller report,

(00:02:20):

Crimson River,

(00:02:22):

and then we’ve got the Arctic Frost one,

(00:02:25):

which was a big topic of conversation today.

(00:02:28):

yesterday,

(00:02:29):

and that was just a license to surveil and subpoena and get records and go into

(00:02:35):

people’s emails and phone records.

(00:02:38):

And Republican senators were targeted by that.

(00:02:43):

So here’s the bottom line.

(00:02:46):

If we don’t hold them accountable, Maria, they will do it again.

(00:02:49):

And they may start doing it again as early as 2026.

(00:02:53):

If Democrats get back control of the House and subpoena power, that’s what’s at risk.

(00:02:59):

And it was it was chilling to me sitting in the hearing yesterday morning and looking at.

(00:03:05):

at the right side of the table there of senators who were all on the far left.

(00:03:12):

And you had Dick Durbin having the chutzpah to say that it was us weaponizing the

(00:03:20):

federal government.

(00:03:20):

They put me in prison.

(00:03:22):

They put Bannon in prison.

(00:03:23):

They tried to put Donald Trump in prison for 700 years.

(00:03:27):

They bankrupted Rudy Giuliani.

(00:03:29):

They took away the bar cards of Jeff Clark and John Eastman.

(00:03:33):

These people, they have no shame with their talking points.

(00:03:36):

And then you go around the room, and it’s like, I sat really close to Schiff.

(00:03:40):

The slime was getting on my suit from that guy.

(00:03:43):

That guy, that guy is the guy that belongs in prison for lying to Congress.

(00:03:48):

So the big thing here, Maria, is accountability.

(00:03:52):

It’s time.

(00:03:53):

for investigations, subpoenas.

(00:03:56):

Chuck Grassley is going to take us to that promised land.

(00:03:59):

And Pam Bonney finally yesterday got some people appointed, confirmed by the Senate.

(00:04:06):

There was 100 people that got confirmed yesterday.

(00:04:09):

And one fell, so a lot of them were justice people.

(00:04:11):

She’s been shorthanded.

(00:04:12):

But now’s the time, Maria.

(00:04:14):

We’ve got to accelerate this accountability,

(00:04:17):

do the investigations,

(00:04:18):

give people fair trials like I never got.

(00:04:21):

memo to the courts and hold them accountable.

(00:04:24):

They’ll do it again.

(00:04:25):

That’s the problem.

(00:04:26):

Well,

(00:04:26):

I mean,

(00:04:27):

it’s just extraordinary the levels that they stoop to to shut down any dissent and

(00:04:33):

really to shut down President Trump and his team putting you in jail and

(00:04:39):

surveilling all these people.

(00:04:41):

I’m really stumped as to why Arctic Frost targeted the senators that they did

(00:04:48):

When they were investigating Jack Smith,

(00:04:50):

investigating January 6th,

(00:04:51):

I mean,

(00:04:51):

Lindsey Graham,

(00:04:53):

Marsha Blackburn.

(00:04:54):

Yeah.

(00:04:54):

You know, I mean, I almost can understand Ron Johnson.

(00:04:58):

I mean, it’s absolutely wrong.

(00:04:59):

It’s unconstitutional and it’s criminal what they did to all of them, including Ron Johnson.

(00:05:02):

But Ron Johnson was a was a, you know, a needle in their side.

(00:05:06):

He was investigating them.

(00:05:07):

What was Marsha Blackburn doing?

(00:05:08):

Right.

(00:05:09):

Well, this is all because they were they were allies to Trump.

(00:05:13):

And then look at it.

(00:05:14):

Look at the surveillance timeline that they had on you.

(00:05:17):

Almost a dozen agents involved.

(00:05:20):

I mean,

(00:05:20):

you initially thought it was just a swarm of five agents ambushing you and your

(00:05:24):

fiance at the airport.

(00:05:26):

And you made a great point.

(00:05:28):

You lived right next door to the FBI.

(00:05:30):

They could have just knocked on your door,

(00:05:32):

but they wanted to make the stage a whole theatric thing and a full blown public

(00:05:36):

arrest when you were at the airport.

(00:05:39):

The most stunning reveal in those documents,

(00:05:43):

Maria,

(00:05:44):

was there was a checkbox on the form that the whistleblowers released.

(00:05:49):

And it said, is the subject armed or dangerous?

(00:05:53):

And the check was no.

(00:05:56):

So there’s absolutely no reason to take me down in the way they did.

(00:06:01):

But those documents were hid in discovery in my actual court case,

(00:06:07):

which is another example of how you simply can’t get a fair trial.

(00:06:12):

And with respect to why they’re surveilling,

(00:06:15):

I mean,

(00:06:15):

you have to understand the culture of the FBI going back to Hoover.

(00:06:18):

It’s always to get dirt on congressmen so that they can bend the congressmen to their will.

(00:06:24):

I think that’s what’s going on.

(00:06:26):

But this is all ultimately about getting Trump.

(00:06:28):

I would be remiss here.

(00:06:29):

not to point out that people can read about all this in my book I went to prison so

(00:06:34):

you won’t have to I only mention it here because I went to prison so you won’t have

(00:06:39):

to is supposed to be a wake-up call for the American people if they can do it to me

(00:06:44):

or Bannon or Trump they can do it to everyone watching this program now and what I

(00:06:50):

saw yesterday is they will do it that I’m telling you these people that you from

(00:06:55):

Mondami to Schiff and everybody in between they they are

(00:06:59):

where they will use political power to have their way with you,

(00:07:03):

and that way is not the American way,

(00:07:06):

and that’s the problem here.

(00:07:08):

Yeah, I mean, it’s just incredible, Peter.

(00:07:11):

I’d like to see whether or not we actually do see more charges on Jim Comey and

(00:07:16):

others who he worked with and those charges around conspiracy,

(00:07:20):

because everyone I’ve spoken with lines up this timeline of a 10 year conspiracy.

(00:07:27):

And, you know, it also crescendos around the Mar-a-Lago raid.

(00:07:31):

Who was behind the Mar-a-Lago raid?

(00:07:33):

What were they looking for?

(00:07:35):

Why would they raid a former president’s home?

(00:07:38):

And so,

(00:07:39):

you know,

(00:07:39):

it certainly feels like there could be,

(00:07:41):

you know,

(00:07:42):

reason for a conspiracy charge.

(00:07:44):

But we’ll wait on that.

(00:07:46):

We don’t know where this is going.

(00:07:47):

What’s interesting about that,

(00:07:49):

Maria,

(00:07:49):

is that if you just simply look at,

(00:07:51):

like,

(00:07:51):

the legal theory and framework that Jack Smith brought,

(00:07:55):

it’s OK.

(00:07:56):

They just use what they used against us, and how can they complain?

(00:08:01):

So there’s no question there was a conspiracy.

(00:08:03):

I don’t use that word lightly.

(00:08:04):

There’s too many conspiracy theories.

(00:08:06):

No, because you look at the documents we’re getting.

(00:08:10):

It starts in 2016 with that Steele dossier, runs through Walter Giardina and Comey and Ray.

(00:08:16):

And Ray,

(00:08:17):

by the way,

(00:08:18):

that guy needs to be held accountable as well,

(00:08:21):

because all that stuff happened.

(00:08:23):

Yeah.

(00:08:23):

on his watch and i was in prison with a lot of guys on rico charges who got got

(00:08:29):

charged because they should have known yeah the feds will know what i’m talking

(00:08:33):

about there let’s get to the bottom this maria you’ve done a great job just a

(00:08:37):

beautiful job keeping this in in the public’s eye and when this all started they

(00:08:43):

laughed at us but now we know from all these documents it’s it’s just

(00:08:48):

too true very serious can happen here in america and that’s why we’ve kept on it

(00:08:52):

it’s very serious we’re going to stick to our principles here uh but let me move on

(00:08:56):

and ask you about uh trade since you’re with us this morning peter because

(00:08:59):

president trump welcomed canadian uh prime minister mark carney yesterday to the

(00:09:03):

white house they talked about trade tariffs and foreign policy uh watch this we

(00:09:08):

want canada to do great but you know there’s a point at which we also want the same

(00:09:14):

business we’re competing for the same business

(00:09:17):

That’s the problem.

(00:09:18):

There are areas where we compete,

(00:09:19):

and it’s in those areas where we have to come to an agreement that works.

(00:09:25):

But there are more areas where we are stronger together, and that’s what we’re focused on.

(00:09:29):

And we’re going to get the right deal.

(00:09:31):

So so Jameson Greer told me last week that they’re going to look at these bilaterally.

(00:09:38):

You’re going to look at Canada and the U.S.

(00:09:40):

trade.

(00:09:41):

You’re going to look at Mexico and U.S.

(00:09:42):

trade, not USMCA, which is was a was a three country deal.

(00:09:48):

Can you tell us anything about that, Peter, and your reaction to the meeting yesterday?

(00:09:52):

Sure.

(00:09:53):

We are just broadly in the most beautiful place for the American people we’ve been,

(00:09:59):

I think,

(00:10:00):

ever with respect to trade.

(00:10:02):

We’re engaged.

(00:10:03):

President Trump is engineering a fundamental restructuring of the international

(00:10:07):

trade environment so that we are no longer penalized by the rules of

(00:10:13):

of the world trade organization which fundamentally skew against us that’s the big

(00:10:17):

picture what the jameson greer howard lednick scott bessin myself behind the scenes

(00:10:24):

are doing is using a template with every specific country that deals we look at you

(00:10:30):

know what’s the tariffs that we’re getting screwed with and candidates like things

(00:10:35):

like lumber and dairy what’s the non

(00:10:38):

tariff barriers that countries erect so that we can’t sell into their markets.

(00:10:44):

What’s the currency situation look like?

(00:10:47):

And then there’s then there’s like a national security issues.

(00:10:50):

How can they help us shore up our supply chains and the things we need to survive?

(00:10:55):

So that’s how we’re approaching it bilaterally.

(00:10:58):

That’s where we’re strongest from a negotiating point of view.

(00:11:01):

And this is delivering.

(00:11:03):

I mean, you look at the trade deals we have.

(00:11:05):

It’s just, you know, Europe.

(00:11:07):

From Europe to the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam.

(00:11:11):

I mean, it’s just it’s a beautiful thing.

(00:11:13):

We’re waiting for the president’s meeting with Xi Jinping expected at the end of

(00:11:19):

the month on the sidelines to discuss more on the China potential deal.

(00:11:23):

Peter, it’s always a pleasure to see you.

(00:11:25):

Thanks so much.

(00:11:26):

You take care of yourself, Maria.

(00:11:27):

And to you, Peter Navarro.