Team,

Just 17 days now to the pub date for “I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To.” If you haven’t yet, please pre-order it now on Amazon. 👉 https://bit.ly/4nsnBbE

In the meantime, here’s my homage to Mark Twain’s famous quip: “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.”

Mark Twain Ain't Got Nothing on Me

Miami is hot outside, but inside? It’s an icebox. The dorms blast air conditioning like a meat locker. Why?

Because lightning fried the thermostat one hot summer day. It costs a hundred bucks to repair it but dollars are short. So they spent several extra thousand dollars a month running the air conditioners full blast.

Inmates shuffle around in every sweatshirt, blanket, and pair of socks they can scrounge. Sleep comes in fragments, teeth chattering under thin sheets. Comfort isn’t forbidden here — it’s rationed.

Coldest summer I’ve ever spent.

📘 I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To Buy it. Laugh, cry, and throw stuff at the wall. That’s why they call it prison. 👉 https://bit.ly/4nsnBbE





