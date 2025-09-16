Megyn Kelly On My New Book I Went To Prison So You Won't Have To

Share

Team,

TRANSCRIPT

Megyn Kelly Show – Senior Trade Counselor Peter Navarro Interview

MEGYN KELLY: We've been talking a lot in the past few days about the way the left has amped up the atmosphere in America over the past few years claiming President Trump and anyone associated with MAGA are part of some fascist takeover. They don't care how they talk about the right, they don't care what the consequences are. Well, one of their mechanisms, of course, has been their use of lawfare. And one of the most egregious and prominent examples of that is Peter Navarro who served as director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing policy during Trump 1.0. Last year, he spent four months in a federal prison in Miami after he was convicted of contempt of Congress after he refused to cooperate with the J6 committee and prosecutors in a judge rejected his claims of executive privilege. You may remember this dramatic moment from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last year when Navarro spoke about being released from prison that same morning and revealed a surprise female guest.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Yes indeed. This morning I did walk out of a federal prison in Miami. Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice put me there. I Peter Navarro. I went to prison. So you won't have to, this is my beautiful girl. She did the time with me. That's what these freakin’ democrats don't understand. They do this to our family. She's my girl.

MEGYN KELLY: Yeah, A kiss and a hug. Well, Peter's now back

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Memories man.

MEGYN KELLY: He's working at the White House as President Trump's Senior Council for Trade and Manufacturing and he's out with a new book with the woman you just saw on your screen, his fiance Bonnie Brenner. It's called I Went To Prison. So You Don't Have To A Love a Lawfare story in Trumpland. Peter joins me now. Great to see you. Thanks for being here.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: It’s so nice to be with you here Megyn.

MEGYN KELLY: I am sorry that you're said we wanted to do a big segment on the book, but with the Charlie News.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Yeah, we're breathing here. But the only thing about the book is it's so germane. I mean, I wrote this as a warning to America that if they can come for me, they can come for you. If they can comfort Donald Trump, they can come for anybody. And what's so disturbing about what has happened with Charlie is this asymmetry between what the left does to us and what we don't do to them. And if you think about it, you have the very worst with the assassination, Charlie Kirk. On the other end, you've got both Steve Bannon and I going to prison for doing nothing more than defending the Constitution. In between you have four courts of law trying to put Donald Trump in prison. Two assassination attempts. Everybody I was in the White House with Megan during the first term, suffered from law fear and one way or other, whether it was just getting subpoenaed and having to spend millions of dollars like Dan Scavino, Mark Meadows. I was here, I'm here in New York, I was at the nine 11 ceremony in the morning, the reading of the names very moving. And who was there? Rudy, America's mayor. The man had just been hit by a car like a week ago. His ninth thoracic spine was in shambles. That man was there. But you know what the left has done to him? They bankrupted that man. And we don't do that back. And here's the problem. If we don't hold them accountable for the lawfare, they're just going to keep doing again. Whenever they get in power, they want to go all kumbaya. Oh, let's come reason together. And they call us fascists. Isn't that ironic? We're the fascists. We're the ones they put in prison and kill and they're not the fascist.

MEGYN KELLY: It's been amazing. After Charlie's assassination, our side has been out there singing amazing grace, holding vigils, calmly together, holding one another. There's been no riots. There's been no destruction of property. There's been nothing that endangers cops. There's a very clear and stark difference between the two sides.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: That's who we are. And they're dancing on his grave.

MEGYN KELLY: Yeah

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: I want to say this very clearly. It's like the left. Now, even when they kind of praise Charlie and say he never should have been shot, there's always a but. There's always a but. It's ridiculous. And whenever that but comes in, that's a license to kill and they're sending the wrong message to people.

MEGYN KELLY: I don't understand. You would never say, oh, I disagree with, forget I'm not going to name be in this hypothetical but far left Democrat Congress person, but I'm really sorry they got assassinated. You don't have to say the part about it. I disagree. That's for another time. You only need the other part of the message.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: Exactly and the whole social media thing, I've been thinking a lot about what must be done. I mean, one of the things we have to do is hold them accountable for the law of their waging. There's a very interesting, Chuck Grassley, Senator has done a really good job with whistleblowers, uncovering a lot of what was done, going back to the Russia hoax with the president. Now why do I mention that the agent, the FBI agent who came at me and my fiance at Reagan Airport, five armed FBI agents, put me in leg irons, put me in handcuffs. This was the same guy who read the steel dossier, the fake steel dossier that Hillary Clinton paid for. They created the Russia hoax and said what? That it was real, not a fake. And that said in motion crossfire hurricane, which was that whole thing, the Mueller report and everything else. And this guy, Giardina, was part of all of that. And if you look at all these people who've tried to interfere with our elections, put Trump in prison, take him down, get him out of office once he was in, we have to hold it's James Comey, it's Clapper, it's Brennan, it's Page, it's Strozk, it's Lyin Schiff. And if you don't believe that we need to do that, then you don't understand. If we don't hold accountable, they'll do it again.

MEGYN KELLY: So you're not all up in arms about him threatening people like Tish James with a potential fraud investigation or prosecution on her mortgage claims?

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: I am totally on board with that. And I wish we were moving with all due speed because these people, I mean if you just look at what Grassley's uncovering, it's truly extraordinary. This is the greatest political scandal in American history. Not only did they try the Russia hoax in 2016, and by the way, another one they got was Mike Flynn. Do you remember that?

MEGYN KELLY: Big time.

SENIOR TRADE COUNSELOR NAVARRO: I’ll tell you what, Mike Flynn hadn't had to leave. We never would've got John Bolton. And it is like these things have a way of really hurting us. No, Letitia James. That was a pure election interference. No question about it. Bragg here in New York City, down in Atlanta, we don't forget this stuff. People just because Donald Trump prevailed in a landslide, it could have went the other way. And the difference between Charlie and Donald John Trump is a millimeter. They both could be dead now. It was that much worst day I had in prison. July 13th. I was actually watching that event in Butler on the television, and I'm looking at it and say, what the hell's going on here? He's out going to be on a stage and you got to stand at trees in the back where snipers could be. It just didn't look right to me and within minutes, the bullets were flying. And it's like,

MEGYN KELLY: I mean, you're someone who knows firsthand the lengths to which the committed left will go in order to win their battles from putting you in prison to what we saw with Charlie, and it's got to stop. The book is called I Went To Prison, So You Won't Have To by Peter Navarro, please buy it and support Peter. I wanted to give him an hour and we couldn't today for obvious reasons, so please support him. I went to prison, so you won't have to. Thank you, sir. Thank you so much. We'll see you all tomorrow.

