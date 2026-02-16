Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warren's avatar
Warren
9h

I can think of no other single tool utilized by Trump and team that has been more effective in bringing about actual MAGA results than the beautiful tariffs. I look forward to the day when the general populace is able to acknowledge this fact. Trump has done a superb job, yet again, and he didn't need to sell his soul to do it! :) Thanks for being a key part in all of it, Mr. Navarro, and always having his (and America's) back.

Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

Navarro is right on one core point: economists too often treat tariffs like static math problems instead of dynamic leverage tools. Incidence isn’t about who cuts the check; it’s about who bleeds margin. Export-driven economies from China to Germany can’t casually walk away from the U.S. consumer. When tariffs hit, factories cut prices, currencies adjust, and foreign governments subsidize pain to maintain access. That’s leverage. The real test isn’t theory—it’s inflation data and growth metrics. If prices are moderating and output is steady, critics owe an explanation. Trade policy isn’t theology. It’s power politics wrapped in economics. Results matter.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture