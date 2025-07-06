Miranda Devine: How the Biden admin ‘weaponized’ the justice system against Trump aide Peter Navarro
Awesome Article on Weaponized Justice System -- Great Read!
A not to be missed article from Miranda “Laptop From Hell” Devine of the New York Post pulling away the curtain and exposing the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice in my case and Steve Bannon’s. Well worth a read.
Get the rest of the story in my new books with my sweet Pixie:
CLICK HERE to Pre-order
"...considering that the Biden administration broke all norms..." it also arrested a former U.S. President, it jailed Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, it investigated Gen. Flynn, George Papadopoulos, and a sleuth of others... turning the Biden Government into a Kommunist regime while planting spineless charges on its opponents.
Sauce for the goose, sauce for the gander. That precedent has been set by the Byedone regime. Now the question is how to move forward. Will we prosecute and imprison former staff and administration personnel every time there is a change of the election pendulum? But how will we deal with holding people who have information such as regarding the autopen pardens accountable for refusing to testify. Signing pardens by autopen with no chain of custody would be chaos from here on. Maybe we should all just buy autopens.