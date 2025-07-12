Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick's avatar
Rick
1h

90 deals on 90 days. Well, OK. 2 kinda deals in 6 months with Viet Nam and England. Ooopsie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture