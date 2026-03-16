MUST-READ NEW REPORT: The Iran Terror Premium
How Iranian Geopolitical Risk Raises Oil Prices and Slows Global Growth
Team,
Check out this must-read new report from my office: “The Iran Terror Premium: How Iranian Geopolitical Risk Raises Oil Prices and Slows Global Growth”
You can also download it at my website, PeterNavarro.com.
This 13-page report details the hidden economic cost of Iran’s threat to Persian Gulf energy flows.
For more than four decades, Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism, proxy warfare, and repeated threats to energy infrastructure and maritime chokepoints has embedded a persistent geopolitical risk premium into global oil markets. The Iran Terror Premium has forced oil prices above their underlying supply-and-demand equilibrium, raising energy costs worldwide and imposing a measurable drag on global economic growth.
President Trump’s decision to confront the Iranian threat addresses not only an urgent national security challenge but also a long-standing distortion in global energy markets. By moving decisively to neutralize the sources of Iranian geopolitical risk, the administration is tackling a problem that has quietly burdened the world economy for decades.
If the Iran Terror Premium is substantially reduced, oil markets could return toward their underlying equilibrium—likely well below $60 per barrel under current supply conditions—while removing a persistent drag on global economic growth. The result would be lower energy costs, higher real incomes, and a structural improvement in the efficiency of global energy markets.
I look forward to your comments, and please share!
Peter
Before commenting, one should read this brilliant, analytical report, free from a political bent and includes insight into all scenarios and outcomes. Short term pain for longterm gain is never more true here. Sometimes worse case scenarios, turn out to be best case outcomes. This also proves, no matter the worst TDS affliction, Trump's Drill Baby Drill and American energy independence is obviously not only wise but a must.
No nations are applauding the Iran regime. Even Russia stands to make oil billions from the crisis. By neutralizing Iran's theocratic power, the world benefits with energy and financial stabilization, not to mention, less terror/ insecurity and Iranians at last have a chance at freedom. What rational, halfway intelligent person doesn't "get it?"
I loved the graphics of the report and Peter has brilliantly coined the phrase Iran Terror Premium.
Good Financial times ahead. The war cost Americans ONE BILLION DOLLARS PER DAY. 13 DEAD AMERICANS AND HUNDREDS SEVERELY INJURED AND BOOTS HEADING IN TO PROTECT ISRAELS INTERESTS IN THE AREA. THANK GOD FOR US PRESIDENT NETANYAHOO. Trump now has to refund his illegal tariff income. Thankfully, all tariffs go away soon and trump can’t try to steal more from our tax coffers. Tax receipts are down because of the massive tax breaks for the wealthy. Inflation is out of control. The Economy lost 92,000 jobs last Month. Farmers have gone broke because nobody wants to trade with the US. Other Americans are not paying taxes this year as they don't want Operation Epstein Fury to use our hard earned cash on a bombs for Israels desire for Genocide. We do not have the money to engage in a genocidal war for Bibi Netanyahoo. Say goodby to Taiwan. Say goodby to Tel Aviv. Say goodby to Ukraine. Say goodby to our reputation in this world. Americans are hated around the world. Trump is corrupt. The Trump crime family is retrofitting their new 400,000,000 airplane from Qutar with taxpayer money and sold 2 Billion Dollars to the Saudis and Steve Witcoff and Jared Kushner got their next condo deal after trying to give Ukraine to Putin.. What do the Saudis want from us? Trump cannot even defend the dozen countries who made him billions. Our allies have been alienated. We are going into this war with ZERO partners. Do you know trump started a war in ECUADOR. Trump has attacked 9 different countries in the last 12 months.
Stop Republican BOOTLICKERS TOTALLY RUINING OUR COUNTRY FOR PETE HEGSETHS PLAN FOR RELIGIOUS ARMAGEDDON.
STOP OPERATION EPSTEIN FURY. STOP THE US LED GENOCIDE. THE PEDOPHILE TRUMP IS INSANE.
Have a nice day.