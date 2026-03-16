Team,

Check out this must-read new report from my office: “The Iran Terror Premium: How Iranian Geopolitical Risk Raises Oil Prices and Slows Global Growth”

Iran Terror Premium Report 554KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can also download it at my website, PeterNavarro.com.

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This 13-page report details the hidden economic cost of Iran’s threat to Persian Gulf energy flows.

For more than four decades, Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism, proxy warfare, and repeated threats to energy infrastructure and maritime chokepoints has embedded a persistent geopolitical risk premium into global oil markets. The Iran Terror Premium has forced oil prices above their underlying supply-and-demand equilibrium, raising energy costs worldwide and imposing a measurable drag on global economic growth.

President Trump’s decision to confront the Iranian threat addresses not only an urgent national security challenge but also a long-standing distortion in global energy markets. By moving decisively to neutralize the sources of Iranian geopolitical risk, the administration is tackling a problem that has quietly burdened the world economy for decades.

If the Iran Terror Premium is substantially reduced, oil markets could return toward their underlying equilibrium—likely well below $60 per barrel under current supply conditions—while removing a persistent drag on global economic growth. The result would be lower energy costs, higher real incomes, and a structural improvement in the efficiency of global energy markets.

I look forward to your comments, and please share!

Peter

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