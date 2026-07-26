My Bloomberg Interview with Joe Mathieu

Team,

This is my interview with Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg regarding the new tariffs pertaining to forced labor, the new Section 301 investigation into EU trade practices, and Federal Reserve interest rates.

New tariffs of 10% to 12.5% are being imposed on 60 economies to tackle modern-day slavery at its source by requiring our trading partners to ensure that products made with forced labor are no longer traded.

Think about Americans having to compete not only against sweatshop labor, but also against prison labor and forced labor around the world.

The scope includes more countries than China, which is notorious for its state-imposed forced labor in Xinjiang, the homeland of the oppressed Uyghur people.

Some countries have directly exported forced-labor-linked goods to the U.S., while some have transshipped them. An example of transshipment would be cotton picked with the forced labor of detained Uyghur people in Xinjiang being shipped first from China to Pakistan before being shipped to the U.S.

With regard to the new Section 301 investigation into the European Union, as President Trump posted, the EU has wrongly treated the U.S.—including our big-tech companies—like a piggybank. The EU does this by levying massive fines and digital taxes.

A number that captures the unfairness of the international trade system under the World Trade Organization, which allows the rest of the world to charge us systematically higher tariffs, is our massive trade deficit with China, Europe, and other economies.

The U.S. is not supposed to have chronic balance-of-payments deficits. But, in the past, our balance of payments haven’t adjusted because other countries cheat. Wherever they cheat, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is going to get them with a Section 301 investigation to determine tariff imposition, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will do the same with a Section 232 investigation. And we are rolling out other mechanisms as well, including Section 338 tariffs.

With tariffs, the Trump Administration is leveling the playing field for American workers and American businesses. And this is ultimately good for our trading system because it’s going to bring it back into balance.

With regard to the Federal Reserve Board and Fed rate decisions, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is facing a huge political problem in that, of the seven people on the Board, four are Bidenites and Powellites who are not as bright as members of the Fed Board should be.

For Fed rate decisions, history teaches us that you do not hike interest rates into the teeth of an energy-price shock. Full stop.

Both Ben Bernanke and Alan Greenspan understood that.

The reason you don’t raise rates is because a supply-side shock, such as an energy-price shock, does the work of a rate hike, so there is no need to double down.

Memo to Kevin Warsh and the Fed: Don’t do that.

And I would love to see more sophistication and understanding of this point in the media because, when oil prices go up, many media outlets falsely frame the reflexive view that higher oil prices will raise the probability of a Fed rate hike as good analysis.

Memo to the media: Don’t do that.

I always appreciate your comments, and please share this with a friend.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

JOE MATHIEU: Joining us now for more is the man behind the tariffs. Peter Navarro is back with us, Senior Advisor to the President on trade and manufacturing. It’s been a long time. Here we are again.

DR. NAVARRO: Good to see you, Joe. Good to see you on a Friday afternoon.

MATHIEU: Good to see you too. Well, that’s right. You know, it’s funny, everybody’s an expert in section 301, 122. You’ve taken America to school on tariffs, where it’s actually a household conversation. And this time around, and I’ll ask you about this new investigation into the EU.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MATHIEU: The 10 percent to 12.5 percent that are landing on 60 economies, including the EU, is based on the justification of violating forced labor laws. Is—can you explain that to me? Is the EU—does the EU have forced labor in its supply chain? Is this China’s? Where’s it coming from?

DR. NAVARRO: So, here’s the problem. And it’s more than China.

MATHIEU: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: It’s a lot more than China. Just think about Americans having to make stuff—

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: —and they have to compete not only against sweatshop labor, but also prison labor, forced labor.

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: China’s got a lot of it in Uyghur country—

MATHIEU: Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: —but Brazil has a history of doing it. Malaysia. There’s a bunch of countries that do it.

MATHIEU: Uh-huh.

DR. NAVARRO: So, what happens is sometimes these countries directly export, but sometimes they’ll send, like, cotton from China to Pakistan.

MATHIEU: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: And then Pakistan will use the cotton to come here. So, this tariff is consistent with what Congress has said about forced labor. They’ve taken a very strong stand.

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: So, it’s a 10-percent or 12-and-a-half-percent tariff, depending on whether you’ve been cooperating with our broader trade framework. But the bottom line is what we’re trying to do is level the playing field for American workers and American businesses. And then this issue with Europe on our big-tech companies, I mean, look—

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —the President used the exact correct word. They treat them like piggybanks. The fines—

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —these massive fines on Google and Meta and all of that. But there’s also this issue of the digital tax—

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: —where they’re trying to tax—they basically put the tax in it. It’s so disingenuous, Joe, because they put a tax on everybody on digital, but the only people who do it are the big American companies.

MATHIEU: Hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: So, it’s effectively a tax on America.

MATHIEU: These are based—these fines are based on court cases though, right? Were these—were these flawed verdicts?

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah, but I’m not a big fan of courts and fairness these days.

MATHIEU: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: And, you know, being an American tech company in a European courtroom—

MATHIEU: Uh-huh.

DR. NAVARRO: —I’m not sure that that’s going to be a just outcome.

MATHIEU: This is like a rounding error for these guys, though, isn’t it? A billion dollars?

DR. NAVARRO: The money? Well, I think the point here is—

MATHIEU: I know it’s the principle of it.

DR. NAVARRO: I think that the fact that they’re doing these digital taxes—

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —which indicates Europe’s appetite for turning our companies into piggybanks—

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: —puts us more wary about other kinds of abuses. And this seems like certainly another category of abuses.

MATHIEU: I don’t know if it’s possible to hear from the ambassador. We spoke with the Irish ambassador to the United States today.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. Yeah.

MATHIEU: We have a pretty good relationship with Ireland, it seems, and have for a long time. And she explained that she was actually—they were pretty pleased when they woke up this morning, or I guess it was, you know, late last night when they got the numbers from Jamieson Greer. Because there was a fear that it might be higher. Then she saw the President’s posting. Let’s listen to what the ambassador said. And hang on. Listen to this.

DR. NAVARRO: You know we’re winning—you know we’re when the sentiment is, ‘Whoo, I thought it was going to be higher.’

MATHIEU: That’s right.

[CUT TO CLIP OF IRISH AMBASSADOR TO THE U.S. GERALDINE BYRNE NASON SPEAKING]

AMB. GERALDINE BYRNE NASON: The 301 was an instrument that I think this Administration had to choose since the court threw out the last instrument. And we’re not recognizing that it has any implications for EU policy, but the actual framework in terms of the tariff level, as I said, was broadly positively received last night.

[CUT BACK TO INTERVIEW]

MATHIEU: Geraldine Byrne Nason—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MATHIEU: —then saw the post and they said, ‘Oh boy, what’s this going to mean for us?’ Do you have a sense of what could come from this investigation?

DR. NAVARRO: So, look, I think it’s always important to remind your audience—

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: —that we live in an international trade system under the World Trade Organization, which by rule allows Europe and the rest of the world to charge us systematically higher tariffs at the same time that that World Trade Organization lacks what’s called a dispute resolution mechanism. So, when they cheat and we sue them and win, they don’t basically honor the outcome of the suit. So what happens is Americans get screwed. And one number captures that unfairness. It’s our massive trade deficit with Europe and China and around the world. Because if you go to the textbooks in trade, you’re not supposed to have chronic balance-of-payments deficits. You’re just not. Things are supposed to adjust. But the reason why that happens is because they cheat. So, wherever they cheat, Jamieson Greer’s going to get them with a 301. Howard Lutnik at Commerce is going to get them with a 232. And we are rolling out other mechanisms like the 338 used for the forced labor one.

MATHIEU: Wow. The analysis by Bloomberg Economics I found fascinating. When they factored in exemptions, whether it be foodstuffs we can’t get here, USMCA items and so forth—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MATHIEU: —the actual real increase is pretty modest. It’s one tenth of one percent compared to where we were. The next round, though, you’ve got another investigation going right now on excess capacity. Could actually bring the overall rate back to where it was pre-Supreme Court. Is that your view? Is that your expectation?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, let’s talk about excess capacity.

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Again, you have the most—

MATHIEU: That’s the next round of tariffs, right?

DR. NAVARRO: You have one of the most sophisticated audiences in the world.

MATHIEU: We’re lucky that way.

DR. NAVARRO: And people in Bloomberg-land understand pretty clearly that excess capacity is bad for the international trading system because it puts all sorts of stresses and strains on that.

MATHIEU: It can come in a lot of different forms, right?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, yeah, I mean—

MATHIEU: Are you talking subsidies or—?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, let’s take steel, for example.

MATHIEU: Uh-huh.

DR. NAVARRO: China has a massive amount of overcapacity.

MATHIEU: So they can dump.

DR. NAVARRO: In steel. And so what they do is they dump into all countries of the world. And what that does is deprive nations of the world, not only being able to produce steel for jobs, but nations like to have steel industries for national security purposes for good reason.

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: So this excess capacity thing, again, it’s an issue that the World Trade Organization has given lip service to, but nobody cooperates on it. So, we are basically—the United States is leading the world illustrating how to defend against unfair trade practices. That’s all. All we want is fairness and a level playing field. And I think people understand now after we’ve had some years now of the tariffs, that they don’t create the inflation that everybody says it’s going to happen. That didn’t happen. It helps get our trade deficit down. It’s—I think it’s made the international trading system more stable—

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —in the sense of countries around the world are recognizing that the way to prosperity isn’t by cheating. It’s by innovation and markets and things like that.

MATHIEU: Do you know when this current investigation will be complete?

DR. NAVARRO: Which one are we talking about?

MATHIEU: Into excess capacity.

DR. NAVARRO: No. I mean—

MATHIEU: So, this could be months down the road?

DR. NAVARRO: Jamieson Greer is very methodical.

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: I can’t say more about him.

MATHIEU: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: He is one of those intelligent guys who’s measured and gets stuff done. USTR as an organization is very efficient, and they’re just sequentially working through. And the 301s are an important part of the tools we have. 232s out of [Department of] Commerce, those are primarily for the commodities. The steels, the solar cells. It’s critical minerals, copper—

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: All of that. Autos. What Jamieson Greer has been doing is focusing on countries, but now he is expanding those 301 capabilities into some of these other measures.

MATHIEU: Got it.

DR. NAVARRO: But it’s good for the trading system, ultimately, because it’s going to bring it back into balance. We can’t run these large deficits for too long, Joe, without having significant issues that spill over into the bond market and the financial system.

MATHIEU: You mentioned inflation. I’ve only got about two minutes left—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MATHIEU: —and I know you’re going to pull out the hammer when I ask you this question.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

MATHIEU: Look, we’ve seen some higher prices tied to tariffs that were, to your point, I think, one-time changes as opposed to rolling inflation. But the war in Iran has made life difficult with crude between 90 and 100 now. We’ve got gas at 4.10. And the market says the Fed’s more likely to hike. I’ll tell you what, though, a lot of Fed watchers say not going to happen with this new chair, Warsh. Do you think that he would raise rates in this environment?

DR. NAVARRO: So, politically—politically, Kevin Warsh has a huge problem. Okay? Seven people make the decision on rates. Right? Warsh is only one of them, even though he’s the Chair.

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: You’ve got essentially four people on that board who are Bidenites, Powellites and, in my view, forgive me, not as bright as we need to have.

MATHIEU: You think they’d hike rates now?

DR. NAVARRO: Here’s—here’s the teaching point here.

MATHIEU: Yeah?

DR. NAVARRO: Here’s what history teaches us, Joe. So essential. You do not hike interest rates into the teeth of an energy-price shock. Full stop.

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s a supply-side shock, an energy price shock. Bernanke understood that. Greenspan understood that. And the reason why you don’t do it is because a supply shock—

MATHIEU: Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: —like energy prices, it will help—it induces—in addition, it induces a recession. Okay?

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: It does the work of a rate hike.

MATHIEU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: So, you don’t need to double down on that.

MATHIEU: Well, the bond market’s going to work for them too.

DR. NAVARRO: Unlike if you’ve got demand-pull inflation, you want to rein the economy and slow things down and everything’s fine.

MATHIEU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: But with the supply shock, you don’t use rate hikes. So, memo to Kevin Warsh, memo to the Fed: don’t do that. And memo to the media: I would love to see more sophistication and understanding of that point because TV, print, whatever it is, oil prices go up, ‘Oh, it’s going to raise the probability of a Fed rate hike.’ Don’t do that.

MATHIEU: Yeah. Right. Well, we’re going to be watching rates together, and we’re going to be watching these investigations. I hope you’ll come back when this next one’s done.

DR. NAVARRO: Okay. Always a pleasure. Good to see you, Joe.

MATHIEU: Peter, thank you.

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