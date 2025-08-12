It’s Day 34 — one step closer to the publication of I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To. Here’s your daily glimpse into the story.

The first night in prison doesn’t end when the lights go out.

Every sound becomes a signal — the shuffle of feet, the clank of a gate, voices in the dark.

I lay there on a thin mattress, staring at the ceiling, thinking of the life and the love of my life I’d left just hours earlier.

Freedom fades fast when you’re counting hours by the sounds of steel. I made myself one promise: if they were going to keep me here, I was going to turn every day into a fight worth having.

Read about that fight in 📘 I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To.

Buy it now on Amazon 👉 CLICK HERE



