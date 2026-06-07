Team,

Check out my interview at The Hill’s Invest in America Summit. It was held on the same day that my piece on Iran terror was published in The Hill.

During the interview, I talk about Iran, the Federal Reserve, and tariffs.

The only person who loves tariffs more than me is President Trump. Because they work.

As I wrote about last week, the ISM Manufacturing Index for May came in at a robust 54.0, the highest level since May 2022. This marks the fifth straight month of manufacturing expansion, driven by the Trumpnomics policies of tough tariffs and pro-investment tax policy.

Tariffs are an important part of our history.

Go back to America’s first economic nationalists: Alexander Hamilton, Henry Clay, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley. They all correctly believed that tariffs are the secret sauce of a strong manufacturing and defense industrial base, and a way to raise revenues, which is much better than a lot of the taxes imposed.

Let’s not forget: the Federal Income Tax was sponsored by the Democrat Party and signed into law by Democrat President Woodrow Wilson in 1913 in a push to reduce U.S. tariffs on foreign goods and replace American tariff revenue with taxation of American citizens.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has been doing Section 301 studies to crack down—with tariffs—on countries that cheat us, and that is going to start kicking in. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is doing Section 232 tariffs, which have traditionally been applied to products like steel, aluminum, and copper and are now being pursued for critical minerals and other products.

How can we live in a world of so-called “free trade” where other countries get to cheat?

President Donald J. Trump says that doesn’t work for America, and the Trump Administration is acting on it.

And now the ISM Manufacturing Index is going straight up.

I look forward to your comments, and please share!

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

ANNOUNCER: And now, I’d like to get this program started by introducing a couple of very special people. The first is veteran business journalist Betty Liu, who is not only an author and a board member, but she’s also a former Bloomberg TV anchor and, most recently, an executive vice chair of the New York Stock Exchange. She’s going to be interviewing, as our first guest, someone who, by the way, has published an interesting op-ed on the economy in today’s edition of The Hill. You can read it at TheHill.com, but we’re very happy to be joined by White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, Mr. Peter Navarro. Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in giving a very warm welcome to Betty Liu and Peter Navarro.

BETTY LIU: Hello. Thank you so much. Thank you so much, Bill, and thank you to The Hill for inviting me to be with such great guests like Peter Navarro and others. So, it’s going to be a great program for the rest of this morning. So, Peter, let’s get right into it, because Bill had mentioned that you wrote an op-ed yesterday about inflation, and it’s no surprise for everyone here. Inflation is trending higher, it’s now at a three-year peak. Some are calling it the Trump inflation. You wrote the op-ed yesterday, and you said that’s wrong. It should be—really, people should be looking at it as the Iran terror inflation.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s absolutely correct, yes.

LIU: And tell me a little bit about why you felt, why you felt you wanted to write this piece and what is it—what is the message you want to send to the public?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, the message I want to send squarely to the Federal Reserve is don’t even think about raising interest rates now into the teeth of what’s a supply shock and an oil price shock. And I think what’s interesting to me, if you look at the economy, let’s level set here, it’s, like, what’s going on. You’ve got the two things, the Fed watches: the employment and the inflation. And on the jobs, the GDP front, and all of that, things are looking beautiful because of two things: the Trump tariff wall and the Big Beautiful Bill aspects, which have basically encouraged onshoring through the hundred-percent expensing and other provisions. And so, for example, this week we saw one of my favorite indicators going back 30 years, which is the ISM Manufacturing Index. It’s a diffusion index, zero to a hundred. If it’s over 50, we’re expanding. If it’s under, we’re in recession. So, what’s been happening, if you go back to ’22 under Biden, that thing started to go underwater for a very long time. And our manufacturing was—along comes the Trump tariff wall, which basically encourages investment here, and then the Big Beautiful Bill. And what we’re seeing now is five straight months of manufacturing improving. And that thing got up to 54, which is a very robust number. So—

LIU: Above the line.

DR. NAVARRO: Above the line. So, if you think about where GDP’s going, where the unemployment rate’s going and all of that, that’s very healthy because of the policies on trade and tax policy, regulatory policy, and the things that we’ve done. Now, the other one that you watch at the Fed is inflation. And obviously things are not pleasant at the pump. We’re seeing the core move up in ways, but—

LIU: Prices are going up.

DR. NAVARRO: But this is exactly because of the Iran terror inflation. And for me, I like—I mean, it’s really important to be a student of history on this. See, if I told you that we were in a period of time where Iran wanted to develop nuclear weapons, the Iranian leaders were saying ‘we want to wipe Israel off the map,’ that their IRGC was going in boats and basically interdicting ships and holding, say, 18 British sailors hostage, I say, what year was that? And you’d say, well, of course it’s this year. Well, that’s actually 2006. Okay? 2006. That scenario unfolded. It helped contribute to a significant oil price shock at the time. And Ben Bernanke was Chair of the Fed, and he understood that demand-pull inflation is very different from supply shock inflation, made the decision not to raise rates, and a year later would begin cutting rates, because that’s what you do. But we have a Federal Reserve here, right now, which is beating the rate hike drumbeats, and it would be the worst possible thing. Now, the other thing about ’96, which is different, is we had a president in Bill Clinton who instead of confronting Iran and dealing with that issue then, he did what every president after Ronald Reagan and before Donald Trump did, which is to ignore the problem. Okay?

LIU: So, Peter, so what you’re saying is this has been happening for decades. We’re finally confronting Iran, in your view, the way that it should be. And so, this is kind of the price to pay, but it’s temporary.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. And here’s the thing. I’ve got a pretty good memory. Right? And so, when I come and have conversation with you, I like to share details. And it exceeded my bandwidth to remember all of the ways that Iran has killed Americans since the beginning of the Embassy Crisis in the Seventies. I mean, it’s been carnage. I mean, you had the Beirut Incident in ’83, which was the worst death for US Marines. In ’96, the Khobar Towers Incident, and Jordan that killed, some more of this. You go to the Iraq War. I mean, I hope you know this. Soleimani invented these explosive-forming penetrators that were a revolution in asymmetric weapons, and they were able to cut through our armored vehicles. It’s very personal to me because I remember during the first term going up to Walter Reed [National Military Medical Center] and seeing men without arms or legs or sometimes all of that. And that was all Iran. And then, you know, in 2020, they bombed a couple of our air bases and we got, like, a couple hundred American soldiers now who have brain damage. It just goes on and on and on.

LIU: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: So, the question is—the question is not why did President Trump do what he’s doing now, but why didn’t somebody do that before they—

LIU: Earlier. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Because you know, I mean, look, it’s like what have we seen? It’s like, if somebody’s got a knife and they go around and they stab everybody in the neighborhood, right, do you give them a gun? Do you give them a nuclear weapon? Iran reminds me of these crazies they keep letting out of New York City jails on no bail who are stabbing people and raping people and doing all that, and then they hurt somebody else, and people are, ‘Oh, wow, I’m surprised.’

LIU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: So, bottom line is that inflation, people need to understand, that’s Iran terror inflation. The Democrats and a lot of the legacy media are going to have amnesia about the dangers of Iran. They’re going to try to blame Trump going into the election for the inflation. But I think it’s important to understand exactly what’s going on here, what the stakes are—

LIU: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: —and make your decision within the context of history and the broader danger. Because if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, if they maintain the ability and improve their ability to send ballistic missiles our way, they will kill us. They will kill us. That will happen unless we let them do exactly what they want in the Middle East. So, that’s what this is about.

LIU: And I understand that, and I don’t think anybody in this room would want that to happen, and it would be a nightmare.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. But down the road at Capitol Hill, the Democrats don’t give a crap about that, at least in their rhetoric. They’d just as soon—they’re going to go at us relentlessly on the inflation. And I’m just telling you, it’s like everything we do policy-wise has been bringing all of that down. This is a pure supply shock. It’s happening because Iran is basically destabilizing the Strait of Hormuz.

LIU: So, let me ask you, because I think there is this world where you can be—you can agree on tackling Iran and, at the same time, want to help Americans with the consequences of that—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes. Absolutely. Yes.

LIU: —which is inflation. So, there is a world we can agree on that.

DR. NAVARRO: And—yes, I totally agree on that.

LIU: And so, however, you’re sending a warning shot to the Fed, you know, don’t raise rates because of this, because this is not a permanent—this is sort of masked. This inflation is masked—is masking what’s truly happening with the global economy. So—

DR. NAVARRO: The ther historical marker is Greenspan faced the same thing because of Middle East conflict—

LIU: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —and he didn’t raise rates, he cut them. Okay. So, we’ve got two of the better chairmen. Like, there’s no perfect chair, but those are two of the better, and they cut or held rates. Okay?

LIU: Okay. So, Peter, that’s a good lead—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

LIU: — into my question here on the [Fed] Chair—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

LIU: —because, you know, I know you have not been a fan of Powell who, you know, who has left.

DR. NAVARRO: He’s a Fed chair, he’s an idiot. Need I repeat myself? I’m channeling Mark Twain. No, he’s really the worst one we’ve had. I mean, the history’s there. Yeah. Go ahead.

LIU: But let’s look forward. Kevin Warsh. Okay. So, in your view,what’s—how much confidence do you have in Kevin Warsh to lead the Fed in the way that you think—obviously, the Fed is independent, but what’s your confidence level in Kevin Warsh?

DR. NAVARRO: Whoa, whoa, whoa. ‘Obviously, the Fed is independent.’ So, that was the problem with Powell. The Fed was not independent under Jay Powell. Basically, he sucked up to the Biden administration to get reappointed. And the price of that for the American people was that he did not raise rates when he should have, when the Biden inflation was kicking in. He said it was transitory. It took hold and it just—it got out of control. And we had to deal with that. He made three major blunders. He raised rates too quickly in the first term for Trump. He was criticized by the Fed for doing that. That cost us jobs. He raised too—didn’t raise them fast enough for Biden. Right?

LIU: Too late. Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And then, this time around, he could have cut them faster, but he didn’t. So, he’s—the problem here is political. It’s like the Fed’s a political body. Don’t fool yourself. That’s not like a bunch of high priests who make decisions based on what’s good for you. Okay? Forget about that. You’ve got a four out of seven majority right now, who three of them were appointed by Biden, and Powell, that makes a block. They’re all talking Fed rate hikes now. And I just—I don’t see a lot of—a lot of depth there. I mean, traditionally the Fed had really smart people on it. I mean, Bernanke, Greenspan, these are, like, PhDs from Ivy League places. Right? Powell doesn’t even have an economics degree. And then Lisa Cook—I mean, come on. It’s like, these people are not playing with a full economic deck, and they’re playing with our economy. So, I’m just trying to say, hey, just go back and study your history books there. The danger is the Powell shadow chair. You asked me whether Kevin Warsh is going to be effective. It’s, like, not if—

LIU: Or what’s your confidence in him?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, Powell should be off. Again, history. History. Remember, it’s like no Fed chair stayed on the board after they left the chair. Okay? Dating back, I don’t know, I think it was like the Eighties or something. It’s like way back in time. And the guy who did stay was actually pretty good and everybody wanted him there. Nobody wants Powell there, at least in this Administration. So, they’ve got a problem. Yeah. So, it’s a political problem.

LIU: So, are you saying that you do have confidence in Warsh but you think he’s going to be boxed in by people like Powell?

DR. NAVARRO: That is the danger. Okay? And we have to recognize that. We have to talk about it. We have to get it out there, have the debate, and have this debate. I mean, if the Fed starts talking rate hike, we have to talk, have this discussion. You justs—it’s, like, insane to raise rates into a supply shock. You just don’t do that. The difference between a demand shock causing inflation is when you have a demand shock, growth is going this way, right? [Points upward] Inflation’s going up, and you’ve got to control—you control one, you control the other. Okay? But with a supply shock, what you get, it’s, like, it’s a stagflation scenario because it not only causes inflation, it causes recession.

LIU: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: Right? And so, if you add a rate hike-type money policy contraction shock to a supply shock, you virtually guarantee recession.

LIU: It’s going to exacerbate that.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

LIU: Yeah. So, Peter, just in the last few minutes—

DR. NAVARRO: Sure.

LIU: —let’s quickly talk tariffs. Because we haven’t gotten to that

DR. NAVARRO: I’d love to talk tariffs.

LIU: We haven’t gotten to that part.

DR. NAVARRO: The only person who loves tariffs more than me is Donald Trump. Because they work. Go ahead.

LIU: Well, so let’s talk about that. Tariffs—you know, you’ve mentioned the tariff wall—

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

LIU: —and how that is helping manufacturing.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

LIU: There’s data on different sides saying that the tariff revenue is falling short. I know we’re going to have somebody from—

DR. NAVARRO: Well, what does that mean—what does that mean, ‘falling short’?

LIU: That the revenue—that the revenue collected from the new tariffs have fallen short of prediction.

DR. NAVARRO: Fallen short of pre—well, I—okay. So?

LIU: Well, you had predicted 700 billion a year—

DR. NAVARRO: Oh, well—

LIU: And I think—

DR. NAVARRO: We had a little problem with the—called the Supreme Court, but—so, that’s kind of cut things down a little bit. But—but you’re going to see over time, because we were prepared for that scenario, the USTR Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Rep, has been doing what’s called Section 301 studies to crack down on the countries that cheat us. So, that’s going to start kicking in. Howard Lutnick, right down the street here, doing a great job as Commerce Secretary, doing [Section] 232s, which is traditionally steel, aluminum, copper. Now we’re doing critical minerals and all that kind of stuff. So, the best thing, we go back to what we talked about earlier, which is that the ISM Manufacturing Index is going straight up—

LIU: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: —because investment’s coming in to this country, into manufacturing.

LIU: But one would argue, though, that the different tariffs that have been implemented—

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

LIU: —and I understand that the Supreme Court put a stop to the tariffs under the I-E-E-P-A [International Emergency Economic Powers Act]. However, you have a room full of business leaders and others who—

DR. NAVARRO: You’re in the trade center here.

LIU: Exactly. That’s right. Good call.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

LIU: —who like stability, and tariffs have changed, I think something like 50 times according to the Tax Foundation. So, how do you—what do you say to this room of leaders who, if they’re going to allocate capital, want stability, and yet the tariff rates keep changing and it’s unpredictable. What do you say to give them confidence?

DR. NAVARRO: So, first of all, the tariff rates might change, but the tariff policy does not. We know that Donald Trump is going to do the best he can to protect our manufacturing base, our defense industrial base, American workers, with a goal of prosperity and security. We know that. So, why do tariff rates, why are they changing? Well, one of the reasons why they’re changing is because the tariffs we impose basically empower folks like Jamieson Greer at USTR to go out and make deals with countries to unilaterally lower rates. I mean, the news today, the EU just voted to lower some tariffs on some key products—American products—in completion of the deal we struck with the EU. So, if tariff levels are moving around a bit, that shouldn’t worry people. The certainty is in the fact that companies here, workers here, will be protected from unfair trade. I mean, we have to—I mean, I start from the proposition that is just hard fact that our tariffs historically have been significantly lower than every other country in the world because of the way the World Trade Organization structured a clause called Most Favored Nation. Look it up. I’m not wrong there. So, how can we live in a world of “free trade” where they get to cheat, by the rules? Donald Trump says that doesn’t work for America.

LIU: So, for you, it’s payback and it’s rightsizing,

DR. NAVARRO: It’s not payback. It’s balancing. All we want—

LIU: Or rightsizing the tariff policy, essentially.

DR. NAVARRO: All we want to do is balance our trade. Okay? The day that—the day that our trade deficit goes to zero is the day I’ll be happy with no tariffs. But tariffs are, look, they’re an important part of our history. I don’t know if you know this, but you go back to Hamilton, you go to Henry Clay, you go to Abe Lincoln, you go to William McKinley. They all believed, correctly, that tariffs were the secret sauce of a strong manufacturing and defense industrial base, and a way to raise revenues, which was better than a lot of the taxes folks are imposing. So, it’s been a lot of fun.

LIU: All right, Peter. Yes.

DR. NAVARRO: I appreciate it.

LIU: You’re a pro. You know when things are ending. [Laughs]

DR. NAVARRO: And I love The Hill. I love The Hill. It’s like, The Hill does a great job getting stuff out there. So, support that. It’s like, you know, the op-ed page is very fair and even, they hear all points of view, and thanks a lot.

LIU: Well, excellent. All right, Peter, great to be with you.

DR. NAVARRO: Okay. All right.

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