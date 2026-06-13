My Interview with Maria Bartiromo and Kellyanne Conway

Team,

Check out my in-studio interview on Fox Business with the great Maria Bartiromo and Kellyanne Conway.

During the segment, we talk tariffs, the Fed, and China.

When people hear the word “tariffs” in America, they should associate it with President Trump protecting American workers, our manufacturing base, and our defense industrial base. We are seeing construction, manufacturing, and a wave of jobs coming back onshore to the United States.

With regard to the Fed, if Jay Powell—the stupidest Fed chair in history—uses his shadow-chair powers to try to shove interest rate hikes down Kevin Warsh’s throat, this country should be in total rebellion to get him out of town. And repeat this mantra: NEVER raise interest rates into the teeth of an oil-price shock.

On China, the best thing they ever did to us is weaponize critical minerals and rare earths. They’ve once again shown everybody who they are.

The Chinese tried to bully the world, and now everyone understands that we are under attack from them.

But China’s going to regret their weaponization. We are moving at warp speed on critical minerals and rare earths, fixing that problem and unleashing American innovation in the process.

I always appreciate your comments. Please share this far and wide.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

MARIA BARTIROMO: Joining me now is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro. Peter, great to see you. Thank you so much.

DR. NAVARRO: Good to see you. Welcome—welcome to the Swamp. I see you’ve got your boots on, so you’ll be good.

BARTIROMO: Exactly. And Kellyanne Conway’s with us this morning. Thank you for joining us for the whole show this morning.

DR. NAVARRO The great Kellyanne.

BARTIROMO: What’s your take on the latest tariff proposals on these new round of tariffs? They’re going to outweigh, likely, what the Supreme Court did and struck down earlier this year.

DR. NAVARRO: Strategy. We knew going in way back when with the reciprocal tariffs there would be a chance that the Supreme Court would act in the way it did. We were ready. And what was beautiful about that decision was it ratified all the other powers that we have to impose tariffs. So, this new tariff that USTR has put in place is part of the 232s, the 301s. Bottom line, Maria, and you know this better than any financial person in the cable news. The world cheats us. It’s not just China, it’s everybody. It’s the EU—

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —it’s Japan—

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —it’s India, it’s South Korea, it’s everybody. And we are putting up a tariff wall. And in conjunction with the Big Beautiful Bill tax cuts for investment, we are seeing a wave of jobs coming onshore. We’re seeing construction and then manufacturing. Manufacturing has turned around. So, the big plan, when people hear ‘tariffs’ in America, they should think Donald Trump is protecting American workers, the manufacturing base, and our defense industrial base.

BARTIROMO: Well, I mean this is a really important point, that you just made: the defense industrial base.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Because, you know, Kellyanne, let me get your take on this because it really stuns me that we had to wait for President Donald J. Trump to come in and explain what is so basic to everybody. And that is that we cannot rely on our adversaries—

KELLYANNE CONWAY: That’s right.

BARTIROMO: —for critical things like pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. He actually had to put tariffs in place to get these companies to get the memo and get the supply chains back to America.

CONWAY: Yes. This is America First policy in action, Maria. And Peter will remember in the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump beginning in 2015, he did a remarkable thing. Instead of following the polls he had the people follow him on issues like illegal immigration and trade. Those were mired in low single digits in the polls and President Trump elevated them. I think the way to understand President Trump’s trade and pro-investment policies, his tariff policies, is the word fairness.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

CONWAY: He got elected on fairness. People say reciprocity is important, treating us the same is important. People can do the math. They say, ‘Oh, you tax our cars in the EU at 10 percent. We tax yours at two and a half percent.’

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

CONWAY: You don’t need to be brilliant and an economist or a pollster to do the math.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. Well, it’s a great point to make.

CONWAY: I also think the President hasn’t begged these companies to come back. They’re here because of his pro-growth, low-tax, pro-investment strategies.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

CONWAY: He’s not just laying tariffs on you. He’s saying produce here. Source here. Manufacture here. And that’s why you see, I think, a more permanent pro-investment strategy. I think if you asked me the theory of the case of Trump Two [the second Trump Administration], invest in America.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

CONWAY: And so many companies and countries are now.

BARTIROMO: Well, they did 18 trillion dollars into the country already, but—

CONWAY: And counting.

BARTIROMO: But, you know, we talk all about these, you know, like, the globalists or as the Wall Street Journal likes to say, “free trade.” No, no, no. How about fair trade?

DR. NAVARRO: Fair trade. Yeah.

BARTIROMO: Let’s get to fair trade before we get to the free trade. But the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Peter, is estimating that these new tariff actions are going to bring in an additional 1 trillion dollars in revenue through fiscal year 2036. Does that sound right to you?

DR. NAVARRO: It’s probably low.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, that’s low. Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: Look, I mean, the bottom line is, if you go back to Alexander Hamilton—

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —Abe Lincoln, Henry Clay, William McKinley, this country used to run on tariff revenues. And those tariff revenues can go a long way to bringing our budget back in balance.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: We’re burning—we’re burning money right now on paying for the debt, and it’s eating into the things we’ve got to do.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. Like defense spending.

DR. NAVARRO: Every American should love tariffs.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. Well, by the way, I mean, when you look at the fact that the President is not just doing tariffs, but is also tackling fraud—

CONWAY: Yes.

BARTIROMO: —that’s going to cut into the budget deficit and debt. But let’s talk about that, because Kevin Warsh has to be thinking about this, right?

DR. NAVARRO: Got to be talking about this. Yes.

BARTIROMO: So, you wrote an op-ed on rates and on Warsh, and we’ve got Kevin Warsh’s first policy meeting as Chairman of the Fed next week. And there’s new market worries that we could see a rate hike. You look at the futures market, they say that we could see interest rates go higher because of inflation. And you say?

DR. NAVARRO: I say that there’s a low IQ in cable news, even in the financial news networks, on understanding what the function of interest rate hikes are.

BARTIROMO: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: You do not. Full stop. You do not raise interest rates into the teeth of a supply-side shock, an oil-price shock. We know historically that when Greenspan in the Nineties had the Kuwait War and all of that, he did not raise interest rates. He went in the other direction.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: The better analogy is Bernanke, 2006, 2007. It was Iran all over again. They were, like, nuclear weapons. They were saying they were going to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. Oil prices—Maria, they even grabbed a British ship and sailors, right?

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: And oil prices were going up. Bernanke didn’t put rates up. So, Kevin Warsh should—

BARTIROMO: Well, I would be shocked if Kevin raised interest rates, by the way. I would be shocked.

DR. NAVARRO: Here’s the thing people have to understand. Friggin’ Jay Powell, the stupidest chairman in history, is still on the Fed.

BARTIROMO: Mm. That’s true.

DR. NAVARRO: He’s got three Biden appointees. Four out of seven, last time I looked, is a majority.

BARTIROMO: Mm-hmm.

DR. NAVARRO: And what Kevin Warsh is going to have to fight is stupidity on there.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: So, please do not raise interest rates into the teeth of a supply-side shock. Everybody in the financial news networks has to start saying that. I don’t want to hear—

BARTIROMO: What about cutting the balance sheet?

DR. NAVARRO: That’s a long-term good thing. And that’s Warsh’s signature.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s really important because that weighs us down.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: But in the short run, if they raise rates or even if they start talking about raising rates, it’s ahistorical. It’s stupid.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Greenspan and Bernanke never did that. And if Jay Powell uses his shadow chair powers to try to shove that down Kevin Warsh’s throat, this country should be in total rebellion to get that guy out of town.

BARTIROMO: Wow.

DR. NAVARRO: He should have left. You know this, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Well, how long—how long can he really stay?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, he could stay. He’s got a long, long time. That term.

BARTIROMO: You think he’s going to stay, Kellyanne?

CONWAY: He could. I don’t know why he would want to, because Jay Powell will ruin the independence of the Fed.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Amen.

CONWAY: By coming 50 basis points—

BARTIROMO: But you say he could stay for

DR. NAVARRO: He’s got months and months and months on his terms. Stephen Miran should be there.

BARTIROMO: Okay.

CONWAY: He can stay. He just shouldn’t. He just shouldn’t.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, that’s true. Yeah, the term. Okay.

DR. NAVARRO: Stephen Miran would be great.

CONWAY: This is the Warsh year. Give Kevin Warsh the grace and the space he needs to be a great Fed chair.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

CONWAY: I love what Kevin Warsh is saying about the balance sheet.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

CONWAY: I think there’s the untold story of his Senate testimony and his promise as Fed chair.

BARTIROMO: Real quick, before you go. You wrote a whole book on China and you’ve done so much work on it.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah.

BARTIROMO: The U.S. approving the sale of Nvidia H200 chips to roughly 10 approved Chinese companies last month. Good idea?

DR. NAVARRO: We are under attack from China. Weaponized. We’ve got to watch ourselves. This stuff with chips, AI, that’s a whole different conversation—

BARTIROMO: Bad idea.

DR. NAVARRO: —I’ll be having coming back. I’m going to stay in my own lane on that.

BARTIROMO: [Laughs] You’re not happy about it.

DR. NAVARRO: But, look, it’s a serious issue.

BARTIROMO: Yeah, I know it is.

DR. NAVARRO: And we’ve got to be very careful about what we’re giving to the Chinese. We’ve got to be more careful. But the best thing the Chinese ever did to us is weaponize critical minerals and rare earths.

BARTIROMO: Good point.

DR. NAVARRO: Because my job’s really easy now.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: I had to fight people before, but we’re moving at warp speed on critical minerals and rare earths. I saw an earlier segment. We are getting that done—

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —and we’re unleashing American innovation. And China’s going to regret the day that they weaponized critical minerals and rare earths.

BARTIROMO: They tried to bully the world on critical minerals. They tried.

DR. NAVARRO: They tried to bully. They showed who they were.

BARTIROMO: Now everybody gets it.

DR. NAVARRO: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Peter, great to see you. Come back soon.

DR. NAVARRO: Nice to see you. Yeah, look. Look at this. It’s beautiful. [Points to view of Capitol building]

BARTIROMO: You’re looking at the Capitol. Thank you so much, Peter. Peter Navarro. We’ll see you soon.

DR. NAVARRO: Bye bye.

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