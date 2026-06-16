My Preview of Warsh's First Fed Interest-Rate Meeting

Team,

Check out my interview today with Stephen K. Bannon. The Admiral brings signal on War Room, filtering out all of the noise you hear in other media.

I provide a preview of new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first Fed interest-rate meeting, which begins today and ends tomorrow, analyzing the dynamics at play with interloper Jay Powell still lingering on the Federal Reserve Board.

There’s never been a time in history when we’ve had a former Fed chair like Jay Powell stay on the Board. Powell is both hostile to the sitting Chair, Kevin Warsh, and has a majority of members in place to be a shadow chair.

That’s what these two days are going to be about. We are going to see whether Powell is going to exercise authority as a shadow chair by using others on the Board who are frankly of low IQ—including three Biden appointees—to do something stupid like raising rates.

The real action is in the closed-door meeting today, when new Fed Chair Warsh sits down for the first time, looks around the room, and sees four out of the seven Board members, including Powell, who are going to make decisions on interest rates a hostile matter.

Here’s what to look for tomorrow: it’s unlikely that the Fed will raise rates. But what I’m concerned about is whether the position and posture of a majority of the Board is to the rate-hike side.

Remember this mantra, which is backed up by the positions of both Bernanke and Greenspan when there were oil-price shocks: Never raise interest rates into the teeth of an energy-price shock.

I love reading your comments. Please be sure to share.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

BANNON: Dr. Peter Navarro joins us from the White House. Dr. Navarro, today Kevin Warsh, I think it’s the first meeting to talk about—talk about rates, talk about all of it. We do have, inside the wire, Jay Powell. I mean, I think it’s got to be discussed. You’ve done a very sophisticated kind of analysis of this. We’ve never had a situation—we’ve had some chairs stay over, but we’ve never had one that’s been adamantly opposed to the economic policies of a sitting President sit over there today. And I keep telling people, I don’t think—because the business press hasn’t gotten all over this, we have tried to here at the War Room. This is a potential recipe for disaster, particularly given where the economy is right now. What are your thoughts about this? Because I think Powell’s a guy that’s going to make a big deal about raising rates, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: All right, here’s the run of the show, Steve. It’s a two-day meet, starts today and goes tomorrow. The conventional wisdom is tomorrow is the big day because they’ll announce what their rate policy is. They’ll do the quarterly dot plot, which is kind of cool. It’s when each board member kind of does their own projection over time as to what interest rates are going to be. So, that kind of gives you thoughts about what the board is thinking. But for me, the real action is in the closed-door meeting today, when Warsh sits down for the first time, looks around the room, and sees four out of the seven, including him [Powell], who are going to make decisions on this hostile, with an exclamation point. Jay Powell, you’re right, Steve. You just said that this has never happened before. Yeah, there was one guy back in the Eighties who was Fed chair who stayed on, but he didn’t have: one, the kind of hostility that Powell has to Trump. And two, he didn’t have a clear majority on the board. Three Bidenites, himself, maybe even [Chris] Waller coming, five out of seven, to basically challenge Warsh. So, Warsh is going to be sitting there looking at these people, and it would be really interesting to be able to see the dynamics. That’s when you want televised Fed chair meetings. That would be really good. Now, here’s what to look for tomorrow, Steve. It’s unlikely they’ll raise rates. That’s off the table. But what I’m concerned about is whether the position and posture of a majority of the Board is to the rate-hike side. And the reason why that’s alarming is because of this rule, [War Room] Posse. Remember this: Never raise interest rates at the Fed into the teeth of an energy-price shock. That’s a stagflationary pulse into the economy. Greenspan didn’t do it back in the Nineties when Kuwait and the Middle East was blowing up and the oil prices were up. Bernanke certainly didn’t do it in 2006 when Iran was running the same movie that it’s running today. And you don’t do that, Steve, because stagflationary shocks, supply-side shocks, basically not only cause inflation, but they also do the work of what a rate hike might do, which is to say that they’re contractionary in their own right. They’re recessionary. Because an energy-price shock, as it drives up inflation, basically weighs heavy down on the economy, as well. So, you don’t raise rates into an energy-price shock.

BANNON: Okay. Hang on. Slow down.

DR. NAVARRO: Repeat after me, everybody. CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business, everybody. That’s the line. [Never raise interest rates into the teeth of an energy-price shock.]

BANNON: Okay. I want to just hit rewind for a second. Jim Rickards agrees with you. So, two of the major contributors here at the War Room. Dr. Peter Navarro, our longstanding co-host, economic advisor, you know, general financial guru with that PhD from Harvard and Jim Rickards both say the same thing. So, just give me a minute capsule, because CNBC, Bloomberg, every expert they’ve got on there, ‘oh, they ought to be raising rates,’ are setting the predicate to raise rates next meeting. You and Rickards are adamantly opposed to that. Why?

DR. NAVARRO: So, you have core inflation and then you have overall inflation. Overall inflation includes energy and agriculture, right? So, if you strip out energy, in this case, core is behaving reasonably well. Okay? So, that’s number one. You look at the core, not the energy price-shock itself. Number two, the whole logic of Fed rate hikes when you have traditional inflation, Steve, is this scenario of demand-pull. Too much money chasing too few goods. The economy’s roaring, growth going on. And what you want to do is tap on the Fed brakes to bring it back down to where you want it to be in terms of both inflation and growth. That’s the whole logic of it. But when you have these rare stagflationary pulses, the energy-price shocks and agricultural-price shock, what you get is you get the inflation, but you don’t get the growth. You get a stagflation. You get a tamping down of growth. Because with oil, for example, people are paying more for gas, so they can’t buy stuff at the store. That drives down effective consumer spending.

So, you don’t raise interest rates into the teeth of an oil-price shock because the stagflationary part of the oil-price shock is doing whatever that increase in Fed rates might do. And you really run the risk—if they were to raise rates now, you’d have, you’d guarantee a recession. They’d just flat-out guarantee it. So, you don’t do that. So, look, I just would ask the media who hate Trump and you want rates to raise and spin the inflation songs, to just go back and look at two pieces of history. One is the Bernanke-Greenspan positions when there were oil-price shocks, they did not raise rates. In fact, Bernanke lowered them going into 2007. That’s what you do. The other piece of history is your point, Steve, which was an excellent one. There’s never been a time in history when we’ve had a Fed chair stay on who was both hostile to the sitting Chair and had a majority of members to be a shadow chair. So, that’s what this particular two days is going to be about. We are going to see whether Jay Powell is going to exercise authority as a shadow chair using people who are frankly of low IQ in a majority and do stupid stuff like raising rates.

BANNON: You know, the business press media didn’t get it in 2019 when all the efforts of that team that you guys had at the White House from the trade side to the—although the Chinese tore up the comprehensive deal back in May, but everything hit on all cylinders. The business press can’t get away from their woke personal and political things. They still hate Trump by and large. This is why so much business coverage both in the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times is just opinion. They won’t deal with the facts. What can this audience look for today to set the predicate for tomorrow and not have the business media kind of—we can disintermediate it. What would you recommend we look for as signs that Kevin Warsh is actually in charge?

DR. NAVARRO: Well, here’s the ideal scenario. Tomorrow, when we get the dot plots from each of the board members, and then when Kevin Warsh gets on stage and on TV to speak, there will be no talk of rate hikes. There will be an acknowledgement that even though we have an energy-price shock going on, that the core is relatively well behaved right now. So, there’s no reason at all to panic. And there should be some talk about rate cuts, because we are still 50 to 75 basis points, maybe 100, too high relative to where everything else is in the world. And we, as a country, are best positioned to absorb this energy-price shock because we are energy independent from the world. We do not require a single barrel of oil from the Strait of Hormuz for our own direct economy. And the other thing I should say, Steve, this was really interesting, what you said about the first [President Trump] term and the inability of both the Fed at the time, Powell, and the financial press to understand how Trumpnomics could advance high growth in a low-inflation environment. And Powell didn’t understand that and raise rates at the time and choked off some growth that we could have otherwise had. So, you see the symmetry when you get the energy price shock upwards, it’s stagflationary inflation plus slower growth. But when you have the virtuous supply shock from fracking and we become strategically energy dominant, you get the virtue of growth and inflationary pressures down. So, these are like—look, the financial press should understand this. If CNN doesn’t understand it, I get it. Jake Tapper’s going to do his thing. But Bloomberg, Fox Business, CNBC, they should get it. The Wall Street Journal. So, if they’re not getting it, then we’ve got politics creeping in, I think, to the coverage.

BANNON: Where do people go? You’re putting up great content all the time: clips, videos, editorials, op-eds, all of it. I want to make sure that we’re dialed in and people get the flow. Because you have been with the President for a long time. I think in 2014 or ‘15 of the campaign. So, we’re going into your 11th or 12th year. And you’ve been not just loyal to the President, you’ve been a great economic barometer in your thinking of where the President’s thinking. So, where do people go now to make sure they get access to all your thinking while you’re at the White House, sir?

DR. NAVARRO: You know, I got there in the Trump campaign just before this genius, Stephen K. Bannon came in and turned things around, and that was a lot of fun. You, me, and [David] Bossie had up there, brother. PeterNavarro.com. PeterNavarro.com. That’ll get you to X. It’ll get you to Gettr. It’ll get you to Truth Social, Instagram, and my Substack, which has everything on it, as well. The videos are really important. If you don’t do anything else, go to my X feed. I’m doing these 60-second videos that people really like—

BANNON: They’re great.

DR. NAVARRO: —that handicap the economic data. I’m trying to way out-Cortes [Steve] Cortes, man. We are in the, like—we are in the 22nd century, and Steve’s still working on his chalkboard. He does great work. But these videos are a lot of fun.

BANNON: Your events. Before you go, I just want to say thank you. You know, the President, I keep telling everybody, he’s got the weight of the world on his shoulders, and what he needs is people pitching in to take things and say, I’ll get this done, etcetera. And I think that’s where you excel. You’re always there to say, ‘let me take this.’ And so, like, the President whipping votes in certain states for, like, redistricting or all this stuff, he’s there on the world stage today at the G7. You know it’s hard, how hard it is. Then he goes to NATO, he’s trying to wrap this war up and negotiate. And Peter, I think from the entire audience, our appreciation for how you are a guy that every day comes to work and not just, ‘Hey, for my country, but what can I do for the President to take the burden off?’ I think it speaks a lot about your character, sir, as we know you’re a fighter, sir.

DR. NAVARRO: Admiral, you are doing the Lord’s work getting truth out to power in November. You see it, I see it. Signal not noise, brother. You take care. Appreciate your work.

BANNON: Signal not noise. Thank you, Dr. Peter Navarro.

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