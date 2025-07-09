My Prison Consultant Problem (And CNN’s Lie)

“Navarro is in quarters for low-security offenders. Shortly before his surrender in March, when he showed up in all black with a green bomber jacket, CNN observed that inmates could hear the roar of lions from the nearby zoo.

“This is prison, plain and simple, no country for old men,” Navarro said. “Don’t fall into that pastoral zoo bull—”

Before prison, I had one request of my prison consultant: confidentiality. Within 24 hours, he was blabbing to CNN about my supposed fears of incarceration.

CNN’s lies: Navarro’s nervousness, cushy Club Fed dorms, air-conditioned cells. All nonsense. Nothing about this prison is cushy, and nerves weren’t my problem. CNN spun a false narrative to mock and discredit.

This is the media in Biden’s America—weaponized, dishonest, partisan. We must fight back.

My new book tells the truth CNN and others won't. Don’t let them silence the truth.

You can pre-order I Went To Prison So You Won't Have To by CLICKING HERE.