Dear Friend and Supporter,

Last weekend I had the chance to visit Dr. Peter Navarro in prison and I want to pass along some updates to you.

Firstly, Peter is doing well and is being treated fairly by the local correctional officers. He is very grateful to everyone who has sent him mail - he has received thousands of supportive letters!

Peter is in good shape and exercises daily. He wakes up around 5:00 am every morning and spends time in the yard. Out of over 200 inmates at the facility; he is the only one serving time for a misdemeanor as opposed to felonies. Since the corrupt DOJ sought for his sentence to be enforced in full, unlike other inmates, he cannot be released early on good behavior; or, even be transferred to house arrest.

Dr. Navarro is a true political prisoner!

Peter is scheduled to be released in mid-July. This is the same time his new book, The New MAGA Deal, will be released. If you haven't gotten your copy yet - you can order it today at NewMAGAdeal.com.

While his spirits are high, it is truly shocking that a patriot like Peter Navarro is behind bars due to a political witch hunt. If they can put him behind bars, what will they do to you?

We will never give up!

Best,

Don Jr

PS - We also have a limited quantity of SIGNED copies of The New MAGA Deal for pre-order! Reserve yours now!