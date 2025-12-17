Navarro and Burman on the Jobs Report

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript331012Navarro and Burman on the Jobs ReportPeter NavarroDec 17, 2025331012ShareTranscriptTeam,Here’s a short clip parsing today’s jobs report—and ending with why Vanity Fair has turned into Vanity Hit with a shameless display of fearmongering over fact.Always enjoy your comments. Please restack and share!PeterDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTaking Back Trump's America PodcastAt the intersection of politics, economics, and financeAt the intersection of politics, economics, and financeSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodePeter NavarroRecent EpisodesBiden's Bonfire of the Inflation Vanities With HigbieDec 2 • Peter NavarroBannon, Navarro, and JD Vance in Prison?Nov 29 • Peter NavarroNavarro Meets BloombergNov 24 • Peter NavarroNavarro-Bannon-InflationNov 23 • Peter NavarroNavarro on Affordability, TariffsNov 22 • Peter NavarroGood Stuff on Inflation and Affordability, Fox BizNov 19 • Peter NavarroAn Interview With Dr. DrewOct 23 • Peter Navarro