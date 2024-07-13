Check out Peter Navarro’s fiancé, Bonnie, discussing Peter’s work on prison reform drawing from his experience as a political prisoner.
Peter’s imprisonment has caused his family so much heartache, yet, as Bonnie highlights, gives them so much hope, as he sacrifices himself for our Constitutional Republic.
Peter Navarro’s Substack account, including all individual article posts, are temporarily being handled and managed independently of him.
If you want to support Peter in his fight on behalf of our Constitution, unpaid subscribers can convert to paid, and paid subscribers can always try to share his posts with friends.
Thanks for the update. Looking forward to seeing him on Warroom again and hearing his story. Also waiting for his book.
Hey Bonnie, You were such a delight during the interview with Stephen K. In the WarRoom; back a couple months now. Dr. Navarro is such a solid down to earth Patriot and his work was The Financial Centerpiece for so many of our Trump Supporters. Peter made everything so very understandable for folks like me because there are a lot of international , or macro, financial pieces or functional parts I do not see often enough to remember, but Peter explained everything so well I learned a lot. I am most pleased for Peter to have one so kind and pleasant as yourself, to assist him during this time and to be so much of his hope for normalcy and right relations to return to. Blessings and Big Hugs, for You Both.
P.S. doesn’t he have a great grip of just what is and has been happening to our cash.