The Unwritten Codes

Nobody hands you a rulebook when you enter prison.

You learn fast: some rules are written on paper, the rest are carved into the culture.

Who you sit with, who you avoid, when to talk, when to shut up — the wrong move can cost you more than privileges.

It’s a different kind of politics, but politics all the same. And I’ve played that game before.

