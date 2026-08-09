Nothingburgers: The "Socialist" Menu Offered by the Democrat Party...and Cuba

Team,

Check out my interview with Bob Brooks on Newsmax.

We discuss my piece on the July jobs report published in RealClearMarkets, which you can read HERE.

And Bob references a New Yorker magazine interview with Megan Romer, co-chair of the “Democratic Socialists of America” (DSA), the Marxist organization that is taking over the Democrat Party.

Bob cites a portion of the New Yorker interview in which editor David Remnick asks Romer, the DSA co-chair, what she means when she says, “We do believe in taxing the hell out of millionaires. Yeah. Absolutely.”

NEW YORKER EDITOR: Well, what does “taxing the hell out of” them mean? DSA CO-CHAIR: Uh, yeah, you know, again, I don’t have, like, a solid—but I think— NEW YORKER EDITOR: Shouldn’t—but shouldn’t you? DSA CO-CHAIR: Um, that’s a good—that’s a good question. NEW YORKER EDITOR: If you’re the co-chair—if you’re the co-chair of DSA, shouldn’t you be more specific than just taxing the hell out of something?

You can watch the clip below.

Bob observes of the DSA, “Their whole platform, ‘Well, we’re just going to tax people,’ it’s really a nothingburger.”

As I respond: Nothingburgers are what you get to eat in Cuba.

That’s the “socialism” that the Democrat Party and the DSA are offering.

Romer, the DSA co-chair, cites Marx throughout the New Yorker interview, and writes on her X profile that she is a “proud [DSA Red Star Caucus] member.”

And the Red Star Caucus, by its own description, is a “Marxist-Leninist caucus building revolutionary politics in [the DSA].”

One of the questions asked by the New Yorker editor is, “Do you believe in owning the means of production, as the Marxists used to say?”

The DSA co-chair responds, “I do. Yeah.”

The editor follows up, “But you speak for whom?”

The DSA co-chair answers, “Well, I speak for the Democratic Socialists of America.”

That is today’s Democrat Party.

Even the editor of a legacy left-wing publication like The New Yorker is seemingly shocked by what it has become.

As Bob and I discuss, for the Trump Administration, nothing is more important than the kitchen table and making sure that Americans are able to afford to eat. And our approach is to tackle this on a multivector front.

The first and best way to do this is to make real wages go up, and we are doing this with a combination of tariff policies, which are bringing jobs and investment onshore, coupled with our tax policy, where 100-percent expensing for investment in the U.S. has created a tremendous boom, first in construction and now in manufacturing. Jobs and wages are rising, as detailed by statistics published this month and shown below.

With regard to housing, as I also explained in another recent interview with Bob (you can watch it below), the biggest driver of housing inflation during the Biden years was a 20-million-person influx of illegal aliens making housing demand skyrocket.

The Trump Administration has secured our borders, and as we deport illegal aliens in record numbers, what we’re seeing is a clear downward trend in housing costs.

In addition, President Trump has signed executive orders this year that stop Wall Street from competing with Main Street homebuyers and remove regulatory barriers to affordable home construction.

As the recent article from Redfin Real Estate News shown below reports, “starter-home affordability is improving,” “typical incomes are pulling further ahead” than what’s needed to afford a starter home, and “more starter homes are within reach.”

That’s Trumpnomics at work.

I also note to Bob that higher prices have persisted in Democrat-run sanctuary cities where the illegal aliens remain.

As the Redfin article excerpted below shows, Democrat-led sanctuary cities like Philadelphia are “becoming less affordable,” and Democrat-governed sanctuary states like California are keeping starter homes out of reach for first-time buyers. But the Trump Administration is working to stop Democrat-led sanctuary cities’ and states’ obstruction of immigration enforcement and overcome the Democrat Party’s blatant contempt for the well-being of the American people.

On the food front, the Trump Administration is working to increase production on land and sea.

Take scallops.

Since 1994, an area of American waters approximately the size of Connecticut—in parts of the Georges Bank off the New England coast—had been closed to fishing. The Canadians were able to fish and catch scallops on their side of the Georges Bank (map of the area shown below), but American fishermen were prohibited from doing the same.

I helped draft a solution to this problem, and this year President Trump reopened the area to commercial fishing. This will increase American scallop output by 15 to 20 percent, which will reduce prices.

This is in addition to other proclamations and executive orders by President Trump that restore American commercial fishing access to hundreds of thousands of square miles in the Pacific Ocean and restore American seafood competitiveness through deregulation, combating unfair trade practices, and increasing American seafood production.

I wrote about these in a piece published in the Daily Mail, which you can read HERE.

Getting beef prices down is also a passion of mine. It’s such a Rubik’s Cube, because Joe Biden waged war on American ranchers and American beef production.

The Biden regime took approximately 25 million acres of grazing land from ranchers as part of its purported “green” initiatives, to the detriment of the American people.

Under President Trump, the Department of the Interior has rescinded the Biden regime’s “Public Lands Rule,” which constrained grazing.

In addition, the Trump Administration is working to break up the Big Four Beef Cartel, as I wrote about in a piece published in The Hill—which you can read HERE—and others. The cartel is comprised of Brazilian meatpacking firms JBS and National Beef, along with Tyson and Cargill.

And in May, the DOJ announced a historic settlement that forces Agri Stats—a company that aggregated data provided by major meatpackers and then told them what monopoly prices to set—to make its reports available to all buyers and sellers to ensure every level of the food supply chain operates on an even playing field.

The settlement is unleashing a set of forces that are rippling through the meatpacking industry.

I spoke about the Big Four Beef Cartel and Agri Stats in the press conference below with Attorney General Blanche and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

My tweet about the Agri Stats settlement.

The Trump Administration’s investigations into anti-competitive behavior in the food supply chain are proceeding with velocity, intent, and real action.

And we are going product by product across economic sectors and doing everything we can to moderate and bring down prices.

As Bob observes, the Trump Administration is doing it “the real way,” systematically and methodically producing real prosperity for the American people.

In stark contrast, the Democrat Party is now explicitly advocating the Marxist way, which leads to Cuba.

I love reading your comments. Please share this far and wide.

Peter

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TRANSCRIPT

BOB BROOKS: Here to make sense of it all, Peter Navarro, President Trump’s Senior Counselor in trade and manufacturing. Peter, always a pleasure. Good to see you Friday night.

DR. NAVARRO: Good to see you, Bob. Why aren’t you out in the Hamptons? You know, that’s what I want to know. Inquiring minds want to know. You drew the short straw, but I’m glad to be here with you.

BROOKS: I’d rather be here working, talking to you. I’m tearing up socialists tonight. I’ve had enough. Socialists.

DR. NAVARRO: Let me unpack some of this—

BROOKS: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: —for you because I want to assure everybody that nothing is more important than the kitchen table and having people be able to afford to eat. And our approach is to tackle this on a multivector front. You mentioned the article I wrote today in RealClearMarkets, which basically said what the jobs report was saying. What we’re trying to do as a first best to defeat inflation is to have wages go up, real wages go up. So, our combination of the tariff policies, which bring jobs onshore and investment onshore, coupled with our tax policy where 100-percent expensing for investment here has created this tremendous boom, first in construction, and now as we’re seeing, manufacturing. Jobs are going up in those industries, wages are going up.

Now, let me give you a flavor of how we fight, for example, food inflation and other types of inflation.

You mentioned housing. The biggest driver, Bob, of housing inflation during the Biden years was a 20-million-person influx of illegal aliens making housing demand skyrocket.

BROOKS: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: As we deport, in record numbers, people out, what we’re seeing is a clear downward trend in housing. So, that’s how we’ve been fighting that. Plus we had a housing executive order, which gets rid of a lot of the red tape. So, we’re making very good progress there. The higher prices linger in the blue state sanctuary cities where the illegal aliens remain, but we’re going there.

Let me give you another one. Scallops. Okay?

BROOKS: Right.

DR. NAVARRO: Scallops. I helped draft an executive order the President signed a little while ago to solve this weird problem. Like, the Canadians in the Georges Bank, right? They’re able to go and catch scallops on their side of the border. Okay? We couldn’t do it. We couldn’t do it. So, we’re going to liberate that. That’s going to increase scallop output in the country every year, the catches, by 15 or 20 percent, prices go down there.

Beef—beef is a—getting beef inflation down is a passion of mine because it’s such a Rubik’s Cube. Biden, because he had a war on beef—they had a war on beef. It was a green thing. Cow flatulence was going to—

BROOKS: Right, right. They’re ‘emitting greenhouse gases.’ Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: You know that whole story. They took 25 million acres, Bob, of grazing land away from ranchers, and that drove up costs. And then we’ve got drought. We’ve got this thing called screwworm that’s coming up from Mexico. And it’s a very difficult thing, but the biggest problem is a cartel that runs food processing. So, we’re trying to crack down on all of that. It’s a very difficult problem to do, but Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture, myself, and we’ve got folks at the Department of Justice are going at this.

So, what I’m trying to say to people is that we’re taking these product by product by product—

BROOKS: And figuring out the issues here.

DR. NAVARRO: And trying to do everything we can to moderate things down. And that’s a chess game. That’s how we do things in the Trump Administration.

BROOKS: And it’s complex. And Peter, you’re doing it the real way, right? Systematically. I wish we had time, I was going to play a soundbite for you. We had the co-chair of the DSA. Somebody finally asked her, they said—she’s like, ‘We’re going to tax the hell out of the rich.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, how much?’ And she’s like, ‘Well, I—well, we’re just...’ She didn’t really have an answer for it. So, their whole platform, ‘Well, we’re just going to tax people,’ it’s really a nothingburger. They’re just trying to get people fired up through it. Affordability’s not a hoax, obviously, but you’re systemically getting to it.

DR. NAVARRO: Yeah. It is a nothingburger, Bob, and that’s what you get in Cuba.

BROOKS: Yeah.

DR. NAVARRO: You get nothingburgers.

BROOKS: Exactly.

DR. NAVARRO: Okay?

BROOKS: Peter Navarro.

DR. NAVARRO: That’s socialism.

BROOKS: Good to see you. We’re out of time.

DR. NAVARRO: All right, Bob. You take care.

BROOKS: Yep. All right.

DR. NAVARRO: Enjoy.

BROOKS: You too.

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