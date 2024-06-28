A series of escalatory actions have quietly occurred over the last several weeks. In a recent article, I wrote about the necessity for a peace deal, and that reigns truer today than it did even a month ago. We are on the precipice of a disaster. President Trump is the only Western world leader who has loudly advocated for the end of the Ukraine war (the exception may be Serbia). The US is still the prominent player and the best country to facilitate the negotiations for the end of this conflict because the US can work with NATO and other Western allies to meet the terms of any talks made between Russia and Ukraine. The Biden administration has led litany of escalatory actions toward nuclear war.



Atomic Cloud Rises Over Nagasaki, Japan, by Charles Levy, via National Archives

Biden’s Escalatory Actions:



US taxpayers recently learned in April 2024 that the Biden Administration secretly shipped a "significant number" of long-range missiles to Ukraine. The long-range missiles are capable of striking 300km (about 186 miles) into Russian territory – a capability that Ukraine would not have otherwise. The US ATACMS is now the longest-range missile currently available to Ukraine, aside from the long-range missiles provided by France and the United Kingdom since May of 2023. Though Germany has not moved on the request, Zelenskyy continues to goad Germany into giving them the Taurus long-range missiles, capable of hitting Moscow – which would be a five-alarm fire, another crisis-level development. On 14 June 2024, Putin again offered an offramp via ceasefire and a peace deal, which Ukraine promptly rejected.





It is unclear when Ukraine first used the ATACMS long-range missiles. However, Zelenskyy reported using them as early as October 2023. As of the end of May, officials from the Biden administration revealed publicly that Biden authorized the use of US-supplied weapons to hit Russian military targets in Russia in support of the Ukrainian Kharkiv offensive. However, some indicators suggest these weapons also hit civilian targets. US-supplied long-range missiles have been used throughout June to hit targets in both Russia and Crimea. Ukraine attacked Crimea this week using US-supplied ATACMS, which killed four people and injured 151, according to a recent report by Reuters. The attack on Crimea was an exacerbated tensions as Russia has held Crimea since 2014, and Russia blames the US for the attack.



In the first week of June, in response to the US transfers of long-range missiles, the BBC reported that Putin "warned that Moscow could arm countries with a view to attacking Western targets." And just as Ukraine swiftly rejected the peace offering while the US stood idly by, Russian naval assets (including a nuclear submarine) traveled to Cuba for exercises in the Caribbean, and Russia and North Korea signed a mutual military defense treaty. Russia appears as though they are making alliances for counter-strikes. These events are indicative of significant moves on the chess board of global discord as the West continues to foment escalations with Russia.

Meanwhile, in addition to Blinken promising Ukraine's path to NATO membership at the summit in July, NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg recently emphasized that NATO must "show its nuclear arsenal to the world" and discussed the deployment of nuclear weapons as a deterrent to counter threats from Russia and China. Russia has offered peace talks continually while the West escalates.



At a press briefing on 20 June 2024, Nation Security Council Press Secretary John Kirby announced that the United States would prioritize Ukraine's foreign military exports – specifically Patriot Systems and NASAMs – over delivering them to all other countries. As the US digs in on its military support to Ukraine, it only further entrenches itself in the growing debt and moves the world closer toward nuclear war. Additionally, some military strategists argue that this is a mistake as it neglects the more significant threat posed by China.



Nuclear War on the 2024 Ticket:



Everyone should be alarmed by this article – but many MAGA supporters have been sounding the alarm for the last 2.5 years. Many people in MAGA circles who believe in America First Foreign Policy have repeatedly pointed out how the Ukraine conflict is intensifying. This war has now advanced to a very lethal point, and the Biden administration is leading no efforts toward peace talks. In contrast, President Trump led the US through four years of peace and prosperity – with no aggression from Russia, China, or North Korea. If we examine the parallels between the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Cold War – every time the US seemed to be on the verge of a nuclear exchange or disaster, cooler heads prevailed – regardless of political party (i.e., JFK and Reagan).



The concept of the US preventing nuclear war used to be a bipartisan issue. Only one side and only one person is talking about stopping global nuclear war, and that person is President Trump. Whenever MAGA supporters speak to family members, friends, or others who are undecided voters, we must bring up the potential for nuclear war. Biden has proven that his strategy, or lack thereof, only leads to more escalation. Keep this in mind tonight whenever Biden yammers on about "our democracy" or Jake Tapper cuts off Trump's microphone during the Presidential Debate. Trump is the only world leader who is discussing backing the world off from the brink of destruction. Voting for President Trump is a vote against nuclear war with Russia.

Heather Kaiser is a former military intelligence officer and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. She is an independent researcher and analyst for defense, intelligence, and political matters. Heather earned a bachelor's in geopolitics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a degree in sculpture from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Since the 2020 riots, she has returned to research and analysis of current events for organizations such as American Contingency and Grayzone.

