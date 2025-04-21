Team,
From the Sunday NYT….They interviewed a lot of people with good things to say. Little of it wound up in article.
What do you think?
Peter
P.S. Title should have been The Trade Advisor that Hates UNFAIR Trade
The Trade Advisor Who Hates Trade
On a clear day last July in Miami, Peter Navarro emerged from four months in federal prison, where he’d been imp…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.