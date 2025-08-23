23 days until publication of I Went To Prison So You Won't Have To. Get your latest taste of its comedy in this post. (The bloody stuff comes later). Be sure to share with a friend.

Deliverance Redux

The prison showers have a sign that says, “ONE INMATE AT A TIME.” After the rape-prevention posters and my ill-advised choice to ever watch Deliverance, that sign hit like slapstick in a bad sitcom.

Then there’s the glowing “fantasy menu” in the chow hall—fried chicken, fresh veg, slices of pie—a scrolling promise of meals that never arrive.

Every day the neon dreams keep rolling; every day the ladle says “try again.”

You learn to laugh at the theater of it all, because the alternative is grim.

I started composing a mercy plan: pull the plug on the sign to end the torment…then I remembered where I was. In here, even jokes get time.

Absurdity is the house seasoning. Read the full setup and the punchline you won’t see coming.

