Can you believe it has been one month since my good friend, Dr. Peter Navarro, reported to prison? Dr. Navarro is a true AMERICA FIRST PATRIOT who is now behind bars for refusing to play along with the January 6th witch hunt.

We must stop the WOKE-LEFTISTS from ruining our GREAT NATION.

Show your support for Peter Navarro by pre-ordering his book; The New MAGA Deal. Dr. Navarro was one of my father's top advisors while he was President. This great book shows how Peter and other leading experts will help my father return America to greatness. Peter has invited twelve leading experts to include a chapter in this book on how my father can save America.

Please enjoy with excerpt from the Introduction of The New MAGA Deal, written by Dr. Peter Navarro:

Ultimately, this book is much more than a book. It is a weapon of peaceful change in the hands of every Trump deplorable MAGA supporter. Only Donald Trump can return this great American nation back to the path of peace, prosperity, and national security and back to a world in which God, country, and family reign supreme. As a final note before we get started, we would like to strongly reiterate the message of the subtitle of this guidebook. This is an unofficial guide to the Trump campaign. While this guidebook draws heavily upon both the president’s speeches and numerous policy postings on the Trump 2024 campaign website itself, only President Trump and his official spokespersons can be the final arbiters of the president’s positions and campaign platform. With folks like Susie Wiles, Jason Miller, Chris LaCivita, Stephen Cheung, and Brian Jack assisting, the Trump 2024 campaign is in extremely good hands.

Peter's new book will also include a foreword written by Stephen Bannon; this book truly is a must-read for all AMERICA FIRST PATRIOTS.

The New MAGA Deal will start shipping on July 16, 2024. Act now - pre-order your copy today!

