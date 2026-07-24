Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is America First procurement with teeth. Defense contractors have gotten rich under a system where prime contractors wave the flag while lower-tier dependencies disappear into foreign-controlled shadows. That may work for lobbyists, but it will not survive a war with China or any adversary watching our chokepoints. Navarro’s rule is the only sane rule: never put an American warfighter at risk because some contractor buried an adversary-linked supplier five tiers down. Mines, refineries, foundries, fabs, forges, machine shops, and chemical plants are not side issues. They are the arsenal. Secure the inputs or stop pretending the weapon is secure.

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