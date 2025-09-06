Peter Navarro, Lawfare, and the Death of Executive Privilege--American Spectator
I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To
By Peter Navarro
Skyhorse Publishing, 384 pages, $32.99
It’s absurd, bordering on hilarious, to watch the Left, personified by morons like Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson or temporary Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, screech about the efforts by the Trump administration to return law and order to city streets their party willfully abandoned to criminals.
Even the “intellectual” set among the Democrat Party is in on the action, caterwauling about supposed “fascism” as President Trump mulls the use of National Guardsmen to enforce the rule of law on cities like Chicago and New Orleans, following a wildly successful application of force to put a stop to the pre-existing mayhem in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: ‘Fascist’ Is the Dumbest Political Insult in the World Today)
These people don’t have a leg to stand on. And we don’t have to listen to their bad-faith preenings about Trump’s executive overreach. (RELATED: The Eisenhower Precedent: Is Trump Justified in Deploying the National Guard to Chicago?)
Not after what they put us through for the four years of the Biden administration.
Case in point: Peter Navarro, and what he had to endure at the hands of these rotten bastards.
I LOVE YOU Navarro. But, we need ACTION with the Rogue Leftists judges. We have lawlessness in our Country. Are they running our Country or President Trump. Why didn't the Republicans do this during JOE's fraud administration. Because, they are all compromised. There are NO rhinos. It's just an excuse to vote the wrong way and to bring down this Country. People are sick of
the whole DC Fraud Politicians. Everyone has their role to play. They aren't in it for the American people. They are controlled by their donors and the money they receive from them. Some of those judges weren't even born in the US. Their allegiance isn't to the US Constitution. So,
what is the solution?