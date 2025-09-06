Team,

Here’s a very interesting review of my new book I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To from the esteemed American Spectator.

You can read the first paragraphs. Urge you to then click to the whole article!

I Went to Prison So You Won’t Have To

By Peter Navarro

Skyhorse Publishing, 384 pages, $32.99

It’s absurd, bordering on hilarious, to watch the Left, personified by morons like Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson or temporary Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, screech about the efforts by the Trump administration to return law and order to city streets their party willfully abandoned to criminals.

Even the “intellectual” set among the Democrat Party is in on the action, caterwauling about supposed “fascism” as President Trump mulls the use of National Guardsmen to enforce the rule of law on cities like Chicago and New Orleans, following a wildly successful application of force to put a stop to the pre-existing mayhem in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: ‘Fascist’ Is the Dumbest Political Insult in the World Today)

These people don’t have a leg to stand on. And we don’t have to listen to their bad-faith preenings about Trump’s executive overreach. (RELATED: The Eisenhower Precedent: Is Trump Justified in Deploying the National Guard to Chicago?)

Not after what they put us through for the four years of the Biden administration.

Case in point: Peter Navarro, and what he had to endure at the hands of these rotten bastards.

CLICK HERE for rest of article. Please visit the American Spectator!

Share