Pharma Independence, Tariffs, and the New Trump Doctrine: My Take on Rebuilding America’s Drug Supply Chain

Money Movers (CNBC) – Senior Counselor Peter Navarro Interview

SARA EISEN: we're joined now by peter navarro, white house senior counselor on trade and manufacturing. it's great to have you, peter. so how exactly does this work?

SENIOR COUNSELOR PETER NAVARRO: it works in in three ways. first of all, we're going to establish a strategic active pharmaceutical ingredient reserve api. active pharmaceutical ingredients are the ones that lead to the finished doses that get us the pills that go in our medicine cabinets. so that's number one. number two, to ensure that there's demand for domestic manufacturers, we're going to have the three big agencies health and human services, the va and dod issue long term contracts to buy the medicines we need. the three of them. and the government as a whole is the biggest single buyer. so that will stabilize demand. and then on the supply chain, you know, the variation on on getting less regulations involved is we're going to have the ability to fast track things like advanced continuous manufacturing. so and that's important because now the basic manufacturing is three stages. you get the precursor chemicals makes the api and then you have the finished doses. if you can do it with advanced manufacturing, continuous manufacturing, you save a ton of money in costs and much less reduce waste. so it's easier to have it here. right now, 60% of our api and medicines come from china and india, and india is heavily dependent on china. so this is something i actually worked on this in the first administration when the pandemic hit, i was the defense production act policy coordinator. we did an executive order which got the ball rolling on all of this, bringing our pharma home. biden did nothing, of course. so this is a follow on to that. it's going to work nicely with what's likely to be pharmaceutical tariffs that are coming when the department of commerce is issues that report. and if it recommends tariffs we'll get them. so the idea and this is like you're an investor network. this is big time for investors. there's billions of dollars to be made here. if you can identify who the actors are who are going to win from this.

EISEN: i guess. so you mentioned the tariffs coming. first of all, do we know when. and second of all, doesn't that make that harder for the u.s. to secure and for the drug companies to produce because they can't just flip a switch and manufacture in the us overnight?

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: no. look, the tariffs are likely under section 232 because it's very clear that we have a national security crisis. going back to the pandemic, China threatened to drown us in a sea of coronavirus. i don't know if you remember that, but but stay focused if you would just on what this order does. if you think about it, we need a strategic api reserve. we need that. we'll get that because we're going to have the dhs, the veterans affairs, dod and hhs issuing these long term contracts, which gives you stable demand. and then on the supply side, we handle that as well. so it's part and parcel of a package. obviously, we have to be careful in terms of how all this is administered, because we've got to move from what's an extreme vulnerability now to a situation where it's America first, America pharma first here. but that's what president trump does in this. this is a very, very important second step in the trump plan to move us towards pharma independence. peter, to your credit, you wrote a famous memo in the early.

CARL QUINTANILLA: days of covid about just how bad it could get. and i wonder, is any of this predicated on on another? i don't want to get alarmist, but on another emergency that would make that kind of a supply chain safety paramount.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: no, there's no implication of another pandemic here or anything. but having said that, the china in particular and russia to a lesser extent have put us on notice that there's a new way for china to go about doing coercion on the united states. we learned back in the pandemic that they were willing to withhold our masks, our ppe, our pharmaceuticals drowned us in that sea of covid. they were willing to do that. then what they've done in the in the interim is put export controls now on you know about the rare earths and the manganese. but it's also on other critical minerals like gallium and antimony, which are were very important in production process. so it's very clear we're in a new world where these kinds of actions by china, by russia, which is playing around with our uranium stock and other nations could hurt us. so we've got to prepare. i mean, we just if we learned anything and even if you don't have that, sir, it's like the global supply chains are fragile. that that's much is clear.

EISEN: i don't think you'll get any disagreement there from the industry. and they very much support the administration's push to manufacture more in the u.s. in fact, we've seen multibillion dollar announcements from most of the big drug makers to build manufacturing here in the u.s. the problem is, it just doesn't stand up overnight. and so in the meantime, tariffs are not why not just incentivize them, which you know, you're doing through the tax bill, for instance the tariffs feel unnecessary because that's just going to raise their costs and make it harder for them to do it profitably because they can't they can't just produce drugs overnight. so i just i guess i'm missing the part about why tariffs help that.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: sure. i mean, if you think about the problem we're facing, the playbook, particularly of china and india in this sense is to dump capacity product into our markets. and that makes it untenable for domestic producers to exist. what this executive order does is it provides essentially price floors, in the sense where we're going to have long term demand contracts. it's the same strategy we're using with the rare earths where dod is locking in contracts, and that protects domestic producers from unfair dumping by foreign countries. and that's been the playbook. so i also look i coined an expression i call it in trump time, which is the get things done as fast as possible without screwing it up. and i think you're underestimating the ability of this country and its entrepreneurs to move quickly. you have to you have to distinguish between the propaganda of big pharma, which doesn't want to come here for all the reasons they went there versus what the reality was. and i, the president and i and others in the first in the administration, we showed that when push came to shove and pandemics, we got stuff done. i mean, we stood up ventilator factories in 14 days. we were able to do just miracle things with ppe. so don't underestimate america here. what we need to do is protect, in the best sense of the words, american manufacturers. and this is what this executive order does.

EISEN: i get the i get the goal just on inflation today we got this hotter wholesale inflation number. in fact the biggest monthly surge that we've seen in years. and yes, a lot of it was in services. and maybe it's not as bad when it comes to the tariff feed through into inflation. but you know, most economists are bracing for a bigger hit. and we're hearing from retail companies about passing on higher prices to the consumer. who do you who do you see as paying for all of these tariffs that are coming in? i mean, it's either the people who buy the stuff, the people who make the stuff or the people who sell the stuff.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: it's the foreigners, the exporters who are heavily dependent on this market. and we see this clearly in the data. we saw it clearly from the first term. and we think about it now. we've collected over $100 billion in tariffs already. we've had zero inflation from that. and what happens is look it's like if germany or china or india is heavily, heavily dependent on the us market and tariffs go on, they've got a choice. they either can't sell here if they raise prices or sell less or they got to eat eat it. and that's what they do. that's that's i'm glad you framed it that way. tapestry announced. a.60% earnings hit.if american companies are producing out there shipping here they're not really american companies. they're they're multinationals. and that's been the problem we've had since china joined the wto and nafta. we've had what used to be iconic american countries go go abroad to leverage cheap labor, government subsidies and other types of practices. dump it here. and so, look, all they got to do is come here. president trump has said this repeatedly. you don't want to pay the tariffs. come here, come back home. if in the case of american companies and that'll work i mean this stuff is working please grant us this. this stuff is working. we were able to pay for the big, beautiful bill getting passed just because we had the additional tariff revenues. there have been no tariffs. there's no tax cuts, no tariffs, no tax cuts. so our tariffs price hikes or tax cuts i say they're tax cuts.

EISEN: i mean many, many economists would say that they're they're tax hikes because ultimately the consumer will pay for some of those increased prices.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: look that debate has been going on since the first term. and most economists just don't agree with us. the problem with most economists is they got it wrong the first time around. just spectacularly wrong. so who has credibility here? the trump administration or the economists? i mean.

EISEN: i give. you plenty of. it every day. here. every day. wall street. journal not as bad.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: the wall street journal blamed me for. they had lead editorial saying the navarro recession because of the tariffs in the first term and all we got was robust growth and no inflation. so and i love watching cnbc like when the data comes out, you got the liesman santelli show. it's like, you know, it's like the thrilla in manila. you know i, i always think rick kicks his butt. but you know steve has his fans too. but this is why you guys are able to have a lot of viewers. we do. we do a lot going on in the past. i'm hoping that i've helped you today because folks pay attention to this, this executive order and figure out how to make money from it, because you will do that.

EISEN: peter navarro, thank you for the time today.

COUNSELOR NAVARRO: you take care. was a pleasure to be with you.