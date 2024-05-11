Thorp’s Pearl to Plaintiffs’ attorneys:

“Awards for Damaged Baby Cases from COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy Will Make the Tobacco Litigation Look like Chump Change.”

Damaged baby cases may result in extraordinarily large medical malpractice verdicts of $100 million or more. There is now irrefutable evidence that hospitals signed secret, unethical, and likely illegal “cooperative agreements” with HHS CDC in early 2021 to force physicians and employees to push the most deadly and injurious medications ever in the most vulnerable patients- pregnant women and pre-borns.

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: your futures market in these lucrative “damaged baby cases” is on the verge of SKYROCKETING. If your clients have had a damaged or dead baby in the past 3 years (or in the future) inquire as to their COVID-19 vaccination status.

COVID-19 Vaccines Are the Most Injurious and Deadly Drug Ever Rolled Out According to Pfizer’s own 5.3.6 Post Market Analysis Available on February 28, 2021

Obstetricians, whether you know it or not, you have been duped into pushing the most dangerous drug ever rolled out on the most vulnerable patients — pregnant women, pre-borns, and newborns — according to Pfizer’s own data, and YOUR GOVERNMENT’S own data from the FDA.

The above two data sources are both open-source databases meaning that anyone in the world can evaluate them; and yet, nobody in the world has ever refuted these publications. Of importance, both these data sources are biased toward pushing the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy as they emanate from Pfizer and the government.

The Corrupt Medical Journals Captured by the Pharmaceutical and Government Complex

In contrast, the medical journal articles suggesting the safety of the vaccines in pregnancy are not open source, they’re manipulated, and the authors and institutions are heavily funded by the NIH and other major COI’s. As a perfect example, see Shimabukuro NEJM pushing the safety of the vaccines in pregnancy. See pages 170-171 of this following peer-reviewed article detailing their corrupt manipulation of the data.

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Documents that The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) accepted millions of dollars of US taxpayer moneys to push its 60,000 OB/GYN physicians in two continents (US, Canada, and South America) to follow the lock-step narrative of the lethal HHS/CDC policies in regard to the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy.

Plaintiff’s Attorneys, be prepared to litigate against hospitals, obstetricians, other physicians, and organizations that continue to push the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy such as The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology (ABOG), and The Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM). These organizations threatened 60,000 OB/GYN physicians to push the vaccines in pregnancy as evidenced by the ABOG Statement of Misinformation published on September 27, 2021.

This ABOG Statement was quite pathetic and was supported by nothing more than the grocery market tabloid they referenced written by a lay person. Egregiously, ABOG’s link to the CDC recommendation brings up a CNN article.

In contrast to ABOG’s pathetic threat, please see my 98-page letter sent to ABOG Officers on January 12, 2022 including massive amounts of data, many other expert’s data, governmental data, and 1,019 peer-reviewed medical journal publications documenting severe complications, injuries, and deaths from the Covid-19 vaccines in just the first 12 months of rollout.

SSM Health of St. Louis MO mandated COVID-19 vaccines in their Employees and Threatened their Employees to Push them in Pregnancy – SSM Health Likely Caused Immeasurable Injuries and Deaths and No Doubt will have Plaintiffs Attorneys Seeking Compensation for These Damages.

SSM Health of St. Louis MO, a nearly $10 billion Catholic Hospital System, terminated me on June 29, 2023, because I published extensively on the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy and testified on multiple high profile public platforms including US Senate, and Tucker Carlson at Fox News as to the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy. I provided SSM Health with all this data and my observations of adverse effects of the vaccine in my practice at SSM Health. SSM-Health allegedly fired me for “no cause” and the CEO Kevin Elledge praised me as a “model physician” for the SSM Health System and pointed out that my “no cause” termination allowed me to continue employment for 120 days. When I refused SSM’s bribe of about $100,000 and refused to sign a hush agreement, SSM Health fired me immediately on June 29, 2023, seven minutes after my phone call with CEO Elledge. Of note is that SSM Health accepted $306.9 million dollars of US tax monies in early 2021.

It is likely that SSM Health and many other hospitals will be held accountable by civil litigation in dead baby and damaged baby cases for pushing the vaccines in their employers and pressuring their physicians and nurses to push these dangerous vaccines in pregnancy. I will support this litigation – it is long overdue. Justice will be served. I encourage Plaintiff’s attorneys to file civil litigation in these cases. I encourage obstetricians to stand up and speak the truth. Since when was it ever appropriate to push novel substances in pregnancy without long-term follow up? Didn’t we learn from the disasters of Diethylstilbestrol (DES) and Thalidomide?

Pfizer’s Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial in Pregnancy: They Delayed, Obfuscated, Attempted to Hide, Purposefully Underpowered, and Attempted to Sneak out 19 months after Rollout and Over a Year After CDC, FDA, Walensky & Shimabukuro Publicly Pushed it in Pregnancy.

Obstetricians and healthcare professionals did you pay attention to the risks of the Covid-19 vaccines in pregnancy according to Pfizer’s phase 2/3 trial that allegedly randomized 315 pregnant women to Covid-19 vaccines versus placebo? Or did they sneak it by you? It was completed July 2022, and released July 2023. The Pfizer Phase 2/3 trial noted that those pregnant women given the vaccine compared to placebo experienced the following outcomes in their newborns:

1) Low Apgar Scores (depressed newborns) increased by 100%

2) Meconium Aspiration Syndrome (a life-threatening complication) substantially increased (zero in placebo group so no relative risk);

3) Neonatal Jaundice increased by 80%;

4) Congenital malformations (birth defects) increased by 70%;

5) Atrial Septal Defect (a hole in the heart) increased by 220%;

6) Small for Dates (pre-born baby with poor growth) substantially increased; (zero in placebo group so no relative risk)

7) Congenital Nevus (vascular malformation on the skin) increased by 200%

8) Congenital Anomalies and Developmental Delays at 6 months of life increased by 310%

OBSTETRICIANS: would your patients have taken the COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant if you informed them that these were potential risks from Pfizer’s Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial results? Of course not. No rational individual, especially a pregnant woman, would have ever considered taking the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnancy had these risks been made known. OBSTETRICIANS did you inform your patients that you were not acting independently, but were nothing more than mouth pieces for the CORRUPT HHS, CDC, FDA, ABOG, ACOG, SMFM, and your employer? Did you inform your patients that you were under threat of termination from your hospital system, or under threat from ABOG, ACOG, and SMFM to lose your state license or board certification?

Of course you did not.

James A Thorp, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN, certified sub-specialist of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, served on the Board of Directors for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and was a Board Examiner for the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

