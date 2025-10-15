Team,

I just got screwed again by the Left-Wing New York Times, which unfortunately publishes the top Bestseller List in the country.

As with my previous Trump In Trump Time, my new book I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To was left off last week’s NYT Bestseller list.

According to Bookscan, the industry standard for counting books sold, I should have been easily on the list. Yet, the NYT did what it so often does to Trump folk—screwed us.

The NYT bestseller list is important is because the list is effectively a free advertisement of a book to millions of people who might otherwise not even hear about the book.

And don’t even get me started about how a lot of the independent booksellers are “Libs” who won’t even carry conservative or Trump-friendly books. When the NYT leaves a book off the list, it effectively cancels and censors that book. And that’s what it has just done.

SO….it’s up to YOU to help! How can you do that?

Please, RIGHT NOW write a five-star review on Amazon.

CLICK HERE and you will be magically transported to the Amazon review page for your mission!

Remember, if we don’t hold them accountable, they will do it again and again. And by “do it,” I mean arrest us and put US in prison and throw the key away. That’s a major theme of I Went To Prison So You Won’t Have To.

So CLICK HERE and please write your review now—and let the world know what you think about the book.

Thanks, Peter