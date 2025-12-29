Politico’s Rural “Opening” Is Just Another Fake-News Fantasy

The spin-meisters at Politico are back at it—running what reads less like journalism and more like a Democratic Party opposition memo. Their latest effort is headlined “Democrats spy rare opening in rural America,” and it follows the same tired playbook we’ve come to expect from Beltway outlets that function as partisan surrogates rather than neutral observers.

The premise is simple—and simply wrong. Politico claims that communities in farm country, Trump country, have “borne the brunt” of President Trump’s tariff agenda and other policy decisions, supposedly creating a “rare opening” for Democrats heading into the 2026 midterms.

Translation: blame Trump, absolve China, and use American farmers as political props.

This is not analysis. It’s narrative laundering.

Politico is hardly alone. Like MSNBC, it occupies a familiar role in the modern media ecosystem: reliably aligned with Democratic Party messaging, reflexively hostile to Trump, and structurally incapable of acknowledging facts that cut against the preferred storyline. When Democrats need a narrative, these outlets don’t just report it—they manufacture it.

Nowhere is that more obvious than in how Politico handles China.

The article treats tariffs as if they inflicted pain on farmers in a vacuum. They didn’t. China attacked American farmers—deliberately and strategically. Beijing targeted agriculture because it believed it could break Trump’s negotiating resolve by inflicting short-term pain on the heartland.

American farmers understand this perfectly. They know China is a serial cheater, a market manipulator, and a bully that has spent decades dumping product, closing markets, stealing intellectual property, and ignoring global trade rules. They also know that China has tried to steal America’s agricultural crown jewels—seed genetics—because controlling seeds means controlling food.

So when China retaliates, farmers don’t blame Trump. They blame China.

And when China made that move during Trump’s first term, Trump didn’t flinch. He rode straight to the sound of the guns.

As Beijing slapped retaliatory tariffs on soybeans, corn, pork, and other U.S. exports in an effort to force Trump to back down, the Trump administration paired toughness abroad with decisive support at home. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the administration launched the Market Facilitation Program, delivering tens of billions of dollars in direct payments to farmers harmed specifically by China’s retaliation.

Those payments were not symbolic. They were targeted, timely, and explicitly designed to offset losses caused by China’s economic warfare—while the United States continued pressing Beijing for structural trade reform. Farmers understood exactly what was happening: China was lashing out because Trump was finally confronting decades of cheating. The payments weren’t a bailout. They were a counterstrike.

Fast-forward to today, and the same strategic logic is in force.

Once again, the Trump administration is pairing strength abroad with support at home. Most recently, the Department of Agriculture announced a major program designed to protect farmers from trade retaliation, rising input costs, and external shocks such as drought. The structure is familiar for a reason. When foreign adversaries target U.S. agriculture to gain political leverage, the federal government will not leave farmers exposed.

The message is unmistakable: if China—or any other trading partner—tries to weaponize American farm communities in response to U.S. trade enforcement, the United States will step in and make those farmers whole.

This is precisely what Politico refuses to acknowledge. Their narrative requires farmers to be passive victims of Trump’s policies rather than informed participants in a strategic confrontation they fully understand. It requires China to fade into the background, even though China is the actor pulling the trigger.

But rural America isn’t confused—and it isn’t fooled.

Politico calls this a “rare opening” for Democrats. Farmers call it the same old media con: selective memory, deliberate omission, and Beltway arrogance masquerading as insight.

Trump stood with farmers when China attacked them the first time. He’s standing with them again. And no amount of spin from Politico, MSNBC, or any other Democratic Party media surrogate is going to rewrite that history.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.

Share