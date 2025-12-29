Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
5h

Typical Dems picking another group to victimize and pretend to help. Dems hurt every group they pretend to care about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
3h

The legacy media is reduced to finding rare “openings” for Democrats because that’s the only good news they can find or manufacture. The party is crashing hard nearly everywhere else, outside of scattered blue enclaves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture