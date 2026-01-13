Share

Powell’s Political Video—and the Real Threat to Fed Independence

Jerome Powell didn’t issue a policy statement. He released a political video.

In a Trump-culpa, made-for-social-media blast, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve has accused America’s President of “threatening Fed independence” — not because Trump is pressuring interest-rate decisions, but because the Department of Justice is now investigating Powell for possible criminal misconduct.

Powell’s alleged offense is serious: lying to Congress in June 2025 about the scope, cost, and features of the Federal Reserve’s lavish headquarters renovation.

Washington’s finest whine insists the investigation is politically motivated. Right on cue, the usual suspects rushed to Powell’s defense—Senators Elizabeth Warren on the Left and Republican Thom Tillis—joined by a legacy media chorus chanting the same tired refrain: accountability equals intimidation, oversight equals authoritarianism.

Memo to the Washington Spin Machine: Powell is not under scrutiny for well-established failures on monetary policy — he is under DOJ investigation for allegedly making false or misleading statements to Congress under oath.

In truth, Too Late Jay has caught his own self between this Scylla and Charybdis: If Powell knowingly lied about the Fed’s renovation, that is criminal conduct. If Powell didn’t know he was lying, then the very Chairman of the Federal Reserve was unaware of basic facts about a multibillion-dollar project under his direct authority. Either way, this is not a “Fed independence” issue. It is a lying to Congress or gross incompetence crisis.

Here, the myth of the Federal Reserve as a pristine, apolitical institution has always been just that — a myth. The Fed has periodically fallen into partisan service, most notoriously under Arthur Burns, who flooded the economy with easy money to help Richard Nixon’s re-election in the 1970s.

Burns did not defend Fed independence. He destroyed Fed credibility—and Americans paid the price in years of runaway inflation.

Jerome Powell is now running the most politicized Fed since Burns.

During President Trump’s first term, Powell consistently erred on the side of tight money, premature rate hikes, and public jawboning that chilled markets and growth. Those mistakes cost the economy at least a point of GDP growth—hundreds of billions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

Under President Biden—and to curry favor for his reappointment—Powell’s posture flipped. As inflation broke out to forty-year highs, the Fed chair suddenly discovered patience. Inflation was “transitory.” Risks were “contained.” Warnings were dismissed until the damage was done.

That pattern was not subtle. It was politically asymmetric. And it aligned perfectly with Powell’s personal incentives: elite approval, institutional praise, and reappointment by a Democratic president.

But the present controversy is not about interest-rate philosophy or even partisan imbalance. It is about sworn testimony.

In June 2025, Powell testified under oath before Congress about the Federal Reserve’s headquarters renovation — a project whose cost ballooned into the multibillion-dollar range and whose features drew bipartisan scrutiny. Powell denied or minimized specific design elements and dismissed outside descriptions of the project as misleading.

Lawmakers now allege that those statements were false and contradicted by internal plans and documentation—allegations that have triggered a Department of Justice.

If Powell knowingly lied or knowingly misled Congress about material facts, that is not policy judgment or technocratic disagreement. That is criminal exposure. Perjury and false-statement statutes do not exempt Fed chairs from a prison cell.

And if Powell did not knowingly lie—if he testified inaccurately because he did not understand what had been approved, what was in the plans, or how the project was being represented—then the conclusion is equally troubling: the most powerful economic official in the country spoke under oath without command of the facts.

Those are the only two options. Prosecutable—or incompetent.

That is why the sudden invocation of “Fed independence” by Powell defenders is such a tell. Independence was never meant to shield officials from oversight or to convert sworn testimony into an untouchable act of technocracy.

Arthur Burns taught America how politicizing the Fed ends—lost credibility, runaway inflation, institutional decay. Jerome Powell is now teaching the sequel, hiding behind a sloganized version of “Fed independence” that was never meant to place central bankers above the law.

Independence does not mean immunity.

Accountability is not the threat—it is the safeguard.

Peter Navarro is the White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing. www.peternavarro.com

Share