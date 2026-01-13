Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
12h

This should all be moot anyway because the Federal Reserve has 'absolute zero' levels of legitimacy:

"If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their Fathers conquered.... I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies...." -Thomas Jefferson

Since its spurious inception in 1913, the "price stability" mandated FED has looted 98+% of the US dollar's value. This means impoverishing innocent children. This means elder widows. This means you.

Money creation belongs to We the People, not to a private bank masquerading around as a government agency (the word 'Federal' is used to trick us), that first counterfeits and then lends that money to us at interest to be repaid to them while inflating away (leaching) its value.

"Permit me to issue the currency of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws." -Rothschild

Rothschild said this because he who controls the money spigot, controls the root of all evil, and as such the minds of most men.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lee Vail's avatar
Lee Vail
12h

The Federal Reserve is unconstitutional. It MUST be destroyed and all monetary policy must be handled by the Department of Treasury as intended by the founders, gold and silver must be returned as our currency.

Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Navarro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture