Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
33m

Powell is a “Great Man”? Source please. End the Effing FED, it’s Unconstitutional and downright Immoral. Have a great day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl Nelson's avatar
Carl Nelson
21m

Get rid of Powell, then get rid of the Fed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Navarro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture