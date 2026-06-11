Team,

This is my piece on today’s Producer Price Index (PPI) report, following yesterday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. You can also read it HERE in RealClearMarkets.

The May PPI, like yesterday’s CPI report, points to the same basic diagnosis: America is facing an energy-led price shock. Do not raise interest rates into the teeth of this shock.

Together, the CPI, PPI, and jobless claims argue for vigilance, not overreaction.

Peter

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PPI Confirms CPI: Energy Shock, Not a Trigger For a Rate Hike

By Peter Navarro

June 11, 2026

The first rule in reading an inflation report is to ask what kind of inflation it is. Demand inflation, wage-price inflation, tariff inflation, housing inflation, and energy-shock inflation are not the same animal. They do not have the same cause. They do not require the same policy response. Most importantly, they are not all cured by higher interest rates.

The May PPI, like yesterday’s CPI report, points to the same basic diagnosis: America is facing an energy-led price shock. Do not raise interest rates into the teeth of this shock.

The critical policy question is not whether headline inflation rose. It was hot for both the CPI and PPI. The question is whether non-core inflation is bleeding into core inflation in a way that would justify a monetary response. Let’s do the PPI numbers.

Final demand producer prices rose 1.1 percent in May, above expectations, while the twelve-month PPI rate moved up to 6.5 percent. Core PPI, excluding food, energy, and trade services, rose 0.8 percent on the month and 5.1 percent over the year.

That is not a benign producer-price report. But neither is it a license for the Federal Reserve to panic.

Start with the composition of the PPI. The May increase was driven heavily by goods, and within goods, by energy. Final demand goods rose 2.8 percent. Final demand energy goods jumped 10.7 percent.

Gasoline alone was a major driver. Food rose only 0.6 percent. Services rose 0.3 percent after a larger April gain. Trade services, a volatile margins category, actually fell.

That matters because the PPI is upstream inflation. It tells us what producers are receiving and what businesses may face in input costs before those pressures reach consumers. A hot PPI can be an early warning that price pressures may pass through into the CPI. But it can also be a mechanical reflection of a relative-price shock, especially when energy is doing most of the work.

The downward revision to April PPI also matters. It weakens the case for treating the latest report as a simple straight-line acceleration.

Yes, May was hot. But one month of inflation data is not a regime, particularly when recent data are still being revised. The proper question remains the pass-through question: whether the next several reports confirm that energy costs are bleeding into core consumer inflation or show the energy shock remaining largely concentrated in non-core categories.

That is precisely why yesterday’s CPI also matters. The consumer-side report showed the same energy impulse hitting household prices. But the core question is more subtle than whether the energy shock has broadened into the rest of the basket. Even if higher energy costs begin bleeding into core prices through transportation, logistics, chemicals, plastics, airfares, food distribution, and other energy-sensitive channels, that does not suddenly turn the inflation into demand-side inflation. It makes it messier.

The lesson from the CPI is not that inflation had disappeared. It is that the source of the inflation pressure remains primarily an energy shock rather than generalized overheating of domestic demand. If that shock starts passing through into core categories, the Fed may face a harder communications and policy challenge. But the underlying economics do not change: higher interest rates still cannot produce oil, secure shipping lanes, lower refining costs, or neutralize geopolitical risk.

If the Fed piles a monetary shock on top of that energy shock, it risks turning a relative-price spike into a broader recession. That was the lesson of earlier oil shocks. The central bank must distinguish between inflation it can restrain and inflation it can only punish consumers for enduring.

The claims report adds an important labor-market footnote. Initial jobless claims rose modestly to 229,000, and continuing claims increased as well. But the insured unemployment rate remained low. This is not yet a labor market in collapse. Nor is it a labor market obviously generating runaway wage-price inflation. It looks more like an economy absorbing stress from higher input costs while still maintaining employment momentum.

Together, the CPI, PPI, and jobless claims argue for vigilance, not overreaction. That is what we have learned from the tenures of Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke, both of whom as Fed Chairs chose not to raise interest rates into the teeth of an oil price shock.

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