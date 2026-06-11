Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
2h

Raising interest rates into a shock, like a price spike caused by a sudden increase in oil prices, was what Paul Volcker considered his mistake while heading the Federal Reserve.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

This is where the permanent political class always gets it wrong. They see a hot headline number, run to the cameras, and demand pain from ordinary Americans to prove they are “serious” about inflation. Navarro’s point is sharper: a central bank cannot rate-hike its way into cheaper gasoline. Energy shocks already act like a tax. They squeeze families, raise input costs, and slow demand without Powell piling on. If the Fed layers a monetary shock on top of an oil shock, it risks manufacturing a recession. The Deep State-media complex wants panic. The country needs patience, strength, and energy sanity.

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