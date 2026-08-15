Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Peter Navarro has the whole game pegged. The globalist racket wants Americans scared of tariffs so nobody watches the cheating. But tariffs only work if they are collected, enforced, and tied to real rules of origin. Otherwise, the Shadow Transshipment Network turns trade policy into a shell game: China makes it, some pass-through country launders it, paperwork baptizes it, and American workers get stabbed in the back again. The Fed should not crush builders, manufacturers, homebuyers, and workers over an inflation crisis the data do not show. The answer is not panic. The answer is enforcement. Stop the scam.

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m&m's avatar
m&m
1h

We don't make it here.

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