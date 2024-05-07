President Trump, over the last several months, and including this week, I’ve received more than a dozen e-mails and text messages – like the one shown below – from your campaign and attributed to you, asking about my view on who should be your choice for Vice President.

Below is an e-mail I received yesterday, May 6.

I know that the same messages have been sent to countless other supporters, but I have a clear response that I hope you will hear.

My answer is Dr. Peter Navarro.

President Trump, please picture this:

It’s July 18, the final day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Dr. Navarro, Director of your White House’s Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and your top China hawk, has just been released within the last two days after heroically enduring 120 days – four months – of political imprisonment, as he continues to loyally defend your executive privilege, the Constitution, and our nation. (If he is granted “early release,” Dr. Navarro may be free after 90 days of political imprisonment.)

Americans in the Steel Belt, my home region, which includes Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, proudly watch as you and Dr. Navarro, two resolute champions of American workers, triumphantly take the stage together.

Americans from disadvantaged and persecuted groups across the country are inspired to see two national heroes of immense historic importance showing us how to face down injustice, while emerging victorious and continuing to fight for us and our nation even more strongly than before.

On stage, you remind the American people, as you stated at the 2016 Republican National Convention, “I am your voice.”

We know that with your uncompromising leadership, we will not be silenced and we will not be stopped.

Your presence in Milwaukee on July 18, with Dr. Navarro beside you just as before, is further proof of this.

Americans see through the desperate but relentless lawfare against you.

We see that, as one of your book’s titles states, and as I observe in my piece “Thank You, President Trump,” you truly never give up and somehow always find a way to turn challenges into success.

We see that even political imprisonment could not stop Dr. Navarro from standing with you for what is right and from being here with you on this momentous day.

Americans across the nation cheer and rejoice with renewed hope when you announce the ticket for your second administration:

Trump-Navarro 2024

I first had the chance to speak with Dr. Navarro, in November 2021, for an interview regarding his book “In Trump Time.”

As a steelworker’s son, I thanked Dr. Navarro for all of his work in your first administration, and noted that, while following the news, whenever I saw that he was included in a project or on a trip, I always felt like the American people had a seat at the table.

It’s evident that there were some in your first administration who tried to subvert your hard-won presidency and divert your vision toward their own ends. But Dr. Navarro, in contrast to so many, has shown, in both word and deed, that he is loyal to you and authentic in his alignment with the platform and vision that you have outlined for the American people and our nation. In the November 2021 interview, Dr. Navarro told me:

“From day one, I was always on the same wavelength as the President on economic and trade issues...I never pulled any punches with [President Trump]. I always told him what I thought and I never cared about being employed the next day. I never ever tried to shade the truth to protect my job, I just told him like it was and, interestingly enough, that turned out to be a quality that led to my being around. The Boss doesn’t like people to blow smoke, lie to him, hold back. I think he saw me as somebody who was tough and honest and loyal. And there wasn’t a lot of that going around in the White House, unfortunately.”

We can watch interviews of you from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s and see that you have always been consistent in your patriotism and passion for standing up for the American people and against unfair trade practices perpetrated by other countries, including China.

Similarly, we can also watch Dr. Navarro’s documentary “Death By China” and read his books “The Coming China Wars,” “Death By China,” and “Crouching Tiger: What China’s Militarism Means for the World,” and see that, like you, he has been focused for decades on protecting the United States and American workers against totalitarian China’s economic aggression.

In my piece “Thank You, President Trump,” I wrote to you:

“You could have chosen to be content with your success and ride off comfortably into the sunset. But, as the decades passed, you could no longer countenance standing by as the hard-earned foundations of America’s wealth and power were continuously chipped away for the unaligned benefit of special interests and an ossifying political class…When accepting the nomination as the Republican presidential candidate in 2016, you told the American people, ‘I am your voice.’ You made good on these words by showing us – through your actions – your unwavering allegiance to the interests of the United States and American citizens.”

Dr. Navarro has also consistently followed through on his words with actions. This includes adhering to what he told me in my first interview with him in 2021, when he stated that his mission includes moving “Trumpism forward as a populist, economic nationalist way of life and thinking.”

One particular quote, shown in the excerpt from my article below, has stuck with me because of the deep dedication from Dr. Navarro that it conveys.

Dr. Navarro said: “There’s a Buddhist saying, which I learned when I was very young, ‘desire is suffering.’ And the first time you start thinking about your own welfare when you’re on a mission, you’re doomed.”

It’s clearer than ever, as he endures political persecution in prison, that Dr. Navarro, like you, walks his talk and is truly willing to sacrifice his own welfare for the sake of the mission, as he works to advance your movement and raise up the American people.

Dr. Navarro’s devotion to the mission is also shown in his determination to get things accomplished “In Trump Time,” meaning as soon as possible, as he shows in his book of the same name, and in his tireless work ethic, which the following passage from his book “Taking Back Trump’s America” illustrates.

In “Taking Back Trump’s America,” Dr. Navarro writes:

“It always amazed me that on weekends at my office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building I was virtually alone. The long, almost 100-yard hallways of the EEOB were devoid of human life – except for the occasional tour that came through – and much of the marbled building resembled a mausoleum come Saturday and Sunday.

This amazed me because I always saw my work at the White House not as a job but rather as a mission to serve both the president and the country. It was a mission that necessarily required long hours at short pay and weekend duty.”

In addition to reflecting your own famous work ethic, the preceding passage from Dr. Navarro’s book is also characteristic of your devotion to the United States and the American people without regard to your own fortune. As I wrote in “Thank You, President Trump”:

“You had already made billions and won international fame, and chose to donate your presidential salary back to the U.S. government…You didn’t need the presidency. But, for the sake of its future success, the United States needed your leadership.”

With regard to track record, the following are some of Dr. Navarro’s outstanding achievements and invaluable experiences so far:

Served as Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy from 2017 to 2021

As you state on Truth Social, your “single greatest trade negotiator against China, who paid the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars during the Trump Administration”

Served as national Defense Production Act policy coordinator during the pandemic

Completed The Navarro Report, the definitive scholarly report, with statistical receipts, documenting widespread, results-changing election fraud in the 2020 presidential election

One of three senior White House advisors with you from the 2016 presidential campaign through the entirety of the first Trump administration

Author of more than five important books, including “In Trump Time,” “Taking Back Trump’s America,” and the forthcoming “The New MAGA Deal” from Winning Team Publishing

Earned a Ph.D. in Economics from Harvard University

Has served for decades as an economics professor at the University of California, Irvine

Served in Thailand as a U.S. Peace Corps Volunteer

President Trump, the American people need your leadership, and we thank you for all that you do.

In my view, the best ticket for your second administration is clear: Trump-Navarro 2024.

Adam Molon is a guest columnist for Peter Navarro's Taking Back Trump's America and author of NewSentry, a Substack publication. Dr. Navarro has called Adam "a rising Young Gun in journalism." Adam is on Twitter/X and Gettr @admolon and on Truth Social @NewSentry.

